FWC General Protections: Faster Conciliations, Earlier Decisions

The FWC has introduced new processes to accelerate general protections claims, including early intervention and shorter conciliations, shifting the focus toward faster, settlement-driven outcomes.

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The FWC has introduced new processes to accelerate general protections claims, including early intervention and shorter conciliations, shifting the focus toward faster, settlement-driven outcomes

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) has introduced an Early Dispute Resolution (EDR) pilot for general protections claims and a new 60-minute conciliation model for dismissal disputes. For employers and EPL insurers, the changes point to a faster process and greater emphasis on early commercial resolution.

The reforms reflect growing pressure on the FWC, including rising volumes of AI-assisted applications and limited resources. Justice Adam Hatcher has said the FWC’s workload is expected to rise by more than 70 per cent over three years, largely due to generative AI use by self-represented litigants.

With conciliations often listed months after lodgement, the EDR pilot, intake calls and shorter conferences are intended to move suitable matters to resolution earlier.

Earlier triage through the EDR pilot

Under the pilot, Senior Dispute Resolution Officers make early contact with parties in suitable matters, ideally within 14 days of lodgement and before any response is filed, with a view to resolving claims informally and reserving formal conciliation for matters that need it.

A practical consequence is that not every claim will progress to a standard conciliation conference.

What this means for respondents

For respondents, that creates immediate strategic questions. Although responses are technically due within seven days, it may sometimes be worth waiting briefly to see whether a claim is allocated to an SDRO before incurring the cost of preparing a substantial response.

A shorter, settlement-focused conciliation: The FWC has also introduced a 60-minute conciliation model for general protections dismissal disputes. Early commentary suggests it is efficient but tightly focused on settlement rather than detailed testing of the merits, reinforcing the shift toward early resolution.

Intake calls move matters earlier: The Commission is also using intake calls earlier in the process to explain options, explore settlement and assess whether a matter can be resolved without a formal conference.

A process with less room to argue the merits: Respondents should also be alert to tighter control over legal representation. In general protections conciliations, legal practitioners still require permission under s 596 of the Fair Work Act, which may not be readily granted. Combined with shorter conferences, that leaves less room for detailed merits submissions.

Why it matters for employers and EPL insurers

Taken together, the EDR pilot, intake calls and 60-minute conciliations suggest that general protections claims are being managed through a faster, more settlement-oriented process. Early contact may occur before the usual procedural steps, and the opportunity to test the merits may be more limited than before.

Liability and exposure may therefore need to be assessed earlier, sometimes before a full factual investigation or document review. Insureds may need realistic settlement ranges on incomplete material, and insurers earlier reserving and authority discussions.

The Commission is under pressure, and its processes are evolving accordingly. Respondents and insurers will need to adapt quickly to make sound liability, reserve and settlement decisions in a process moving earlier and faster than before.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.