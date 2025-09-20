Tweed Heads Police Charge Man Over Alleged Acid Attack in Domestic Violence Incident Involving Family Member

Tweed Heads and surrounding suburbs have seen a noticeable increase in domestic and family violence incidents over the past 12 months.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after allegedly throwing a corrosive substance on a family member in what police describe as a domestic violence-related incident.

The alleged attack occurred on the morning of Wednesday, 5 June 2025, inside a residential unit on Darlington Drive in Banora Point, a suburb just south of Tweed Heads, in northern New South Wales.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find a 59-year-old man, reportedly the father of the accused, suffering from serious chemical burns, including facial injuries that may result in partial loss of vision. The victim was treated on-site before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Accused Arrested and Charged

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident at a location in Tweed Heads. Police allege he deliberately purchased hydrochloric acid from a local hardware store on the same morning, and that he had asked staff whether the chemical would "burn you."

He was formally charged with:

Grievous bodily harm with intent using corrosive fluid, and

Domestic violence-related assault offences.

The man was refused bail and is scheduled to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court, with further hearings expected in coming months.

Grievous Bodily Harm and Chemical Assault

Under New South Wales law, grievous bodily harm (GBH) committed with the use of corrosive fluid is treated as a serious indictable offence. When committed in a domestic violence context, it carries enhanced penalties, including potential imprisonment of up to 25 years, depending on the severity and intent.

To secure a conviction, the prosecution must prove that the accused:

Intentionally or recklessly inflicted serious bodily harm; Used a dangerous or corrosive substance in the act; Committed the offence in the context of a domestic relationship.

The charge also carries aggravating circumstances due to the use of a chemical agent, a method increasingly drawing attention in Australian courts due to its devastating and often irreversible physical impacts.

Chemical-Based Domestic Violence

While domestic violence cases in Australia most commonly involve physical assaults, strangulation, stalking, or emotional abuse, this case highlights a growing and under-discussed form of harm: chemical-based attacks in intimate or familial settings.

Corrosive substances such as household acids and industrial cleaners are not subject to the same purchase restrictions as firearms or knives, yet they can cause lifelong injury or disfigurement. The accessibility of these substances creates a legal grey area in terms of retail regulation and public awareness.

Unlike many countries, Australia does not currently regulate the sale of strong acids such as hydrochloric acid, despite growing calls from victim advocacy groups for the introduction of a licensing scheme or mandatory buyer ID requirements.

Domestic Violence in Tweed Heads

Although the Northern Rivers region is not frequently highlighted in state-wide crime statistics, Tweed Heads and surrounding suburbs have seen a noticeable increase in domestic and family violence incidents over the past 12 months.

This acid attack is one of the most severe domestic incidents recorded in the region so far this year. It follows a recent NSW Police report that nine individuals were arrested across Tweed and Byron in connection with domestic violence-related offences in the month prior.

Such events have prompted renewed calls for:

Expanded support services for regional victims of DV;

Training for retail staff on suspicious chemical purchases; and

Legal reforms that categorise corrosive attacks under 'high-risk' domestic violence offences, akin to the use of firearms or knives.

