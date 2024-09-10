Competitive Insights (Video)

In today's fast-paced business landscape, growth, development, and sustainability are paramount, but so is navigating the complex legal terrain shaped by competition and foreign investment authorities. Fasken's Competitive Insights delve into current trends, offering a clear analysis of legal frameworks, recent changes, and future developments. Our goal is to provide you with practical, outcome-focused solutions to help you manage daily operations, transactions and litigation while managing risk.

Episode 1: National Security and Foreign Investment in Canada

Join Antonio Di Domenico, co-chair of Fasken's Competition, Marketing, and Foreign Investment Group, and Andrew House, co-chair of Fasken's National Security Group, as they delve into the complexities of national security and foreign investment in Canada. They discuss recent legislative and related changes, the impact of Bill C-34, the evolving landscape of foreign investment review and practical takeaways for business. Gain valuable insights into how these developments affect businesses and the broader geopolitical context.

