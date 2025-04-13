Introduction

The Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW) (the Act) and the Residential Tenancies Regulation 2019 (NSW) (the Regulations) have undergone some significant changes following a prolonged and extensive consultation period with property management stakeholders. These changes have generated a lot of buzz as they seek to improve the rights of tenants in NSW and to deliver a fairer, more stable rental market – but are these reforms enough and will they be to the detriment of property investors?

This article discusses the reforms and the obligations of landlords – effective from 19 May 2025.

Ending a tenancy

Presently, a landlord can terminate a tenancy without providing any reason. If a tenant is on a periodic lease, then the landlord has had to provide 90 days notice, for a no-grounds termination notice, and the tenant would have to vacate on or before the termination date. The new reforms are abolishing no grounds termination notices completely.

From 19 May 2025, landlords must provide a valid reason to end the tenancy as well as provide tenants with a Termination Information Statement (this will be a prescribed form and is not yet available to the public). When terminating a tenancy going forward, landlords will need to provide documentation to support the reasons they seek to end the tenancy. Prescribed reasons include but are not limited to:

the residential premises will be offered for sale, with vacant possession (it must be noted on the contract for sale)

the residential premises will be subject to works for significant renovations or repairs, and the premises need to be vacant in order for the works to be completed, which must commence within 2 months of the termination date

the residential premises will be demolished, and the demolition is planned to commence within 2 months of the termination date

a relevant person will reside at the residential premises for at least 6 months. A 'relevant person' is defined as: the landlord a spouse or de facto partner of the landlord a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling, child of a sibling, sibling of a parent or first cousin of the landlord or a spouse or de facto partner of the landlord.



Ending a Fixed-Term tenancy

Previously, landlords could terminate a fixed-term tenancy by providing the tenant with 30 days' notice before the lease expired. This is no longer the case.

If the lease is for a fixed term of 6 months or less, the landlord will be required to give 60 days' notice.

If the lease is for a fixed term of more than 6 months, the landlord will be required to give 90 days' notice.

Restrictions on Re-Letting

If a landlord has terminated a tenancy due to an intention to sell, or renovating the property for example, they will be unable to re-let the property for a set period of time once the previous tenancy has been terminated. However, situations change and there may be instances where the property in question is available for re-let before the prescribed time period expires. When this occurs, the landlord will be required to file an application with NSW Fair Trading seeking approval to re-let the property before the prescribed time periods due to situations out of their control. The prescribed time periods are:

6 months if a termination notice was issued on the grounds of selling the property

4 weeks in the case of renovations and repairs

6 months under the demolition provision

6 months after a termination notice was issued stipulating a relevant person was moving in.

For abundant clarity, if a landlord provides a termination notice on any of the grounds above, and the tenant vacates, the landlord is restricted from re-letting the property for that time period unless NSW Fair Trading permits an earlier re-let date. When seeking approval from NSW Fair Trading, supporting documentation will need to be provided.

More information about the application process is presently unknown – we anticipate there will be issues around time frames and query whether there will be any avenue for an appeal if the landlord's application gets denied.

Keeping of Pets

The new reforms prevent landlords from advertising that pets are not permitted in properties and require tenants to formally apply to keep a pet. The form of application will be a prescribed form and must be made by all tenants and provided to the landlord/agent before the tenancy agreement commences. Landlords will have to reply to the formal request within 21 days otherwise consent is automatically assumed. If a landlord refuses consent, they must provide the grounds they've relied on to refuse which include:

the keeping of the animal at the premises would result in an unreasonable number of animals being kept in the premises

the fencing is not appropriate

there is insufficient open space

the nature of the premises means the animal could not be kept at the premises humanely;

keeping the animal is likely to cause damage that would cost more to reasonably repair than the bond

the landlord resides at the premises

the keeping of the animal would contravene a law, council order, or a by-law.

If none of the above grounds apply, then the landlord must provide their consent.

It is important to note that this does not apply to assistance animals.

Conclusion

The reforms are an attempt to balance the rights between both parties to a lease agreement – but as in any situation like this, one party will feel that their rights are impinged. As is the case in any new legislative update, we will be closely monitoring how tenants, agents and landlords navigate these changes and what impact, if any, they will have on the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal's workload. For more information on these reforms, as well as others not mentioned above, please contact me directly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.