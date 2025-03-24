Top 10 Best Marriage Counsellors in Sydney Family Law

Relationship challenges are a natural part of any partnership.

When issues become overwhelming, seeking professional guidance can be a pivotal step toward healing and growth.

As family lawyers here in Sydney, we've seen firsthand the benefits that can come from marriage and relationship counselling services, and that's why we've put together a list of 10 of Sydney's best marriage counselling practices in and around Sydney.

How We Chose the Top Marriage Counselling Practices in Sydney

Finding the right marriage counsellor is a deeply personal decision, and we've carefully curated this list to help you make an informed choice.

Our selection is based on several key factors that matter most to couples seeking support :



– Expertise and Specialties :

We included practices that offer evidence-based therapy methods, such as Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and the Gottman Method, as well as specialists in areas like infidelity recovery, communication coaching, pre-marital counselling, and family therapy.



– Qualifications and Reputation :

The counsellors on this list are highly trained professionals, including registered psychologists, accredited mental health social workers, and experienced relationship therapists.

Many have extensive experience and strong reputations in the field, backed by client reviews and industry recognition.



– Accessibility and Convenience :

We considered geographical spread, ensuring the list features counsellors across Sydney's CBD, Northern Beaches, Inner West, and North Shore.

For those needing flexibility, we've also included practices that offer online counselling sessions.



– Affordability and Fee Structures :

While therapy costs in Sydney typically range from $150 to $250 per session, some of the practices we've listed provide Medicare rebates, private health fund rebates, or sliding-scale pricing.

This means couples can find a professional that suits their budget without compromising on quality.

Whether you're looking to strengthen communication, work through a rough patch, prepare for marriage, or rebuild trust, these handpicked counselling practices offer professional, compassionate, and effective support.

Top 10 Marriage Counselling Practices in Sydney

1. The Hart Centre – Relationship Counselling Specialists Across Sydney

Locations : Sydney CBD, Bondi, Parramatta & over 25 locations across Sydney

Sydney CBD, Bondi, Parramatta & over 25 locations across Sydney Price Range : $120 – $275 per session

$120 – $275 per session Google Rating : 4.3/5 (varies by location)

4.3/5 (varies by location) Website : Visit The Hart Centre

As one of Australia's largest networks of relationship counsellors, The Hart Centre offers specialist marriage counselling, infidelity recovery therapy, and communication coaching.

With over 25 locations across Sydney, they provide a range of therapists, including psychologists, social workers, and relationship specialists, allowing couples to choose a professional suited to their needs and budget.

Therapists at The Hart Centre use evidence-based methods to help couples rebuild trust, enhance communication, and improve emotional and physical intimacy.

They also offer tailored therapy for newlyweds, long-term partners, and individuals looking for clarity in their relationships.



– What clients say :

"Great experience calling and booking with The Hart Centre. The friendly staff made me feel comfortable and welcome, which is greatly appreciated during a tough time."

– Karina V.

"Very helpful, and accessibility was a major advantage – online and out-of-hours sessions made it possible to access services that would otherwise have been impossible to arrange around work and children. Evanthia, our therapist, is obviously very experienced and professional. Would recommend."

– Daniel M.



– Services offered :

Marriage & Couples Counselling : Helping partners improve communication and resolve conflicts

Helping partners improve communication and resolve conflicts Infidelity Recovery Therapy : Guiding couples through trust rebuilding after an affair

Guiding couples through trust rebuilding after an affair Pre-Marital Counselling : Preparing couples for a healthy long-term relationship

Preparing couples for a healthy long-term relationship Individual Relationship Therapy : Supporting personal growth and relationship clarity

With highly trained therapists and a strong reputation across Sydney, The Hart Centre is a top choice for couples looking to strengthen their relationships.

2. New Vision Psychology – Inclusive Marriage Counselling Across Sydney

Locations : Sydney CBD, Chatswood, Burwood, Hurstville, and Castle Hill

Sydney CBD, Chatswood, Burwood, Hurstville, and Castle Hill Price Range : Not publicly listed; contact directly for details

Not publicly listed; contact directly for details Google Rating : 4.5/5 (varies by location)

4.5/5 (varies by location) Website : Visit New Vision Psychology

New Vision Psychology is one of Sydney's leading psychology and counselling clinics, offering relationship and marriage counselling across multiple locations.

