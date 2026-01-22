EPO And IP Australia To Launch PCT Pilot Programme Starting 1 March 2026

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
The 19 January 2026 announcement of a new PCT pilot programme
between IP Australia and the European Patent Office is an
interesting development for innovators based in Australia. This
initiative offers a direct and efficient path into the European
market by allowing Australian applicants to select the EPO as their
International Searching Authority from March 2026. The primary
advantage lies in the early certainty it provides regarding
patentability whilst also removing the need for a supplementary
search during the regional phase. This route can significantly
reduce overall prosecution costs and accelerate the grant process
for businesses prioritising European protection.
It will be interesting to see how the Pilot Programme develops
but we hope this increased flexibility will be a welcome tool for
many as they refine their global IP strategies.
The President of the European Patent Office (EPO),
António Campinos, and the Director General of IP Australia,
Michael Schwager, today announced that under a two-year pilot
programme starting on 1 March 2026, Australian applicants will be
able to designate the EPO as their International Searching
Authority (ISA) and International Preliminary Examining Authority
(IPEA) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).The programme will
be open to applicants filing their international applications
either with IP Australia or with the International Bureau of the
World Intellectual Property Organization as Receiving
Office.