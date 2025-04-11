Fasken's Guide To Earnouts In Private M&A

Earnouts are contractual clauses in private M&A that tie part of the purchase price to the target business's performance post-closing.

The use and structure of an earnout is inherently deal-specific. Earnouts are by nature bespoke and typically highly negotiated. Earnouts may also be more susceptible to post-closing disputes than some other private M&A deal terms.

Careful and informed earnout negotiation and drafting is therefore critical to achieving the parties' objectives. To assist, we have prepared this concise but comprehensive practical guide to earnout structuring, negotiation and strategy. Download Earnouts in Private M&A: Negotiation, Drafting and Strategy below today.

Highlights of our guide:

Advantages and disadvantages of earnouts

Earnout structuring and key terms

Dispute resolution clauses and mechanics

Learning from past earnout disputes

Key differences between Canadian and Delaware law

Potential earnouts alternatives

Key practical and strategic takeaways

