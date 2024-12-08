Implementation of SID visa and New CSOL from 7 December 2024

The Department of Home Affairs has announced the implementation of the new Skills in Demand visa program with the introduction of the new Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL). The updated CSOL and SID visa will replace the current Subclass 482 visa and current occupation lists from 7 December 2024.
Implementation of the SID visa
Most observers (including the author) had come to the conclusion that the SID implementation would be delayed until February 2025 on the basis that the supporting legislation (Migration Amendment (Strengthening Sponsorship and Nomination Processes) Bill 2024) did not pass the Senate in the final sitting of 2024. However the Department's announcement shows that key aspects of the new visa program will be implemented despite the lack of legislative amendment.
Many of the proposed changes will be achievable through changes to the Migration Regulations 1994, but key components such as embedding the indexation of the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold and creating a public register of sponsors, will be unlikely at this time. It is expected that these "bigger picture" changes will follow later in 2025.
While the implementation has been announced for 7 December only details of the occupation list have been released at this stage. Further information will be made available when possible.
Dynamic Skills Lists
The Australian Government previously appointed Jobs and Skills Australia to review the skilled occupation lists. While the results of the tri-partite consultations have not been released, the Minister has released the updated CSOL today.
In reviewing the occupation eligible for sponsorship the government was obliged to balance significant competing interests. Many employers consider the labour market to be short of a significant number of skilled and unskilled occupations. This is supported by the unemployment rate which remains below pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, a number of advocates consider that higher rates of temporary visa holder labour apply downward pressure on wages and contribute to the cost of living challenges faced by most Australians.
Occupation changes
The new SID visa does not use distinct occupation lists, as is the case for the current Sc 482 visa.
Rather, the SID visa is structured into 3 tiers:
- Specialist Skills Pathway – (SSP): does not require an ANZSCO code, remuneration must be above $130,000 base per annum, with trade, machinery operators, drivers and labourers excluded. Implementation likely on 7 December.
- Core Skills Pathway – (CSP): applications must nominate an occupation on the active CSOL. Key changes to the CSOL are shown below. Implementation likely on 7 December.
- Essential Skills Pathway (ESP): reserved for positions with lower remuneration but critical to Australia's labour needs. This is expected to be released at a later date.
Occupations which do not appear in 7 December CSOL
The following occupations from the existing CSOL (Medium & Long Term, Short Term, Regional) have been removed from the new CSOL. These occupations will not be eligible for Tier 2 of the new SID after 7 December.
|
ANZSCO code
|
Occupation
|
121211
|
Cotton Grower
|
121213
|
Fruit or Nut Grower
|
121214
|
Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower
|
121215
|
Grape Grower
|
121216
|
Mixed Crop Farmer
|
121217
|
Sugar Cane Grower
|
121221
|
Vegetable Grower
|
121299
|
Crop Farmers nec
|
121312
|
Beef Cattle Farmer
|
121314
|
Deer Farmer
|
121316
|
Horse breeder
|
121317
|
Mixed Livestock Farmer
|
121399
|
Livestock Farmers nec
|
121411
|
Mixed crop and livestock farmer
|
131114
|
Public relations manager
|
133411
|
Manufacturer
|
133513
|
Production Manager Mining
|
134111
|
Child care centre manager
|
134214
|
welfare centre manager
|
134299
|
Health and Welfare Services Managers nec
|
134412
|
Regional Education Manager
|
139915
|
Sports administrator
|
139999
|
Specialist Managers nec
|
141111
|
Cafe or Restaurant Manager
|
141211
|
Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager
|
142115
|
Post Office Manager
|
149111
|
Amusement Centre Manager
|
149112
|
Fitness Centre Manager
|
149113
|
Sports Centre Manager
|
149212
|
Customer Service Manager
|
149311
|
Conference and Event Organiser
|
149413
|
Transport Company Manager
|
149913
|
Facilities Manager
|
211112
|
Dancer or Choreographer
|
211213
|
Musician Instrumental
|
211299
|
Music Professionals nec
|
211311
|
Photographer
|
212212
|
Book or Script Editor
|
212312
|
Director film, television, radio or stage
|
212314
|
Film and Video Editor
|
212411
|
Copywriter
|
212412
|
Newspaper or Periodical Editor
|
222111
|
Commodities Trader
|
222199
|
Financial Brokers nec
|
222211
|
Financial Market Dealer
|
222213
|
Stockbroking Dealer
|
222299
|
Financial Dealers nec
|
222312
|
Financial Investment Manager
|
223211
|
ICT trainer
|
224113
|
Statistician
|
224212
|
Gallery or museum curator
|
224213
|
Health information manager
|
224214
|
Records manager
|
224311
|
Economist
|
224412
|
Policy analyst
|
224611
|
Librarian
