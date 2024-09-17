Ports & Maritime News | September 2-9, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of September 2–8 to keep you in the loop.

On September 4, the contribution period for two subsidies began: (i) Subsidies No. 01/2024-ANTAQ, on the initiative of the Board of Directors, to receive contributions for the preparation of the Regulatory Agenda for the 2025-2028 period; and (ii) Subsidies No. 01/2024-SRG, on the initiative of the Superintendence of Regulation, to receive contributions on the Regulatory Result Assessment Agenda (ARR) 2023-2026.

The Regulatory Agenda serves to prioritize and plan ANTAQ's regulatory concerns, with the aim of increasing the transparency and predictability of actions taken by the Agency. The ARR serves to monitor and evaluate ANTAQ's results in the regulation implemented in the regulatory process.

The period for contributions to the subsidies will run until October 4. Contributions may be submitted through ANTAQ's website.

Source: ANTAQ

On September 4, ANTAQ signed a contract for the dredging of a stretch of the Amazon River waterway. In addition to maintenance dredging, the contract also covers the nautical signaling of the stretch of the waterway between Manaus and Itacoatiara.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ's directors took part in a seminar entitled "New Horizons for the Port Legal Framework in Brazil," held in the auditorium of the Superior Labor Court.

The themes discussed at the seminar were: (i) General Themes of Port Activity; (ii) Labor Relations and Qualification of the workforce in the port system; and (iii) Regulatory, Property and Environmental Simplification, involving the general themes of port activity.

ANTAQ's director general highlighted the following sustainable initiatives led by ANTAQ: (i) the carbon emissions inventory; (ii) the improvement of the Environmental Performance Index (IDA); (iii) the use of scenario studies as a tool for improving ports; and (iv) Navegue Simples ; among others.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ will be holding public hearings on the Maritime Passenger Terminals ("TMP") in Maceió (Public Hearing No. 09/2024) and Recife (Public Hearing No. 10/2024).

Public Hearing 09/2024 will be held on September 16 at 2 p.m., and Public Hearing No. 10/2024 will be held on 20/09 at 10 a.m.

The legal drafts and technical documents for the public consultation of the Maceio and Recife TMPs are available at ANTAQ's website.

Source: ANTAQ

The Port of Rio de Janeiro will be dredged for New Panamax ships. The investment was announced by the Ministry of Ports and Airports at a ceremony held on September 2. Completion of the work is scheduled for November, and represents an investment of BRL 163 million. Also announced were the dredging works at Gamboa Quay and Barra Grade, scheduled to begin on October 30, representing an investment of BRL 177 million.

Source: Portos e Navios

