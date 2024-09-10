ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Competitive Insights (Video)

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In today's fast-paced business landscape, growth, development, and sustainability are paramount, but so is navigating the complex legal terrain shaped by competition and foreign investment authorities.
Canada Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Antonio Di Domenico
Photo of Andrew House
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In today's fast-paced business landscape, growth, development, and sustainability are paramount, but so is navigating the complex legal terrain shaped by competition and foreign investment authorities. Fasken's Competitive Insights delve into current trends, offering a clear analysis of legal frameworks, recent changes, and future developments. Our goal is to provide you with practical, outcome-focused solutions to help you manage daily operations, transactions and litigation while managing risk.

Join us to stay informed and proactive in addressing these challenges. Subscribe to receive updates on upcoming content and events.

Episode 1: National Security and Foreign Investment in Canada

Join Antonio Di Domenico, co-chair of Fasken's Competition, Marketing, and Foreign Investment Group, and Andrew House, co-chair of Fasken's National Security Group, as they delve into the complexities of national security and foreign investment in Canada. They discuss recent legislative and related changes, the impact of Bill C-34, the evolving landscape of foreign investment review and practical takeaways for business. Gain valuable insights into how these developments affect businesses and the broader geopolitical context.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antonio Di Domenico
Antonio Di Domenico
Photo of Andrew House
Andrew House
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More