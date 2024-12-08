Implementation of SID visa and New CSOL from 7 December 2024

The Department of Home Affairs has announced the implementation of the new Skills in Demand visa program with the introduction of the new Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL). The updated CSOL and SID visa will replace the current Subclass 482 visa and current occupation lists from 7 December 2024.

Implementation of the SID visa

Most observers (including the author) had come to the conclusion that the SID implementation would be delayed until February 2025 on the basis that the supporting legislation (Migration Amendment (Strengthening Sponsorship and Nomination Processes) Bill 2024) did not pass the Senate in the final sitting of 2024. However the Department's announcement shows that key aspects of the new visa program will be implemented despite the lack of legislative amendment.

Many of the proposed changes will be achievable through changes to the Migration Regulations 1994, but key components such as embedding the indexation of the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold and creating a public register of sponsors, will be unlikely at this time. It is expected that these "bigger picture" changes will follow later in 2025.

While the implementation has been announced for 7 December only details of the occupation list have been released at this stage. Further information will be made available when possible.

Dynamic Skills Lists

The Australian Government previously appointed Jobs and Skills Australia to review the skilled occupation lists. While the results of the tri-partite consultations have not been released, the Minister has released the updated CSOL today.

In reviewing the occupation eligible for sponsorship the government was obliged to balance significant competing interests. Many employers consider the labour market to be short of a significant number of skilled and unskilled occupations. This is supported by the unemployment rate which remains below pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, a number of advocates consider that higher rates of temporary visa holder labour apply downward pressure on wages and contribute to the cost of living challenges faced by most Australians.

Occupation changes

The new SID visa does not use distinct occupation lists, as is the case for the current Sc 482 visa.

Rather, the SID visa is structured into 3 tiers:

Specialist Skills Pathway – (SSP): does not require an ANZSCO code, remuneration must be above $130,000 base per annum, with trade, machinery operators, drivers and labourers excluded. Implementation likely on 7 December. Core Skills Pathway – (CSP): applications must nominate an occupation on the active CSOL. Key changes to the CSOL are shown below. Implementation likely on 7 December. Essential Skills Pathway (ESP): reserved for positions with lower remuneration but critical to Australia's labour needs. This is expected to be released at a later date.

Occupations which do not appear in 7 December CSOL

The following occupations from the existing CSOL (Medium & Long Term, Short Term, Regional) have been removed from the new CSOL. These occupations will not be eligible for Tier 2 of the new SID after 7 December.

ANZSCO code Occupation 121211 Cotton Grower 121213 Fruit or Nut Grower 121214 Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower 121215 Grape Grower 121216 Mixed Crop Farmer 121217 Sugar Cane Grower 121221 Vegetable Grower 121299 Crop Farmers nec 121312 Beef Cattle Farmer 121314 Deer Farmer 121316 Horse breeder 121317 Mixed Livestock Farmer 121399 Livestock Farmers nec 121411 Mixed crop and livestock farmer 131114 Public relations manager 133411 Manufacturer 133513 Production Manager Mining 134111 Child care centre manager 134214 welfare centre manager 134299 Health and Welfare Services Managers nec 134412 Regional Education Manager 139915 Sports administrator 139999 Specialist Managers nec 141111 Cafe or Restaurant Manager 141211 Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager 142115 Post Office Manager 149111 Amusement Centre Manager 149112 Fitness Centre Manager 149113 Sports Centre Manager 149212 Customer Service Manager 149311 Conference and Event Organiser 149413 Transport Company Manager 149913 Facilities Manager 211112 Dancer or Choreographer 211213 Musician Instrumental 211299 Music Professionals nec 211311 Photographer 212212 Book or Script Editor 212312 Director film, television, radio or stage 212314 Film and Video Editor 212411 Copywriter 212412 Newspaper or Periodical Editor 222111 Commodities Trader 222199 Financial Brokers nec 222211 Financial Market Dealer 222213 Stockbroking Dealer 222299 Financial Dealers nec 222312 Financial Investment Manager 223211 ICT trainer 224113 Statistician 224212 Gallery or museum curator 224213 Health information manager 224214 Records manager 224311 Economist 224412 Policy analyst 224611 Librarian 224912 Liaison officer 225112 Market research analyst 231213 Ship's Master 232311 Fashion Designer 232312 Industrial Designer 232411 Graphic Designer 234113 Forester 234311 Conservation Officer 234313 Environmental Research Scientist 234514 Biotechnologist 234517 Microbiologist 234611 Medical laboratory scientist 234915 Exercise physiologist 249111 Education Adviser 249211 Art Teacher private tuition 249212 Dance Teacher private tuition 249311 Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages 251112 Nutritionist 251311 Environmental health officer 251911 Health promotion officer 252111 chiropractor 252112 Osteopath 252211 Acupuncturist 252213 Naturopath 254311 Nurse Manager 263212 ICT support engineer 263311 Telecommunications engineer 272111 Careers Counsellor 272113 Family and Marriage Counsellor 272199 Counsellors nec 272412 Interpreter 272499 Social Professionals nec 272611 Community arts worker 272613 Welfare Worker 311213 Medical Laboratory Technician 311214 Operating Theatre Technician 311216 Pathology Collector 311299 Medical Technicians nec 311413 Life Science Technician 312611 Safety inspector 313211 Radio communications technician 341113 Lift Mechanic 361114 Zookeeper 361199 Animal Attendants and Trainers nec 362111 Florist 362311 Greenkeeper 393213 Dressmaker or Tailor 399411 Jeweller 399512 Camera Operator Film Television or Video 399514 Make Up Artist 411712 Disabilities Services Officer 441211 Emergency Service Worker 451211 Driving Instructor 451399 Funeral Workers nec 451815 First Aid Trainer 452312 Gymnastics Coach or Instructor 452313 Horse riding coach or instructor 452314 Snowsport Instructor 452315 Swimming Coach or Instructor 452316 Tennis Coach 452411 Footballer 452413 Jockey 452499 Sportspersons (nec) 612112 Property Manager 612115 Real Estate Representative

