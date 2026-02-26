Thai Court Revokes Foreign Pilot Wet Lease Exemption

Thailand's Supreme Administrative Court has issued a decisive ruling annulling the Ministry of Labor's notification that had granted an exemption for foreign pilots to fly domestic routes under wet‑lease arrangements.

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Article Insights

John Frangos’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: in Asia

in Asia

in Asia Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp and International Law topic(s)

Thailand's Supreme Administrative Court has issued a decisive ruling annulling the Ministry of Labor's notification that had granted an exemption for foreign pilots to fly domestic routes under wet‑lease arrangements. A wet lease is a leasing arrangement in which the aircraft is provided together with its foreign flight crew, including pilots, and related operational support, rather than the airline supplying its own pilots.

The judgment, delivered on November 17, 2025, and published in the Government Gazette on January 30, 2026, follows a legal challenge brought by the Thai Pilots Association, which argued that the exemption unlawfully enabled foreign workers to assume a role traditionally reserved for Thai nationals.

The notification in question, dated December 13, 2024, authorized foreign pilots who came as part of wet‑leased aircraft to fly domestic routes. The Thai Pilots Association disputed the legality of this rationale, asserting that the exemption was triggered by a private airline's request rather than by any statutory necessity. The Ministry of Labor justified this measure by relying on aircraft‑specific approvals issued by the Ministry of Transport and by enabling the Department of Employment to issue corresponding work permits.

Arguments Presented in the Case

The Thai Pilots Association argued that the exemption undermined the interests of domestic pilots and conflicted with the policy intent of Thailand's foreign‑worker regulatory framework. The lawsuit emphasized that the notification arose directly from a private airline company's request to operate two A320 aircraft under a wet lease and that the measure had the practical effect of displacing Thai pilots who remained unemployed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor defended the exemption as a temporary and necessary response to industry shortages and part of national efforts to support tourism and restore aviation capacity.

Legal Framework

Thai law establishes a general prohibition against foreign nationals piloting domestic aircraft. Section 44 of the Air Navigation Act requires all aircraft “personnel,” including pilots, to be Thai nationals, and the Ministry of Labor's Notification on Prohibited Occupations further reinforces this prohibition by permitting foreign pilots to operate only international flights.

Against this backdrop, the labor minister's exemption authority under the Foreign Workers Management Emergency Decree B.E. 2560 (2017) is strictly limited. Under the decree, exemptions may be issued only in special cases involving the protection of national security or the national economy, or the prevention of public disaster.

These statutory constraints reflect the protective purpose of Thailand's reserved‑occupation system, ensuring that foreign‑labor exemptions serve the public interest rather than private operational needs.

The Supreme Administrative Court's Reasoning

The Supreme Administrative Court held that the notification exceeded statutory authority. Although acknowledging the minister's ability to issue foreign‑worker exemptions, the court concluded that the circumstances underlying this notification did not constitute a statutory “special case.”

The court's key findings were:

Lack of statutory necessity: The exemption was issued in response to a private airline's operational request, not to a need for national security or economic protection or public‑disaster prevention.

The exemption was issued in response to a private airline's operational request, not to a need for national security or economic protection or public‑disaster prevention. Harm to Thai pilots' opportunities: The court emphasized that foreign‑labor exemptions must not affect national security, career or professional opportunities for Thai nationals, or the promotion of Thai wisdom and identity. The court also found insufficient evidence of a genuine pilot shortage that would justify overriding these protections.

The court emphasized that foreign‑labor exemptions must not affect national security, career or professional opportunities for Thai nationals, or the promotion of Thai wisdom and identity. The court also found insufficient evidence of a genuine pilot shortage that would justify overriding these protections. Unlawful administrative discretion: Because the notification did not meet the statutory criteria for a “special case” and primarily served private commercial interests rather than the public‑interest purpose under the decree, the court ruled it an unlawful exercise of discretion under the Act on Establishment of Administrative Courts and Administrative Court Procedure B.E. 2542.

Accordingly, the notification was revoked effective November 17, 2025, the date of judgment.

Operational Consequences

The ruling does not prohibit wet‑lease arrangements altogether. However, it makes clear that foreign pilots may not operate wet‑leased aircraft on domestic routes. Airlines that continue to utilize wet‑leased aircraft for operational flexibility must assign Thai‑national pilots to fly those domestic sectors.

The Supreme Administrative Court's revocation of the foreign‑pilot wet‑lease exemption marks a significant affirmation of Thailand's statutory limits on foreign‑labor permissions. By determining that the Ministry of Labor's Notification failed to satisfy the legal criteria for a “special case,” the court reaffirmed the primacy of public‑interest protections, the employment priority of Thai nationals, and the need for legally grounded administrative decision‑making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.