|
224912
|
Liaison officer
|
225112
|
Market research analyst
|
231213
|
Ship's Master
|
232311
|
Fashion Designer
|
232312
|
Industrial Designer
|
232411
|
Graphic Designer
|
234113
|
Forester
|
234311
|
Conservation Officer
|
234313
|
Environmental Research Scientist
|
234514
|
Biotechnologist
|
234517
|
Microbiologist
|
234611
|
Medical laboratory scientist
|
234915
|
Exercise physiologist
|
249111
|
Education Adviser
|
249211
|
Art Teacher private tuition
|
249212
|
Dance Teacher private tuition
|
249311
|
Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages
|
251112
|
Nutritionist
|
251311
|
Environmental health officer
|
251911
|
Health promotion officer
|
252111
|
chiropractor
|
252112
|
Osteopath
|
252211
|
Acupuncturist
|
252213
|
Naturopath
|
254311
|
Nurse Manager
|
263212
|
ICT support engineer
|
263311
|
Telecommunications engineer
|
272111
|
Careers Counsellor
|
272113
|
Family and Marriage Counsellor
|
272199
|
Counsellors nec
|
272412
|
Interpreter
|
272499
|
Social Professionals nec
|
272611
|
Community arts worker
|
272613
|
Welfare Worker
|
311213
|
Medical Laboratory Technician
|
311214
|
Operating Theatre Technician
|
311216
|
Pathology Collector
|
311299
|
Medical Technicians nec
|
311413
|
Life Science Technician
|
312611
|
Safety inspector
|
313211
|
Radio communications technician
|
341113
|
Lift Mechanic
|
361114
|
Zookeeper
|
361199
|
Animal Attendants and Trainers nec
|
362111
|
Florist
|
362311
|
Greenkeeper
|
393213
|
Dressmaker or Tailor
|
399411
|
Jeweller
|
399512
|
Camera Operator Film Television or Video
|
399514
|
Make Up Artist
|
411712
|
Disabilities Services Officer
|
441211
|
Emergency Service Worker
|
451211
|
Driving Instructor
|
451399
|
Funeral Workers nec
|
451815
|
First Aid Trainer
|
452312
|
Gymnastics Coach or Instructor
|
452313
|
Horse riding coach or instructor
|
452314
|
Snowsport Instructor
|
452315
|
Swimming Coach or Instructor
|
452316
|
Tennis Coach
|
452411
|
Footballer
|
452413
|
Jockey
|
452499
|
Sportspersons (nec)
|
612112
|
Property Manager
|
612115
|
Real Estate Representative
Occupations added to the new 7 December CSOL
The following occupations did not appear in the CSOL. In some cases this is because they are new additions from recent changes to the ANZSCO system.
|
ANZSCO code
|
Occupation
|
139917
|
Regulatory Affairs Manager
|
141411
|
Licensed Club Manager
|
142111
|
Retail Manager (General)
|
142116
|
Travel Agency Manager
|
149411
|
Fleet Manager
|
149915
|
Equipment Hire Manager
|
149999
|
Hospitality, Retail and Service Managers nec
|
212414
|
Radio Journalist
|
224114
|
Data Analyst
|
224115
|
Data Scientist
|
224116
|
Statistician
|
224714
|
Supply Chain Analyst
|
225114
|
Content Creator (Marketing)
|
225411
|
Sales Representative (Industrial Products)
|
225412
|
Sales Representative (Medical and Pharmaceutical Products)
|
231199
|
Air Transport Professionals nec
|
231212
|
Ship's Engineer
|
234115
|
Agronomist
|
234116
|
Aquaculture or Fisheries Scientist
|
234521
|
Entomologist
|
234612
|
Respiratory Scientist
|
249112
|
Education Reviewer
|
261315
|
Cyber Security Engineer
|
261316
|
Devops Engineer
|
261317
|
Penetration Tester
|
262114
|
Cyber Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist
|
262115
|
Cyber Security Advice and Assessment Specialist
|
262116
|
Cyber Security Analyst
|
262117
|
Cyber Security Architect
|
262118
|
Cyber Security Operations Coordinator
|
311113
|
Animal Husbandry Technician
|
311114
|
Aquaculture or Fisheries Technician
|
311115
|
Irrigation Designer
|
311217
|
Respiratory Technician
|
311314
|
Primary Products Quality Assurance Officer
|
312112
|
Building Associate
|
312412
|
Electronic Engineering Technician
|
312914
|
Other Draftsperson
|
322112
|
Electroplater
|
322114
|
Metal Casting Trades Worker
|
323215
|
Textile, Clothing and Footwear Mechanic
|
323411
|
Engineering Patternmaker
|
334117
|
Fire Protection Plumber
|
342412
|
Telecommunications Cable Jointer
|
342414
|
Telecommunications Technician
|
362512
|
Tree Worker
|
362712
|
Irrigation Technician
|
392112
|
Screen Printer
|
392211
|
Graphic Pre-press Trades Worker
|
393114
|
Shoemaker
|
394113
|
Furniture Maker
|
394212
|
Picture Framer
|
399211
|
Chemical Plant Operator
|
399513
|
Light Technician
|
399911
|
Diver
|
399913
|
Optical Dispenser \ Dispensing Optician
|
399914
|
Optical Mechanic
|
399916
|
Plastics Technician
|
399918
|
Fire Protection Equipment Technician
|
399999
|
Technicians and Trades Workers nec
|
411212
|
Dental Prosthetist
|
421111
|
Child Care Worker
|
421114
|
Out of School Hours Care Worker
|
431411
|
Hotel Service Manager
|
451111
|
Beauty Therapist
|
451412
|
Tour Guide
|
451612
|
Travel Consultant
|
512111
|
Office Manager
|
521212
|
Legal Secretary
|
599111
|
Conveyancer
|
599211
|
Clerk of Court
Urgent Action Required
The Department has previously indicated that applications lodged prior to the change will be processed according to the current system. This means that any pending application in an occupation scheduled for removal on 7 December can be lodged prior to this date.
Further information
Further information about the specific requirements and application processes will be released by the Department of Home Affairs in due course.
