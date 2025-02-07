ARTICLE
7 February 2025

Federal Government Defers Capital Gains Inclusion Rate Increase To 2026

BM
Bateman MacKay LLP

Contributor

Bateman MacKay LLP logo

We are a full-service mid-market accounting firm with over 35 years of experience supporting businesses in the Greater Toronto Area and internationally. Our team of CPAs and business advisors specializes in guiding clients through all stages of growth, from start-up to succession planning, by delivering tailored accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions.

Our mission is to build strong, professional relationships with clients, offering proactive and customized services to help them thrive. We are driven by our commitment to excellence, upholding core values of Proactive, Responsive, Integrity, Dedication, and Entrepreneurial (PRIDE). These principles ensure we provide expert guidance and foster partnerships built on integrity, respect, and clear communication.

By focusing on meaningful improvements and optimal outcomes, we help businesses achieve sustained financial success while maintaining a personalized and client-centered approach.

Explore Firm Details
On January 31, 2025, the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs announced a deferral in the implementation of the planned capital gains inclusion rate increase.
Canada Tax
Bateman MacKay LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On January 31, 2025, the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs announced a deferral in the implementation of the planned capital gains inclusion rate increase. Initially set to take effect on June 25, 2024, the Federal government has now proposed to delay this change until January 1, 2026, pending legislative approval.

Key Highlights of the Announcement

  • The increase in the capital gains inclusion rate from one-half to two-thirds will now take effect on January 1, 2026, instead of June 25, 2024, provided the legislation is passed.
  • The increased inclusion rate will apply to:
    • Capital gains exceeding $250,000 annually for individuals.
    • All capital gains realized by corporations and most types of trusts.

Preserved and New Capital Gains Exemptions

While the capital gains tax rate change is postponed, the government is maintaining other tax measures announced alongside the inclusion rate increase.

  1. Increase in Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (Effective June 25, 2024)
  • The Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE) will increase from $1,016,836 to $1.25 million.
  • This applies to the sale of small business shares, farming, and fishing property.
  1. Canadian Entrepreneurs' Incentive (Effective 2025 Tax Year)
  • This incentive reduces the inclusion rate to one-third on a lifetime maximum of $2 million in eligible capital gains.
  • The maximum will increase by $400,000 per year, reaching $2 million by 2029.
  • Combined with the $1.25 million LCGE, entrepreneurs will receive tax benefits on capital gains up to $6.25 million.

Final Thoughts

The Minister has stated that legislation will be introduced to implement the deferred inclusion rate increase, as well as the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption increase and the Canadian Entrepreneurs' Incentive. As such, there may be an opportunity to take advantage of both the LCGE and Canadian Entrepreneur's Incentive prior to the potential capital gains inclusion rate increase. Individuals and businesses should consult with their tax advisors to take advantage of available exemptions and develop strategies to effectively manage potential tax liabilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bateman MacKay LLP
Bateman MacKay LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More