With a large team of over 30 psychologists, they provide therapy in multiple languages, making them a strong choice for Sydney's multicultural community.

Their therapists help couples navigate communication breakdowns, intimacy issues, and conflict resolution, using a combination of evidence-based techniques tailored to each couple's needs.

They also provide individual therapy for relationship-related concerns, making it a flexible option for those seeking both joint and solo counselling.



– What clients say :

"Definitely one of the top psychology clinics in Sydney. I've been to a few over the years but have remained with the same therapist in their CBD and Chatswood locations. Always a consistent experience with good customer service."

– Tasha A.

"They truly care, and that means a lot, especially in this day and age."

– SK

"Surprised there wasn't a long waiting list like everywhere else. Jon is clearly very experienced, and we received the results quickly."

– Natalie C.



– Services offered :

Couples Therapy : Helping partners improve communication, rebuild trust, and resolve conflicts

Helping partners improve communication, rebuild trust, and resolve conflicts Individual Therapy : Providing support for relationship-related mental health concerns

Providing support for relationship-related mental health concerns Trauma Counselling : Helping individuals process past relationship trauma

Helping individuals process past relationship trauma Culturally Inclusive Therapy : Offering multilingual support for diverse backgrounds

For those looking for accessible, culturally sensitive relationship counselling, New Vision Psychology is a highly regarded choice across Sydney.

3. Sydney Couples Counselling Centre – Rebuilding Connections in the Heart of Sydney

Locations : Sydney CBD

Sydney CBD Price Range : Not publicly listed; contact directly for details

Not publicly listed; contact directly for details Website : Visit Sydney Couples Counselling Centre

At the Sydney Couples Counselling Centre, relationships are nurtured through evidence-based therapy designed to address the unique challenges couples face.

Specialising in Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), the therapists at the Sydney Couples Counselling Centre work to uncover the deeper emotions driving relationship conflicts, helping couples build stronger emotional connections rather than just resolving surface-level disagreements.

Their approach is particularly effective for couples dealing with communication struggles, intimacy issues, and emotional disconnect. They also provide pre-marital counselling for couples looking to strengthen their foundation before marriage.



– Services offered :

Couples Therapy : Strengthening communication and trust in relationships

Strengthening communication and trust in relationships Individual Therapy : Helping individuals process emotions within a relationship context

Helping individuals process emotions within a relationship context Sex Therapy : Supporting couples with intimacy and physical connection issues

Supporting couples with intimacy and physical connection issues Family Therapy : Addressing family dynamics to promote healthier relationships

Addressing family dynamics to promote healthier relationships Pre-Marital Counselling : Equipping couples with tools for a lasting marriage

While specific pricing details aren't listed online, the centre notes that couples typically benefit from 14-15 sessions for lasting results.

For couples looking for a structured, research-backed approach to relationship counselling, Sydney Couples Counselling Centre offers professional and compassionate support in the heart of the city.

4. The Relationship Room – Fostering Healthy Connections in Sydney

Locations : Balmain East, Woollahra, and Online

Balmain East, Woollahra, and Online Price Range : Not publicly listed; contact directly for details

Not publicly listed; contact directly for details Google Rating : 4.5/5 (varies by location)

4.5/5 (varies by location) Website : Visit The Relationship Room

The Relationship Room is known for its warm, boutique-style approach to relationship counselling, offering a welcoming space for couples and individuals to improve communication, navigate challenges, and rebuild emotional connections.

Their team of therapists specialises in evidence-based techniques like the Gottman Method, which focuses on strengthening relationships through structured interventions.

With locations in Balmain East and Woollahra, The Relationship Room is ideal for couples looking for a non-clinical, relaxed setting to work through their relationship concerns.

Their approach is tailored to each couple, helping with conflict resolution, intimacy struggles, and personal growth within relationships.



– What clients say :

"Having seen a number of different therapists over the years, I've become a bit sceptical about how they can help my relationship. However, on a recommendation from a friend, I contacted The Relationship Room, and I couldn't be more impressed."

– JAM

"My partner and I have been seeing a therapist here for a little over six months and have had a very positive experience. The team at reception are friendly and warm, and the office is inviting and does not feel clinical or sterile."

