Sharpen your pencil – care required in defining the scope of medical disputes

In Brief

A medical dispute is defined by all the correspondence between the parties and the Commission, including forms, submissions and other correspondence with the Commission during the life of the dispute.

Facts

The Personal Injury Commission (PIC) published its decision in Fitzsimmons v Insurance Australia Limited t/as NRMA Insurance [2026] NSWPICMP 37 on 6 February 2026.

The Claimant was injured in a motor accident on 18 January 2013 when he was a child. A dispute subsequently developed between the parties as to whether the Claimant's accident-related injuries gave rise to an impairment exceeding 10%.

At first instance, the Claimant's WPI was assessed at 9% by two primary Medical Assessors. The Claimant successfully sought a review of the first Medical Assessor's assessment.

The Review Panel noted that the Claimant's submissions listed a number injuries, including "mild facial disfigurement". An issue arose as to whether the inclusion of "mild facial disfigurement" meant that "facial scarring" was an injury which the Review Panel had to assess.

The Review Panel's Decision

The Review Panel concluded that "facial scarring" was not an injury which the Review Panel was required to assess for the following reasons:

The Court of Appeal held in Mandoukos v Allianz Australia Insurance Limited [2024] NSWCA 71, that a medical dispute is "a question of fact depending on the ambit of the dispute between the parties at the relevant time having regard to the competing claims made".

The further evidence relied upon by the Claimant did not include any assessment of scarring and the expert the Claimant relied upon with respect to his facial disfigurement said that scarring was outside their expertise.

The Claimant's scarring was previously assessed by a different primary Medical Assessor and the Claimant had not sought a further or review assessment of that injury.

Subsequent correspondence between the Claimant's Solicitor and the Commission made it clear that the scope of the dispute was limited to a left facial nerve injury and did not extend to facial scarring.

The assessment of permanent impairment caused by facial nerve injury and facial scarring involves the application of different Tables in the relevant permanent impairment guidelines.

Why This Case is Important

The decision in Fitzsimmons provides a useful reminder that in the post - Mandoukos world the parties must be vigilant in their correspondence with the Commission because that correspondence defines the scope of the dispute between the parties. A slip might result in the dispute being inadvertently restricted or expanded.

The Review Panel in Fitzsimmons made it clear, at [68], that the Commission will look beyond the application and reply forms lodged by the parties in order to ascertain the scope of the dispute. Subsequent submissions - or even a post made on the PIC Portal - has the capacity to help define the scope of the dispute.

If you would like to discuss this case note, please don't hesitate to get in touch with CTP Practice Group Leader Peter Hunt today.

Additional McCabes Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.