Occupations added to the new 7 December CSOL

The following occupations did not appear in the CSOL. In some cases this is because they are new additions from recent changes to the ANZSCO system.

ANZSCO code Occupation 139917 Regulatory Affairs Manager 141411 Licensed Club Manager 142111 Retail Manager (General) 142116 Travel Agency Manager 149411 Fleet Manager 149915 Equipment Hire Manager 149999 Hospitality, Retail and Service Managers nec 212414 Radio Journalist 224114 Data Analyst 224115 Data Scientist 224116 Statistician 224714 Supply Chain Analyst 225114 Content Creator (Marketing) 225411 Sales Representative (Industrial Products) 225412 Sales Representative (Medical and Pharmaceutical Products) 231199 Air Transport Professionals nec 231212 Ship's Engineer 234115 Agronomist 234116 Aquaculture or Fisheries Scientist 234521 Entomologist 234612 Respiratory Scientist 249112 Education Reviewer 261315 Cyber Security Engineer 261316 Devops Engineer 261317 Penetration Tester 262114 Cyber Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist 262115 Cyber Security Advice and Assessment Specialist 262116 Cyber Security Analyst 262117 Cyber Security Architect 262118 Cyber Security Operations Coordinator 311113 Animal Husbandry Technician 311114 Aquaculture or Fisheries Technician 311115 Irrigation Designer 311217 Respiratory Technician 311314 Primary Products Quality Assurance Officer 312112 Building Associate 312412 Electronic Engineering Technician 312914 Other Draftsperson 322112 Electroplater 322114 Metal Casting Trades Worker 323215 Textile, Clothing and Footwear Mechanic 323411 Engineering Patternmaker 334117 Fire Protection Plumber 342412 Telecommunications Cable Jointer 342414 Telecommunications Technician 362512 Tree Worker 362712 Irrigation Technician 392112 Screen Printer 392211 Graphic Pre-press Trades Worker 393114 Shoemaker 394113 Furniture Maker 394212 Picture Framer 399211 Chemical Plant Operator 399513 Light Technician 399911 Diver 399913 Optical Dispenser \ Dispensing Optician 399914 Optical Mechanic 399916 Plastics Technician 399918 Fire Protection Equipment Technician 399999 Technicians and Trades Workers nec 411212 Dental Prosthetist 421111 Child Care Worker 421114 Out of School Hours Care Worker 431411 Hotel Service Manager 451111 Beauty Therapist 451412 Tour Guide 451612 Travel Consultant 512111 Office Manager 521212 Legal Secretary 599111 Conveyancer 599211 Clerk of Court

Urgent Action Required

The Department has previously indicated that applications lodged prior to the change will be processed according to the current system. This means that any pending application in an occupation scheduled for removal on 7 December can be lodged prior to this date.

Further information

Further information about the specific requirements and application processes will be released by the Department of Home Affairs in due course.

