How to Respond to Unauthorised Bank Account Access and Fund Theft

In Short Act immediately to secure your account, contact your bank and update login credentials to limit further risk.

Use preventive measures like multi-factor authentication, transaction notifications and reduced payment limits to minimise future incidents.

Gather evidence and report unauthorised access promptly to your bank, police and relevant authorities to maximise recovery chances. Tips for Businesses Enable real-time transaction alerts, use multi-factor authentication and maintain regular account monitoring to detect unauthorised access quickly. Limit online purchases to low-limit cards, and always update bank contact information for prompt communication about suspicious activity. Keep documentation ready for swift reporting if an incident occurs.

Discovering unauthorised access to your personal or business bank account and fund theft can be deeply unsettling. In our increasingly digital world, these incidents are unfortunately becoming more common. This article will cover immediate actions you can take to:

secure your account;

prevent future fund theft;

report the incident; and

legally recover your privacy and funds.

Immediate Action

When you discover unauthorised transactions or suspect your bank account has been compromised, time is of the essence. Swift action can significantly improve your chances of recovering stolen funds and minimising further damage.

To regain control of your account, you should:

freeze the affected accounts and connected cards; contact your bank immediately about the unauthorised transaction and make sure you receive a reference number; change your login credentials, including passwords, PIN codes and security questions; and enable two-factor authentication on your accounts.

Additionally, you should make sure that all of your important passwords are unique and difficult to guess. This means that you should not include any personal information, such as your name, in your passwords.

However, the good news is that you may be able to recover your money back from the bank if:

there was fraud or negligence by an employee, agent of the bank or another third party;

a forged, expired, faulty or cancelled PIN/password or card was used; or

the transaction happened after you informed the bank that your card was lost, stolen or had been misused, or that someone else may know your PIN/password.