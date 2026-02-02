Insight Alert: Global FSR Outlook 2026 – The Human Element

Global FSR Outlook 2026: The Human Element

We are delighted to share our global FSR Outlook 2026: The Human Element.

The 2020s have been unusual from the get-go, with a global pandemic at the start of a decade which so far has been marked by unprecedented geopolitical uncertainty and technological advances.

By the midpoint of the decade, we were 'learning to live with' the uncertainty and instability – in our Global FSR Outlook 2025, we considered the gamut of challenges facing the industry over the coming years and discussed potential industry and regulatory responses.

From our vantage point at the turn of the year, we can see that the topics in our 2025 Outlook remain very much part of the current landscape. We did a stock take at the end of 2025 , highlighting where our predictions for the year had rung true and cataloguing some of the developments which had occurred. Our global FSR practice will continue to comment on those topics – including changing regulatory approaches and new technologies (and many more) – throughout 2026 and beyond.

For our Global FSR Outlook 2026, however, we decided to take a different approach from previous editions and focus on the human element.

With the operating environment in almost constant flux, our Global FSR Outlook for 2026 focuses on the roles and responsibilities of those working in financial services firms. The 'human in the loop' is an expression we are well familiar with in the AI context – in the articles that follow, we look more broadly at the critical, and evolving, role of individuals in regulated firms.

Our authors provide perspectives on decision-making, culture and leadership in financial services firms. Simply put, as we face into 2026, we look at what the changing world means for individuals working in the financial services sector and the regulatory challenges it poses for them in practice. We ask:

As managers seek to take decisions which leverage technology, what steps are needed to ensure that financial services regulatory requirements and supervisory expectations are met?

How can individual accountability regimes and supervisory approaches evolve in response to the changes which technological developments are introducing in financial services?

Against a backdrop of increasing automation, how can financial services firms maintain a culture which makes an important contribution to managing regulatory risk?

The Global FSR Outlook 2026 concludes with our 'top 5' financial services regulatory developments anticipated this year, by jurisdiction. But we start with a short piece on AI in financial services.

