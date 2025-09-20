Police Crack Down on Domestic and Sexual Violence Offenders in Blacktown During Statewide Operation

As part of a four-day statewide crackdown on domestic and family violence, Blacktown Police Area Command has played a key role in targeting serious offenders, including those involved in sexual abuse and image-based offences.
Operation Amarok XI: Targeting High-Risk Domestic and Sexual Violence Offenders
Operation Amarok XI ran from Wednesday 13 August to Saturday 16 August 2025, with police across NSW arresting 865 individuals and laying 2,028 charges related to domestic and family violence. The operation is part of a continuing, intelligence-led initiative designed to protect victims and remove high-risk perpetrators from the community.
The coordinated effort was led by the Domestic and Family Violence Command, with assistance from high-risk offender teams across each police region, including Blacktown's Domestic Violence Team and the North West Metropolitan Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team. Specialist squads such as Raptor, Youth Command, and the Child Protection Register also supported the operation.
Significant Arrest in Blacktown Linked to Intimate Image Abuse and Threats
During the operation, Blacktown Police Area Command launched an investigation on Tuesday 12 August 2025 following reports of sustained abuse involving a woman and a man known to her. The man had allegedly:
- Threatened to distribute an intimate image of the woman without her consent
- Intentionally distributed the image
- Damaged her property on multiple occasions
- Sent threatening messages
- Engaged in ongoing stalking and intimidation
Following the investigation, police arrested a 38-year-old man at a home in Rooty Hill. He was charged with:
- Intentionally distribute intimate image without consent (domestic violence-related)
- Threaten to distribute intimate image without consent (DV)
- Destroy or damage property (two counts)
- Use carriage service to menace/harass/offend
- Stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm (DV)
The man was refused bail and appeared before Blacktown Local Court on Thursday 14 August 2025, where bail was formally refused again. He is scheduled to reappear at Mount Druitt Local Court on Monday 25 August 2025.
Results of Operation Amarok XI
Across NSW, Operation Amarok XI achieved the following:
- 865 people arrested
- 2,028 charges laid
- 269 arrest warrants executed
- 1,590 bail compliance checks
- 12,468 ADVO compliance checks – with 669 breaches identified
- 144 firearms prohibition order searches, resulting in:
- 87 firearms seized
- 31 other weapons removed
Police Reaffirm Zero Tolerance for Domestic and Sexual Violence
Acting Deputy Commissioner Peter McKenna, Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, reinforced the NSW Police Force's commitment:
"We will continue to pursue the most dangerous offenders-particularly those involved in image-based abuse and coercive control. Blacktown and its high-risk offender teams play a critical role in ensuring victims are protected and perpetrators are held accountable."
