MTE Releases Manual On Psychosocial Risks And Reinforces NR-1 Requirements

New material guides companies in managing occupational risks, with emphasis on psychosocial risks, and becomes mandatory on May 26, 2026

Article Insights

Koury Lopes Advogados are most popular: within Strategy, Transport and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

New material guides companies in managing occupational risks, with emphasis on psychosocial risks, and becomes mandatory on May 26, 2026

The Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE) has released the Manual for the Interpretation and Application of Chapter 1.5 of NR-1, aimed at providing guidance on the implementation of Occupational Risk Management (GRO) – a system that brings together measures for identifying, assessing, and controlling risks in the workplace.

The material sets out technical and interpretative guidelines for the proper application of Chapter 1.5 of NR-1, as amended by MTE Ordinance No. 1,419, of August 27, 2024, which will enter into force on May 26, 2026.

Among the main highlights, the manual expressly includes psychosocial risks within the scope of GRO, considered one of the most relevant innovations of the regulatory update. In this regard, it recommends that implementation be carried out in a multidisciplinary manner, encompassing, for example, direct observation of working conditions, the application of standardized surveys, and the holding of workshops and training sessions, among other initiatives.

In this context, GRO now requires companies to adopt a structured and continuous approach to hazard identification, risk assessment, and risk control, including those related to workers’ mental health. Risk management must follow the same steps applicable to other occupational risks – identification, assessment, classification, and implementation of preventive measures – which must be incorporated into the Risk Management Plan (PGR).

Click here to access the full manual.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.