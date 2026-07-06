Developing Coordinated IP Strategies And Enforcing Patent Rights In International Markets With Gary Cox (Podcast)

Today, Jeff Harty and Gary Cox unpack how companies can build coordinated global intellectual property strategies that actually work in challenging markets worldwide. Gary shares how integrating prosecution, litigation, branding, and commercial IP agreements under one cohesive team can transform scattered filings into a powerful, enforceable portfolio. They also dive into the evolving patent enforcement landscape in Australia, including faster litigation times. If you’re looking to protect valuable IP on a global stage, this conversation shows what it takes to move from theory to practical, on-the-ground results.

In this episode, Jeff Harty and Gary Cox discuss:

Developing a coordinated strategy for protecting inventions and trademarks in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Brand protection, anti-counterfeiting, anti-piracy, and enforcement in challenging markets.

Key distinctions and developments in patent enforcement proceedings in Australia.

Key Takeaways:

Multinationals are paying more and more attention to the intellectual property they can build, not only in branding, but also in patents.

The innovation economy is ever-evolving and changing. It is being driven by politics and people as well as commerce. In Australia the courts are taking a far more proactive stance; they are pushing to move cases more quickly and cost-effectively through the system.

“IP strategy isn't just one set of rights. It’s patterns, it’s trademarks, it’s designs, it’s trade secrets, it’s copyright, and it’s an ability to bring all those different rights together and to be able to deliver a package that protects the IP when it has been developed.” —Gary Cox

About Gary Cox: Gary Cox started as an Examiner of Patents with the Australian Patent Office (now IP Australia). He then transferred to private practice to assist clients with the development and prosecution of patent applications.

He is an intellectual property lawyer (solicitor and barrister), an Australian patent and trademarks attorney, and a New Zealand patent attorney.

Gary acts predominantly in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with his practice focusing primarily on strategic IP structuring and contentious IP actions. Much of that work is in the field of patent litigation (infringement and revocation actions) and oppositions in Australia. Gary also assists clients with freedom to operate and due diligence positions and opinions, and works with New Zealand litigators to deliver the same outcome for his clients in New Zealand.

Connect with Gary Cox:

Website: https://wrays.com.au/

Email: gary.cox@wrays.com.au

LinkedIn: au.linkedin.com/pub/gary-cox/9/b21/88b

Connect with Jeff Harty:

Website: https://nyemaster.com/attorney-directory/jeffrey-d-harty/

Email: jharty@nyemaster.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-harty-5a9a1643/

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