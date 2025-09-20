Police Crack Down on Domestic and Sexual Violence Offenders in Blacktown During Statewide Operation

The operation is part of a continuing, intelligence-led initiative designed to protect victims and remove high-risk perpetrators from the community.

Lamont Law specialise in criminal law. Our experienced team of criminal lawyers regularly appear in Local and District Courts across Sydney, the Hunter Region, the North Coast and the Central Coast. We have office locations in Sydney, Liverpool, Campbelltown, Penrith, Newcastle, Maitland, Central Coast, Byron Bay and Tweed Heads. We represent clients in all types of criminal and traffic matters. Lamont Law will ensure that you receive the strongest representation and we are determined to protect your rights. Our lawyers have a proven track record of excellence. We consistently achieve the best possible outcomes, and regularly receive public and private testimonials from happy clients. We provide flexible conference options in person at our office locations.

As part of a four-day statewide crackdown on domestic and family violence, Blacktown Police Area Command has played a key role in targeting serious offenders, including those involved in sexual abuse and image-based offences.

Operation Amarok XI: Targeting High-Risk Domestic and Sexual Violence Offenders

Operation Amarok XI ran from Wednesday 13 August to Saturday 16 August 2025, with police across NSW arresting 865 individuals and laying 2,028 charges related to domestic and family violence. The operation is part of a continuing, intelligence-led initiative designed to protect victims and remove high-risk perpetrators from the community.

The coordinated effort was led by the Domestic and Family Violence Command, with assistance from high-risk offender teams across each police region, including Blacktown's Domestic Violence Team and the North West Metropolitan Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team. Specialist squads such as Raptor, Youth Command, and the Child Protection Register also supported the operation.

Significant Arrest in Blacktown Linked to Intimate Image Abuse and Threats

During the operation, Blacktown Police Area Command launched an investigation on Tuesday 12 August 2025 following reports of sustained abuse involving a woman and a man known to her. The man had allegedly:

Threatened to distribute an intimate image of the woman without her consent

Intentionally distributed the image

Damaged her property on multiple occasions

Sent threatening messages

Engaged in ongoing stalking and intimidation

Following the investigation, police arrested a 38-year-old man at a home in Rooty Hill. He was charged with:

Intentionally distribute intimate image without consent (domestic violence-related)

Threaten to distribute intimate image without consent (DV)

Destroy or damage property (two counts)

Use carriage service to menace/harass/offend

Stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm (DV)

The man was refused bail and appeared before Blacktown Local Court on Thursday 14 August 2025, where bail was formally refused again. He is scheduled to reappear at Mount Druitt Local Court on Monday 25 August 2025.

Results of Operation Amarok XI

Across NSW, Operation Amarok XI achieved the following:

865 people arrested

2,028 charges laid

269 arrest warrants executed

1,590 bail compliance checks

12,468 ADVO compliance checks – with 669 breaches identified

144 firearms prohibition order searches, resulting in: 87 firearms seized 31 other weapons removed



Police Reaffirm Zero Tolerance for Domestic and Sexual Violence

Acting Deputy Commissioner Peter McKenna, Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, reinforced the NSW Police Force's commitment:

"We will continue to pursue the most dangerous offenders-particularly those involved in image-based abuse and coercive control. Blacktown and its high-risk offender teams play a critical role in ensuring victims are protected and perpetrators are held accountable."

Need Legal Advice?

If you or someone you know is facing a sexual assault offence, speak with a Blacktown Criminal Lawyer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.