– Renee L

"Such a lovely space! Very cosy and welcoming, and I've achieved great results from attending."

– Eliza J



– Services offered :

Couples Therapy : Helping partners work through challenges and build stronger emotional bonds

Helping partners work through challenges and build stronger emotional bonds Individual Therapy : Providing support for personal growth and relationship-related concerns

Providing support for personal growth and relationship-related concerns Family Therapy : Improving communication and understanding between family members

Improving communication and understanding between family members Pre-Marital Counselling : Offering couples the tools to start marriage on a strong foundation

For those looking for a personalised and research-backed approach to couples therapy, The Relationship Room provides a comfortable and professional setting for growth and healing.

5. Melissa Ferrari Counselling & Psychotherapy – Expert Relationship Guidance in Sydney

Locations : Pymble, Sydney

Pymble, Sydney Price Range : Contact directly for details

Contact directly for details Google Rating : 4.8/5 (varies by location)

4.8/5 (varies by location) Website : Visit Melissa Ferrari Counselling & Psychotherapy

With over 25 years of experience, Melissa Ferrari is one of Sydney's leading couples' therapists, specialising in the Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy (PACT).

This neuroscience-backed method helps couples understand their emotional triggers, improve communication, and build deeper, more secure relationships.

Melissa works with couples, individuals, and those navigating relationship challenges, providing an approach that goes beyond surface-level fixes.

Her practice in Pymble offers both in-person and online sessions, making her accessible to clients across Sydney's North Shore and beyond. She also provides intensive couples retreats, ideal for those wanting focused therapy sessions in a shorter timeframe.



– What clients say :

"Melissa is well-trained and experienced in couples therapy as well as individuals struggling with relationships. I have no hesitation referring clients to her."

– Felicity G

"She is the best therapist we have met. She is very observant, understanding, with intact logical and professional explanations to our situations."

– Veronica L

"Melissa has helped me so much. Not only is she friendly and kind, but she also makes you feel heard and understood and will help you work through things in a practical way."

– Amanda W



– Services offered :

Couples Counselling : Using PACT to help couples strengthen their bond and improve communication

Using PACT to help couples strengthen their bond and improve communication Individual Therapy : Supporting personal growth and relationship-related challenges

Supporting personal growth and relationship-related challenges Intensive Couples Retreats : One-day and three-day focused therapy programs

One-day and three-day focused therapy programs Online Counselling : Flexible options for remote sessions

Melissa Ferrari is highly regarded in Sydney's relationship therapy space, known for her deep expertise, compassionate approach, and neuroscience-based therapy methods.

6. Blue Horizon Counselling & Mediation – Evidence-Based Relationship Support in Sydney

Locations : Sydney CBD and North Sydney

Sydney CBD and North Sydney Price Range : $265 – $350 per session

$265 – $350 per session Google Rating : 4.7/5 (varies by location)

4.7/5 (varies by location) Website : Visit Blue Horizon Counselling & Mediation

Blue Horizon Counselling & Mediation, led by Dr. Yuliya Richard, offers relationship counselling, individual therapy, and mediation services across Sydney.

With over 63 years of collective experience, their team provides practical, evidence-based strategies to help clients navigate personal and relationship challenges.

Specialising in couples therapy, divorce mediation, and workplace conflict resolution, Blue Horizon is known for its tailored approach to therapy, helping clients make meaningful, long-term changes rather than just addressing surface-level concerns.

Their services are available for individuals, couples, and businesses, with Medicare rebates available for eligible clients.



– What clients say :

"Dr. Yuliya Richard was incredibly calming, understanding, and patient with me. She's very knowledgeable in her practices and made me feel very comfortable during our sessions. I would highly recommend."

– Alexandra R

"My wife and I have seen Dr. Yuliya a couple of times, and she is a rare species. She doesn't just walk with you – she advises and helps resolve. Her secretary Sam is a star too. Great team."

– Sweet J

"I entered broken, overwhelmed, and not coping, and was met with warmth and understanding. Dr. Yuliya Richard helped me unravel some old patterns and gain real insight into my relationships."

