Fighting for justice: AI abuse & legal education under scrutiny

Our client, Hannah Grundy's case, on BBC: Hannah Grundy's case was recently covered by the BBC, in which they discussed her distressing experience with AI-generated explicit images. This case highlights the growing threat of deepfake technology and the urgent need for stronger legal protections.

A former friend of Hannah, Andrew, used artificial intelligence to create and distribute explicit deepfake images of her. The betrayal was devastating as he had been a trusted friend for over a decade. Despite initial setbacks with law enforcement, Hannah's perseverance and legal representation by our criminal lawyer, Sidnie Sarang, led to justice.

Andrew was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for offences against 26 women over two years.

Hannah's case has amplified calls for legislative action, and Australia has responded. The Criminal Code Amendment (Deepfake Sexual Material) Bill 2024 introduces stricter measures against AI-generated abuse, including:

Up to six years in prison for distributing non-consensual sexually explicit material via social media or messaging apps.

Laws covering both AI-generated and unedited explicit content.

These reforms align with global efforts, such as the EU AI Act, to regulate AI misuse and protect individuals from digital exploitation.

The College of Law: Rising Costs and Academic Integrity Concerns

Legal education in Australia is under scrutiny following reports of rising tuition fees and cheating allegations at the College of Law. The Australian Financial Review recently published concerns from students, legal professionals, and industry experts regarding affordability and academic integrity.

Our Principal Lawyer, Peter O'Brien, shared his insights in the Financial Review, emphasising the need for transparency, accessibility, and fairness in legal education.

One of the primary criticisms against the College of Law is the high cost of its programs. Many students argue that these fees create financial barriers, limiting access to the legal profession for individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

Peter O'Brien highlighted this issue, stating:

"There is such minimal value added to junior lawyers' skill sets that it is, in my view, completely pointless. The manner in which they are taught, the subjects themselves, and the assessment procedures are all substandard."

He also noted that law firms are increasingly introducing their own articled clerkship programs, as the College of Law's Practical Legal Training (PLT) program fails to provide adequate preparation for real-world legal practice.

Beyond financial concerns, the College of Law is facing allegations of widespread cheating, with students reportedly using AI tools such as ChatGPT to complete assignments. This raises serious questions about the credibility of qualifications issued by the institution.

Peter O'Brien expressed his concerns:

"The academic rigour is almost non-existent. The use of AI in coursework has become so widespread that it's just expected."

In response, the College of Law has pledged to implement stricter measures to combat academic misconduct. However, many within the legal community believe that broader reforms are needed to restore confidence in legal education.

The controversy has ignited discussions about the future of legal training in Australia. Legal professionals, including Peter O'Brien, are calling for:

Greater financial transparency in tuition and training costs.

Stronger academic integrity measures to prevent misconduct.

More accessible pathways into the legal profession to ensure diverse representation.

