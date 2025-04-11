ARTICLE
11 April 2025

Fasken's Guide To Earnouts In Private M&A

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Earnouts are contractual clauses in private M&A that tie part of the purchase price to the target business's performance post-closing.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Elyse Ardiel,Jon Conlin,Alexandra Lazar
+8 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Earnouts are contractual clauses in private M&A that tie part of the purchase price to the target business's performance post-closing.

The use and structure of an earnout is inherently deal-specific. Earnouts are by nature bespoke and typically highly negotiated. Earnouts may also be more susceptible to post-closing disputes than some other private M&A deal terms.

Careful and informed earnout negotiation and drafting is therefore critical to achieving the parties' objectives. To assist, we have prepared this concise but comprehensive practical guide to earnout structuring, negotiation and strategy. Download Earnouts in Private M&A: Negotiation, Drafting and Strategy below today.

Highlights of our guide:

  • Advantages and disadvantages of earnouts
  • Earnout structuring and key terms
  • Dispute resolution clauses and mechanics
  • Learning from past earnout disputes
  • Key differences between Canadian and Delaware law
  • Potential earnouts alternatives
  • Key practical and strategic takeaways

Fasken has extensive experience advising on all aspects of private M&A. Our cross-country reach, deep roster of M&A specialists, and consistent market-leading deal flow distinguish us from other business law firms and provide our clients with a clear advantage. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and strategic advice to help you navigate the complexities of private M&A, including any earnout negotiation and structuring.

Download This Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elyse Ardiel
Elyse Ardiel
Photo of Jon Conlin
Jon Conlin
Photo of Grant Foster
Grant Foster
Photo of Alexandra Lazar
Alexandra Lazar
Photo of Grant E. McGlaughlin
Grant E. McGlaughlin
Photo of Ian W. Palm
Ian W. Palm
Photo of Caitlin Rose
Caitlin Rose
Photo of Brendan Sawatsky
Brendan Sawatsky
Photo of Brad Schneider
Brad Schneider
Photo of Sean S. Stevens
Sean S. Stevens
Photo of Kareen Zimmer
Kareen Zimmer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More