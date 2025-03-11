IP perspectives deregistration risk arising from 'non-use' of a registered trade mark html Maricar Mobe shared this file. Want to do more with it?

IP perspectives: deregistration risk arising from 'non-use' of a registered trade mark

'Non-use' of a registered trade mark can result in the trade mark being deregistered. The recent Federal Court decision of Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc considered this issue and the use required to maintain trade mark registration.

Introduction

What happens if I stop using a registered trade mark? If I have registered my trade mark, will it be registered forever? The answers to these questions are important because, unlike claims of copyright ownership or patent invention (which both accrue a distinct right of ownership for a definitive period), a person or company's right to their registered trade mark is often dictated by whether or not a party has continued to use the trade mark. In circumstances where a party has not continued to use their trade mark, or ceased using their trade mark some time ago, and a third party applies to register the same or similar trade mark, the trade mark may become vulnerable to the Trade Marks Registrar deregistering the trade mark, on the basis of 'non-use'.

An example of the Trade Marks Registrar taking steps to deregister a trade mark on the basis of 'non-use' after a third party applied to have a similar trade mark registered, was recently considered by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in the decision of Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc [2024] FCAFC 65.

Case facts

The case involved Seven Network, an Australian television network and 7-Eleven, an international convenience store chain.

The Seven Network was the holder of the '7NOW' trade mark.

This trade mark was registered in 2013 and, since that time, had been used to promote the '7NOW' domain, which hosted on demand, streaming and television services.

In July 2019, international convenience store chain 7-Eleven applied to the Registrar of Trade Marks to remove the registration of the '7NOW' trade mark. The basis for its application was that the Seven Network had not used the trade mark in over three years, and 7-Eleven now wished to use '7NOW' to promote its fast-food delivery service.

The Seven Network defended the application by asserting that it continued to rely on the '7NOW' domain to redirect its customers to its newly established '7PLUS' platform.

The matter was initially considered by the Australian trade marks office after 7-Eleven applied to register its own mark, which included the words '7NOW'. When the application was examined by the delegate of the Trade Marks Registrar, '7NOW' was raised as a conflict and the delegate subsequently determined that redirecting a trade mark to a website did not constitute use of that trade mark, particularly given the trade mark was not visible after the redirection. Therefore, the delegate held that '7NOW' had not used its trade mark, and determined that it would be deregistered.

The Seven Network, unhappy with that decision, appealed the matter to the Federal Court of Australia who concluded that the use of '7NOW' as a domain name did not amount to a 'use' for the purposes of trade mark registration, as it did not 'draw a connection' between goods and services.

The Seven Network ultimately appealed the decision to the Full Court of the Federal Court.

Key issues

One of the key issues for the Federal Court to consider was whether the Seven Network had continued to use the '7NOW' trade mark. The concept of use of a trade mark is central to the operation of the Trade Marks Act 1995 (Cth).1

The starting point for 'use' of a trade mark is section 17 of the Act, which states that a trade mark is a sign used, or intended to be used, to distinguish goods or services dealt with or provided in the course of trade by a person, from goods or services so dealt with or provided by any other person.2

In this case, the Federal Court had to consider the somewhat unusual circumstance of whether the use of '7NOW' in a website domain name (which redirected to a '7PLUS' webpage) by the Seven Network, amounted to a 'use' of the trade mark.

The specific circumstances of use of the '7NOW' trade mark were as follows:

The '7NOW' domain name (being 7now.com.au) did not host its own website.

The purpose of the '7NOW' domain name was to redirect to other Seven Network domains, including 7plus.com.au.

From there, the 7plus.com.au website contained links to other websites for Seven Network's channels and programs, which included other platforms such as 7Two and Seven News.

When the domain name redirected, at no point were customers or viewers presented with the '7NOW' domain or the '7NOW' mark in any form whatsoever.

Decision

In considering the circumstances, the Full Court Federal Court concentrated on the use of '7NOW' and its association with the goods and services provided by the Seven Network (being television, streaming and on demand services) from the perspective of a consumer using the '7NOW' domain.

The critical question before the Court was whether it was likely that a consumer would associate the use of '7NOW' in the domain name with the online streaming, demand and television services being offered by the Seven Network.

Ultimately, the Court determined that it was unlikely that a consumer would associate the online streaming, demand and television services presented on the website, to which the '7NOW' domain was redirecting, as being offered by '7NOW' itself (rather than by '7PLUS' or another entity entirely).3 Therefore, the Full Court concluded that using a trade mark as a domain name did not constitute a 'use' eligible for trade mark registration protection.

In reaching its decision, the Court took steps to emphasise the importance of the link between the trade mark in question and the particular goods or services being offered in establishing trade mark use.4 To put it another way, the Court stated that 'use' of a trade mark is use of a mark as a 'badge of origin' in the sense that it indicates a connection in the course of trade between goods and the person who applies the mark to the goods.5 In this case, the Court considered that the Seven Network had failed to establish the link between the '7NOW' domain name and the online television and streaming products offered by the Seven Network.

Comments

This decision is an important reminder that non-use of a registered trade mark places the trade mark at risk of deregistration.6 Accordingly, registered trade mark holders wishing to preserve their rights should ensure they continue to use the trade mark for its registered purpose.

Although use of a trade mark in a domain name in the way used in the Seven Network case may not be sufficient, the following types of uses may be sufficient (depending on the circumstances and the trade mark in question):

Brand identification : using a trade mark to distinguish products or services from those of your competitors, ensuring customers can easily identify the brand.

: using a trade mark to distinguish products or services from those of your competitors, ensuring customers can easily identify the brand. Marketing and advertising : featuring the trade mark in promotional materials, advertisements and on a website to enhance brand recognition and customer loyalty.

: featuring the trade mark in promotional materials, advertisements and on a website to enhance brand recognition and customer loyalty. Product labelling : placing the trade mark on product packaging or labels to assure customers of the product's origin and quality.

: placing the trade mark on product packaging or labels to assure customers of the product's origin and quality. Business signage : displaying the trade mark on business premises, such as storefronts or office signs, to attract and inform potential customers.

: displaying the trade mark on business premises, such as storefronts or office signs, to attract and inform potential customers. Merchandising: using the trade mark on merchandise, such as clothing or accessories, to expand brand presence and create new sales channels.

Cooper Grace Ward has an experienced team with expertise in front-end and back-end intellectual property matters. If you would like to discuss this article or trade mark matters, please get in touch with one of our key contacts.

Footnotes

1 Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc [2024] FCAFC 65, [67]; Self Care IP Holdings Pty Ltd v Allergan Australia Pty Ltd [2023] HCA 8 at [23].

2 Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc [2024] FCAFC 65, [64].

3 Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc [2024] FCAFC 65, [115].

4 Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc [2024] FCAFC 65, [68]; Shell Company of Australia Ltd v Esso Standard Oil (Australia) Ltd [1963] HCA 66.

5 Seven Network (Operations) Limited v 7-Eleven Inc [2024] FCAFC 65, [70]; Coca-Cola Co v All-Fect Distributors Ltd [1999] FCA 1721.

6 see Trade Marks Act section 101(3).

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.