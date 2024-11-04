Cybersecurity Awareness Month Report, APAC

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month − an annual global initiative to promote awareness and education about the importance of cybersecurity practices. It serves as a timely reminder of the need to stay secure in our digital world in the face of increased cyber risks and a rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape.

Throughout the month, Kennedys' APAC Cyber and Data Privacy team published a series of short updates on issues and major regulatory developments across the region, and we are pleased to provide you with a copy of our report summarising these insights.

We looked at recently introduced regulatory reforms, including Australia's Cyber Security Bill 2024, Hong Kong's implementation of a legal framework to enhance protection of computer systems in critical infrastructure, Singapore's voluntary scheme for rating medical devices, and how APAC regulators are addressing guidelines for the responsible use of AI.

We hope you find our report useful. Please reach out to any of our APAC cyber contacts if you would like to discuss any of the topics covered.

Download full report

