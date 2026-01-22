EPO And IP Australia To Launch PCT Pilot Programme Starting 1 March 2026

The 19 January 2026 announcement of a new PCT pilot programme between IP Australia and the European Patent Office is an interesting development for innovators based in Australia. This initiative offers a direct and efficient path into the European market by allowing Australian applicants to select the EPO as their International Searching Authority from March 2026. The primary advantage lies in the early certainty it provides regarding patentability whilst also removing the need for a supplementary search during the regional phase. This route can significantly reduce overall prosecution costs and accelerate the grant process for businesses prioritising European protection.

It will be interesting to see how the Pilot Programme develops but we hope this increased flexibility will be a welcome tool for many as they refine their global IP strategies.



The President of the European Patent Office (EPO), António Campinos, and the Director General of IP Australia, Michael Schwager, today announced that under a two-year pilot programme starting on 1 March 2026, Australian applicants will be able to designate the EPO as their International Searching Authority (ISA) and International Preliminary Examining Authority (IPEA) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).The programme will be open to applicants filing their international applications either with IP Australia or with the International Bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organization as Receiving Office. www.epo.org/...

