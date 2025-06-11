Wage Hikes And Legal Spikes: What Employers Need To Know About Minimum Wage

Miller Titerle + Company is a leading business law firm that is employee owned, believes lawyers do better work when they believe in what they do and strives to constantly create better experiences for its clients and people. The firm’s practice covers a full range of business legal services, including M&A, corporate commercial law, employment law, resource and project development, environmental and regulatory, financial services, litigation and Indigenous law.

On June 1, 2025, British Columbia's general minimum wage rose from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour, marking a 2.6% increase. This adjustment is based on the Province's Consumer Price Index (CPI), in accordance with recent amendments to the B.C. Employment Standards Regulation.

What's changed?

The annual CPI-based wage adjustment mechanism was introduced to ensure that the minimum wage keeps pace with the cost of living. Under this system, wage increases were scheduled automatically each year on June 1, offering more stability and predictability for both employers and employees.

To help employers stay compliant and informed, we've compiled a table summarizing the changes to the minimum wage over the past five years.

DATE MINIMUM WAGE Jun. 1, 2025 – May 31, 2026 $17.85 / hour Jun. 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025 $17.40 / hour Jun. 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024 $16.75 / hour Jun. 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023 $15.65 / hour Jun. 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022 $15.20 / hour Jun. 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 $14.60 / hour

Who is affected?

The new rate of $17.85/hour applies to most employees in B.C., regardless of whether they are paid hourly, by salary, commission, or another method. Alongside the general wage increase, minimum pay for workers in the following industries is also subject to CPI-based wage adjustment:

App-based ride-hailing and delivery workers

Live-in home-support workers

Residential caretakers

Who is unaffected?

It's important to note that federally regulated workers — including those in banking, air transportation, interprovincial trucking, and broadcasting, as well as certain employees working for First Nations based in B.C. — are not subject to B.C.'s minimum wage laws. These employees are governed by the Canada Labour Code, which sets its own federal minimum wage.

What should employers do?

Employers should:

Update payroll systems to reflect the new minimum wage

Review current pay structures to ensure ongoing compliance with the B.C. Employment Standards Act

Review and update their employment agreements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.