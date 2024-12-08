ARTICLE
8 December 2024

Implementation of SID visa and New CSOL from 7 December 2024

RM
Roam Migration Law

Contributor

Roam Migration Law logo
Roam Migration Law is an Australian immigration law firm that helps individuals and organizations navigate the complexities of global migration. With expertise in visa procurement, strategic advice, and compliance, Roam simplifies the process of moving across borders. By focusing on people over policy, Roam strives to make immigration simpler, faster, and more compassionate. With a team of experts in international migration law, Roam is dedicated to breaking through bureaucratic barriers and helping clients find their place in the world.
Explore Firm Details
CSOL and SID visa will replace the current Subclass 482 visa and current occupation lists.
Australia Immigration
Jackson Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Department of Home Affairs has announced the implementation of the new Skills in Demand visa program with the introduction of the new Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL). The updated CSOL and SID visa will replace the current Subclass 482 visa and current occupation lists from 7 December 2024.

Implementation of the SID visa

Most observers (including the author) had come to the conclusion that the SID implementation would be delayed until February 2025 on the basis that the supporting legislation (Migration Amendment (Strengthening Sponsorship and Nomination Processes) Bill 2024) did not pass the Senate in the final sitting of 2024. However the Department's announcement shows that key aspects of the new visa program will be implemented despite the lack of legislative amendment.

Many of the proposed changes will be achievable through changes to the Migration Regulations 1994, but key components such as embedding the indexation of the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold and creating a public register of sponsors, will be unlikely at this time. It is expected that these "bigger picture" changes will follow later in 2025.

While the implementation has been announced for 7 December only details of the occupation list have been released at this stage. Further information will be made available when possible.

Dynamic Skills Lists

The Australian Government previously appointed Jobs and Skills Australia to review the skilled occupation lists. While the results of the tri-partite consultations have not been released, the Minister has released the updated CSOL today.

In reviewing the occupation eligible for sponsorship the government was obliged to balance significant competing interests. Many employers consider the labour market to be short of a significant number of skilled and unskilled occupations. This is supported by the unemployment rate which remains below pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, a number of advocates consider that higher rates of temporary visa holder labour apply downward pressure on wages and contribute to the cost of living challenges faced by most Australians.

Occupation changes

The new SID visa does not use distinct occupation lists, as is the case for the current Sc 482 visa.

Rather, the SID visa is structured into 3 tiers:

  1. Specialist Skills Pathway – (SSP): does not require an ANZSCO code, remuneration must be above $130,000 base per annum, with trade, machinery operators, drivers and labourers excluded. Implementation likely on 7 December.
  2. Core Skills Pathway – (CSP): applications must nominate an occupation on the active CSOL. Key changes to the CSOL are shown below. Implementation likely on 7 December.
  3. Essential Skills Pathway (ESP): reserved for positions with lower remuneration but critical to Australia's labour needs. This is expected to be released at a later date.

Occupations which do not appear in 7 December CSOL

The following occupations from the existing CSOL (Medium & Long Term, Short Term, Regional) have been removed from the new CSOL. These occupations will not be eligible for Tier 2 of the new SID after 7 December.

