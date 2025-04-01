Key trends shaping the Australian casualty space: what to expect in 2025

The liability landscape in Australia is rapidly evolving. As Class Action trends shift and claims inflation continues to rise, insurers, brokers, and businesses face ongoing challenges in traditional risk areas like worker-to-worker claims, while also navigating emerging exposures like climate litigation and expanding liability interpretations.

To explore these developments, Kennedys recently hosted clients in our Sydney and Melbourne offices for an in-depth discussion on the key trends shaping the Australian casualty space and their impact on the industry. The panel sessions provided valuable insights into market conditions, litigation risks, and underwriting challenges that are reshaping the liability landscape.

The report below summarises the key themes from these panel discussions, including:

The shift in class actions

Insurance policy challenges - unintended cover and expanding liability

Softening market conditions – a sustainable shift?

Claims inflation: rising costs and increasing complexity

Worker-to-worker claims: an ongoing challenge

If you have any questions on the information provided, please contact our Australian Liability Defence team.

Download report

Australia is climbing up the ranks of the most litigious countries in the world for personal injury. Damages are increasing and the volume of cases being filed has increased significantly since the pandemic. Chris Finn, Partner (Sydney)

Companies can manage worker-to-worker claim exposure by improving safety, good record keeping, and good claims processes. Ganga Narayanan, Partner (Melbourne)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.