– Hannah H



– Services offered :

Couples Counselling : Supporting couples with communication, trust, and emotional connection

Supporting couples with communication, trust, and emotional connection Individual Therapy : Helping individuals navigate relationship stress, anxiety, and personal development

Helping individuals navigate relationship stress, anxiety, and personal development Family & Divorce Mediation : Assisting with parenting plans, property settlements, and conflict resolution

Assisting with parenting plans, property settlements, and conflict resolution Workplace Mediation : Addressing workplace conflict and team dynamics

Addressing workplace conflict and team dynamics Online Counselling : Flexible remote therapy options

For those looking for structured, evidence-based relationship counselling and mediation in Sydney, Blue Horizon Counselling & Mediation provides a professional and solution-focused approach.

7. Sydney Individuals and Couples Counselling – Personalised Therapy in Dee Why

Locations : Dee Why, Sydney

Dee Why, Sydney Price Range : Contact directly for details

Contact directly for details Website : Visit Sydney Individuals and Couples Counselling

Led by Liz Paul, a clinical psychotherapist with extensive qualifications, including a Master of Psychotherapy and a Bachelor of Psychology (Honours), Sydney Individuals and Couples Counselling offers tailored therapy for individuals, couples, and families.

Liz specialises in addressing relationship challenges, personal development, and family dynamics, utilising a gentle and empathetic approach to psychotherapy.

Liz employs an introspective, dynamic, and interactive form of psychotherapy, focusing on understanding the underlying reasons for behaviours.

This method creates a solid foundation for desired changes and outcomes, all within a safe, collaborative, and nonjudgmental environment.



– What clients say :

"Liz is so lovely and is really good at reading people and understanding what they're going through. She is so inspiring and great at putting things into perspective for couples!"

– Lil Farm

"Liz has supported me through many years of stress, heartache, and trauma. Her continued patience, compassion, and support have helped me to find acceptance and, in turn, contentment in my life."

– Beryl Shanks

"Liz really helped us sort through our relationship problems. She was patient and friendly. I initially didn't want to see a therapist, but after our first session, I knew she could help us."

– John Alder



– Services offered :

Couples Therapy : Assisting partners in resolving conflicts, enhancing communication, and rebuilding trust.

Assisting partners in resolving conflicts, enhancing communication, and rebuilding trust. Individual Counselling : Supporting personal growth, managing stress, and overcoming emotional challenges.

Supporting personal growth, managing stress, and overcoming emotional challenges. Family Therapy : Facilitating harmonious family relationships and addressing collective issues.

Sydney Individuals and Couples Counselling is dedicated to helping clients achieve clarity, confidence, and a harmonious way of living through personalised and compassionate therapy.

8. Sydney City Couples Counselling – Trusted Couples Therapy in Bondi Junction

Locations : U35/29-31 Paul St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022

U35/29-31 Paul St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022 Price Range : Contact directly for details

Contact directly for details Google Rating : 5.0/5 (based on client reviews)

5.0/5 (based on client reviews) Website : Visit Sydney City Couples Counselling

Sydney City Couples Counselling, led by Steven Cost, provides professional, compassionate, and solution-focused therapy for couples and individuals.

Using Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and other research-backed methods, Steven helps couples break negative cycles, rebuild trust, and improve communication.

With a strong reputation for being empathetic, insightful, and highly skilled, Steven has been praised for his ability to create a safe space for open discussions, whether in-person at his Bondi Junction office or via online sessions for clients needing flexibility.



– What clients say :

"I cannot recommend Steven highly enough. He has an incredible ability to understand both the situation and the emotions behind it, often without needing you to say much at all."

– Erika O

"Full appreciation for our psychotherapist Steven Cost, who helped to rescue the relationship of my wife and I. We had progress after the first three sessions, and after eight sessions, I felt full connection with my wife again."

– Junyong P

"Steven is a talented, intelligent, and competent couples therapist. His calm demeanour, empathy, and unmatched listening skills make him stand out."

– Alexandra G



– Services offered :

Couples Therapy : Helping partners rebuild emotional bonds and strengthen communication.

Helping partners rebuild emotional bonds and strengthen communication. Individual Counselling : Supporting personal growth and relationship-related challenges.

Supporting personal growth and relationship-related challenges. Crisis Counselling : Providing immediate support for urgent relationship issues

Providing immediate support for urgent relationship issues Online Therapy : Offering virtual sessions for added flexibility

Sydney City Couples Counselling is highly regarded for its tailored, insightful approach to relationship therapy.