ANZSCO code

Occupation

121211

Cotton Grower

121213

Fruit or Nut Grower

121214

Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower

121215

Grape Grower

121216

Mixed Crop Farmer

121217

Sugar Cane Grower

121221

Vegetable Grower

121299

Crop Farmers nec

121312

Beef Cattle Farmer

121314

Deer Farmer

121316

Horse breeder

121317

Mixed Livestock Farmer

121399

Livestock Farmers nec

121411

Mixed crop and livestock farmer

131114

Public relations manager

133411

Manufacturer

133513

Production Manager Mining

134111

Child care centre manager

134214

welfare centre manager

134299

Health and Welfare Services Managers nec

134412

Regional Education Manager

139915

Sports administrator

139999

Specialist Managers nec

141111

Cafe or Restaurant Manager

141211

Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager

142115

Post Office Manager

149111

Amusement Centre Manager

149112

Fitness Centre Manager

149113

Sports Centre Manager

149212

Customer Service Manager

149311

Conference and Event Organiser

149413

Transport Company Manager

149913

Facilities Manager

211112

Dancer or Choreographer

211213

Musician Instrumental

211299

Music Professionals nec

211311

Photographer

212212

Book or Script Editor

212312

Director film, television, radio or stage

212314

Film and Video Editor

212411

Copywriter

212412

Newspaper or Periodical Editor

222111

Commodities Trader

222199

Financial Brokers nec

222211

Financial Market Dealer

222213

Stockbroking Dealer

222299

Financial Dealers nec

222312

Financial Investment Manager

223211

ICT trainer

224113

Statistician

224212

Gallery or museum curator

224213

Health information manager

224214

Records manager

224311

Economist

224412

Policy analyst

224611

Librarian

224912

Liaison officer

225112

Market research analyst

231213

Ship's Master

232311

Fashion Designer

232312

Industrial Designer

232411

Graphic Designer

234113

Forester

234311

Conservation Officer

234313

Environmental Research Scientist

234514

Biotechnologist

234517

Microbiologist

234611

Medical laboratory scientist

234915

Exercise physiologist

249111

Education Adviser

249211

Art Teacher private tuition

249212

Dance Teacher private tuition

249311

Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages

251112

Nutritionist

251311

Environmental health officer

251911

Health promotion officer

252111

chiropractor

252112

Osteopath

252211

Acupuncturist

252213

Naturopath

254311

Nurse Manager

263212

ICT support engineer

263311

Telecommunications engineer

272111

Careers Counsellor

272113

Family and Marriage Counsellor

272199

Counsellors nec

272412

Interpreter

272499

Social Professionals nec

272611

Community arts worker

272613

Welfare Worker

311213

Medical Laboratory Technician

311214

Operating Theatre Technician

311216

Pathology Collector

311299

Medical Technicians nec

311413

Life Science Technician

312611

Safety inspector

313211

Radio communications technician

341113

Lift Mechanic

361114

Zookeeper

361199

Animal Attendants and Trainers nec

362111

Florist

362311

Greenkeeper

393213

Dressmaker or Tailor

399411

Jeweller

399512

Camera Operator Film Television or Video

399514

Make Up Artist

411712

Disabilities Services Officer

441211

Emergency Service Worker

451211

Driving Instructor

451399

Funeral Workers nec

451815

First Aid Trainer

452312

Gymnastics Coach or Instructor

452313

Horse riding coach or instructor

452314

Snowsport Instructor

452315

Swimming Coach or Instructor

452316

Tennis Coach

452411

Footballer

452413

Jockey

452499

Sportspersons (nec)

612112

Property Manager

612115

Real Estate Representative

Occupations added to the new 7 December CSOL

The following occupations did not appear in the CSOL. In some cases this is because they are new additions from recent changes to the ANZSCO system.

ANZSCO code

Occupation

139917

Regulatory Affairs Manager

141411

Licensed Club Manager

142111

Retail Manager (General)

142116

Travel Agency Manager

149411

Fleet Manager

149915

Equipment Hire Manager

149999

Hospitality, Retail and Service Managers nec

212414

Radio Journalist

224114

Data Analyst

224115

Data Scientist

224116

Statistician

224714

Supply Chain Analyst

225114

Content Creator (Marketing)

225411

Sales Representative (Industrial Products)

225412

Sales Representative (Medical and Pharmaceutical Products)

231199

Air Transport Professionals nec

231212

Ship's Engineer

234115

Agronomist

234116

Aquaculture or Fisheries Scientist

234521

Entomologist

234612

Respiratory Scientist

249112

Education Reviewer

261315

Cyber Security Engineer

261316

Devops Engineer

261317

Penetration Tester

262114

Cyber Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist

262115

Cyber Security Advice and Assessment Specialist

262116

Cyber Security Analyst

262117

Cyber Security Architect

262118

Cyber Security Operations Coordinator

311113

Animal Husbandry Technician

311114

Aquaculture or Fisheries Technician

311115

Irrigation Designer

311217

Respiratory Technician

311314

Primary Products Quality Assurance Officer

312112

Building Associate

312412

Electronic Engineering Technician

312914

Other Draftsperson

322112

Electroplater

322114

Metal Casting Trades Worker

323215

Textile, Clothing and Footwear Mechanic

323411

Engineering Patternmaker

334117

Fire Protection Plumber

342412

Telecommunications Cable Jointer

342414

Telecommunications Technician

362512

Tree Worker

362712

Irrigation Technician

392112

Screen Printer

392211

Graphic Pre-press Trades Worker

393114

Shoemaker

394113

Furniture Maker

394212

Picture Framer

399211

Chemical Plant Operator

399513

Light Technician

399911

Diver

399913

Optical Dispenser \ Dispensing Optician

399914

Optical Mechanic

399916

Plastics Technician

399918

Fire Protection Equipment Technician

399999

Technicians and Trades Workers nec

411212

Dental Prosthetist

421111

Child Care Worker

421114

Out of School Hours Care Worker

431411

Hotel Service Manager

451111

Beauty Therapist

451412

Tour Guide

451612

Travel Consultant

512111

Office Manager

521212

Legal Secretary

599111

Conveyancer

599211

Clerk of Court

Urgent Action Required

The Department has previously indicated that applications lodged prior to the change will be processed according to the current system. This means that any pending application in an occupation scheduled for removal on 7 December can be lodged prior to this date.

Further information

Further information about the specific requirements and application processes will be released by the Department of Home Affairs in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jackson Taylor
Jackson Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More