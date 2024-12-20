National Innovation Visa Introduced

At a Glance

The Australian government has introduced the National Innovation visa (NIV), which replaces the Global Talent visa and the Business Innovation and Investment visa, effective December 6, 2024.

The NIV is an invitation-only program designed for exceptionally talented individuals with world-leading skills, aimed at fostering Australia's long-term prosperity.

The situation

As previously announced, the Global Talent visa and the Business Innovation and Investment (BII) visa have been replaced with the new National Innovation visa (NIV). This invitation-only program is designed for exceptionally talented individuals with world-leading skills and aims to foster Australia's long-term prosperity.

A closer look

Expression of Interest (EOI). The NIV, which retains its Subclass 858, is an invitation-only program requiring prospective applicants to lodge an EOI detailing their achievements and contributions. If a candidate's Expression of Interest (EOI) is approved, they will receive an invitation to apply for the NIV.

The NIV, which retains its Subclass 858, is an invitation-only program requiring prospective applicants to lodge an EOI detailing their achievements and contributions. If a candidate's Expression of Interest (EOI) is approved, they will receive an invitation to apply for the NIV. Priority of invitations. Invitations for the NIV are issued based on a structured priority order. Priority One is reserved for exceptional candidates who have received internationally recognized 'top of field' awards, such as the Nobel Prize, Fields Medal, or Olympic gold. Priority Two includes candidates nominated by Australian federal, state, or territory government agencies. Priority Three focuses on candidates with outstanding achievements in Tier One sectors, including critical technologies, health industries, and renewables and low-emission technologies. Finally, Priority Four encompasses candidates with significant achievements in Tier Two sectors, such as agri-food and ag-tech, defense capabilities and space education, financial services and fin-tech, infrastructure and transport, and resources.

Invitations for the NIV are issued based on a structured priority order. Nomination . In addition to the invitation requirement, candidates must also secure a nomination from an Australian citizen, permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organization recognized nationally in their area of talent.

. In addition to the invitation requirement, candidates must also secure a nomination from an Australian citizen, permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organization recognized nationally in their area of talent. Other key changes. Some of the key changes to the NIV requirements include the following: Although NIV applicants must still demonstrate an internationally recognized record of exceptional talent and prominence in their field, they are no longer required to work in a future-focused industry, as was previously required under the Global Talent visa. The points test system and the stringent asset and income requirements that were part of the BII program have been removed.

Some of the key changes to the NIV requirements include the following:

Impact

The prioritization of specific sectors sets a higher bar for exceptionally skilled workers seeking to apply for the visa, making the process highly competitive. Candidates will likely need strong support from nominators and robust evidence to improve their chances of receiving an invitation.

Additionally, while applicants who would have previously applied under the BII program now benefit from greater flexibility—no longer needing to meet asset, income, or related requirements—they must still demonstrate exceptional and outstanding achievements in their field at an international level to be successful.

Background

The Australian government's migration reforms reflect its commitment to attracting top-tier talent and driving economic growth. By integrating elements from prior visas while addressing their limitations, the NIV aims to better align with Australia's strategic priorities.

Looking ahead

Fragomen anticipates further policy guidance from the Department in the coming weeks and will report on related developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.