For couples looking to reconnect and work through challenges in a supportive environment, Steven Cost's expertise makes him a top choice in Sydney.

9. The Good Relationship Practice – Building Stronger Relationships Through Expert Counselling

Locations : Level 1, 131 Blues Point Road, McMahons Point NSW 2060

Level 1, 131 Blues Point Road, McMahons Point NSW 2060 Price Range : Contact directly for details

Contact directly for details Google Rating : 5.0/5 (varies by therapist)

5.0/5 (varies by therapist) Website : Visit The Good Relationship Practice

The Good Relationship Practice is a highly regarded counselling clinic that offers relationship therapy, family counselling, and individual support.

With a team of experienced therapists, they specialise in helping couples navigate conflict, improve communication, and rebuild trust. Their approach is warm, non-judgmental, and solution-focused, ensuring clients feel heard, supported, and empowered.

They provide therapy for a wide range of relationship challenges, including infidelity recovery, parenting conflicts, and navigating separation. Sessions are tailored to each couple's unique needs, with many clients seeing real progress in just a few sessions.



– What clients say :

"Filomena is an experienced therapist who brings not only her academic skills but also her extensive life experience into the room... this is invaluable!"

– Cheryl G

"I can't recommend Filomena highly enough! She has a calm and serene energy, is attentive and detail-oriented, and I always feel safe and confident that she has my best interests at heart."

– Ally J

"Shweta is a highly skilled, empathetic, and insightful therapist whose calm and kind manner makes anyone feel welcome and understood."

– Germaine L



– Services offered :

Couples Counselling : Addressing communication issues, trust rebuilding, and conflict resolution

Addressing communication issues, trust rebuilding, and conflict resolution Family Therapy : Supporting families dealing with parenting challenges and major transitions

Supporting families dealing with parenting challenges and major transitions Infidelity Recovery : Helping couples heal and rebuild after betrayal

Helping couples heal and rebuild after betrayal Pre-Marital Counselling : Preparing couples for a strong, lasting relationship

Preparing couples for a strong, lasting relationship Individual Counselling : Providing personal support for relationship concerns

For couples looking for skilled, compassionate relationship counselling in Sydney, The Good Relationship Practice offers expert guidance in a welcoming and supportive environment.

.

10. 3R Counselling – Strengthening Relationships Through Education & Therapy

Locations : Epping, NSW

Epping, NSW Price Range : Contact directly for details

Contact directly for details Google Rating : 5.0/5 (based on client reviews)

5.0/5 (based on client reviews) Website : Visit 3R Counselling

3R Counselling, founded by Cynthia Nathan, offers a specialised approach to couples counselling, pre-marriage education, and relationship enhancement programs.

With a strong focus on evidence-based methods like the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), Cynthia provides a warm, structured, and practical approach to help couples and individuals navigate relationship challenges.

She also offers targeted programs, including Bringing Baby Home for new parents, the Couple Checkup Program for ongoing relationship health, and Marriage & Menopause Therapy to help couples through life transitions.



– What clients say :

"Cynthia is an exceptional therapist who has greatly helped us navigate our challenges. Both my partner and I feel safe, understood, and supported when discussing even the most difficult topics with her."

– Ming M

"My husband and I had a great experience with Cynthia! We did the Bringing Baby Home program to prepare for our new baby, and it has helped us so much!"

– Lorena D

"Cynthia has been very helpful in giving my wife and me the tools and techniques to help us navigate through our relationship. She is compassionate and understanding and has a wealth of experience to boot!"

– Karlo D



– Services offered :

Pre-Marriage Counselling : Helping engaged and committed couples build a strong foundation

Helping engaged and committed couples build a strong foundation Couples Counselling : Supporting partners through communication and relationship challenges

Supporting partners through communication and relationship challenges Bringing Baby Home Program : Preparing couples for the transition into parenthood

Preparing couples for the transition into parenthood Marriage & Menopause Therapy : Helping couples navigate relationship changes during menopause

Helping couples navigate relationship changes during menopause Individual Counselling : Supporting personal growth and relationship-related challenges

For couples looking for a structured, practical, and supportive approach to relationship counselling, 3R Counselling offers tailored programs and expert guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.