Understanding domestic violence law reform in NSW: Key changes you need to know

Recent changes to domestic violence laws signal a crucial step towards better-protecting victims and holding abusers accountable. But what do these changes mean for you?

This blog will delve into the key reforms; exploring their implications and how they might affect your life, providing clear explanations and practical insights.

What are the Latest Domestic Violence Law Reforms in NSW?

New South Wales has been at the forefront of domestic violence law reform in Australia, implementing several key changes in recent years:

Criminalization of Coercive Control

As of July 1, 2024, coercive control is now a criminal offence in NSW, punishable by up to 7 years imprisonment. This recognizes the serious harm caused by patterns of abusive behaviour that may not involve physical violence but still significantly impact a victim's life.

Also read: Coercive Control: Addressing Psychological Manipulation

Strengthened Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs)

ADVOs are court orders designed to protect people from domestic violence. Recent reforms have made it easier to obtain an ADVO and have introduced tougher penalties for those who breach them.

Also read: How to Get an AVO in NSW: A Comprehensive Guide

Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Orders (SDAPOs)

SDAPOs are a new type of court order that can be imposed on perpetrators who pose a high risk of serious domestic abuse.

These orders are more flexible than ADVOs and can include a broader range of conditions, such as requiring the perpetrator to attend counselling or rehabilitation programs or to notify police of any changes in their address or employment.

SDAPOs aim to prevent future abuse by addressing the underlying causes of the perpetrator's behaviour and holding them accountable for their actions.

Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme

The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme is a pilot program that allows people to apply for information about their partner's history of domestic violence offences.

This information can help people make informed decisions about their relationships and safety, empowering them to take steps to protect themselves if necessary.

The scheme is currently being trialled in four Local Area Commands, and if successful, it may be rolled out across the state, providing a potentially life-saving tool for those at risk.

Ongoing Focus on Strangulation

Strangulation is a hazardous form of domestic violence that can have serious physical and psychological consequences. NSW has long recognised the seriousness of this type of violence, and recent reforms have further strengthened the laws in this area.

There are now specific offences for strangulation and suffocation, and the penalties for these offences have been increased. This reflects the understanding that strangulation is often a precursor to more serious violence and even homicide and that it requires a strong legal response.

These reforms represent a significant step forward in the fight against domestic violence in NSW. They demonstrate a commitment to addressing all forms of domestic abuse and to providing better protection and support for victims.

What Penalties Have Been Strengthened Under Domestic Violence Law Reforms?

Under recent domestic violence law reforms in NSW, the penalties for breaching an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) have been significantly strengthened. This includes:

Introduction of Aggravated Offenses: New aggravated offences have been introduced for intentional and repeated breaches of ADVOs. This means that offenders who deliberately and repeatedly violate the terms of an ADVO will face harsher consequences.

New aggravated offences have been introduced for intentional and repeated breaches of ADVOs. This means that offenders who deliberately and repeatedly violate the terms of an ADVO will face harsher consequences. Increased Penalties: The maximum penalty for breaching an ADVO remains a fine of $5,500, two years imprisonment, or both. However, introducing aggravated offences allows for even more severe penalties in cases where the breach is particularly serious or demonstrates a pattern of disregard for the court order.

These changes aim to deter offenders from breaching ADVOs and provide greater protection for victims of domestic violence. The message is clear: violating an ADVO is a serious offence with serious consequences.

How Will Electronic Monitoring Be Used for Those Charged with Serious Domestic Violence Offences?

In NSW, electronic monitoring is being implemented as a tool to manage individuals charged with serious domestic violence offences in a few ways:

Bail Condition

Electronic monitoring may be imposed as a condition for those granted bail. This involves the offender wearing an ankle bracelet that tracks their location, ensuring they comply with any exclusion zones outlined in their bail conditions, such as staying away from the victim's residence or workplace.

Pre-trial Detention Alternative

In some cases, electronic monitoring may be used as an alternative to pre-trial detention for those charged with serious domestic violence offences. This allows authorities to monitor the accused's movements while they await trial, potentially reducing the risk they pose to the victim and the community.

Post-sentence Supervision

Electronic monitoring can also be used as part of post-sentence supervision for offenders convicted of serious domestic violence offences. This helps authorities monitor compliance with any court-ordered restrictions and provides additional protection for victims.

Overall, the use of electronic monitoring in these situations aims to:

Enhance victim safety: By tracking the offender's movements, electronic monitoring can help prevent them from approaching or contacting the victim, offering a greater sense of security.

By tracking the offender's movements, electronic monitoring can help prevent them from approaching or contacting the victim, offering a greater sense of security. Deter re-offending: The knowledge that their movements are being monitored can deter offenders, discouraging them from breaching bail conditions or re-offending.

The knowledge that their movements are being monitored can deter offenders, discouraging them from breaching bail conditions or re-offending. Facilitate community supervision: Electronic monitoring enables authorities to supervise offenders more effectively in the community, allowing for swift intervention if any concerning behaviour or breaches occur.

It's important to note that electronic monitoring is typically considered with other measures, such as support services for victims and rehabilitation programs for offenders. It is part of a broader strategy to address domestic violence and protect those at risk.

How Will the Reform Impact the Legal Process?

The domestic violence law reforms in NSW are expected to impact the legal process in several ways:

Increased Complexity of Cases

The criminalisation of coercive control introduces a new and complex area of law. Prosecutors and defence lawyers will need to develop expertise in identifying and proving patterns of coercive and controlling behaviour, which can be subtle and insidious. This may lead to longer and more complex trials.

Greater Focus on Victim Protection

The reforms emphasize the importance of protecting victims of domestic violence. This may lead to greater use of Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs) and other protective measures. Courts may also be more likely to impose stricter bail conditions on offenders, including electronic monitoring.

More Proactive Approach to Prevention

The introduction of Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Orders (SDAPOs) allows for a more proactive approach to preventing future domestic abuse. These orders can be imposed on perpetrators with a high risk of serious harm, even if they have not been convicted. This gives authorities greater power to intervene early and prevent further violence.

Improved Information Sharing

The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme facilitates the sharing of information about an individual's history of domestic violence offences. This can help potential victims make informed decisions about their relationships and safety. It also allows police and other authorities to identify and manage high-risk individuals.

Emphasis on Early Intervention

The reforms encourage early intervention in cases of domestic violence. This includes an increased focus on identifying and responding to early warning signs, such as strangulation or other forms of non-physical abuse. The goal is to prevent escalation and protect victims before serious harm occurs.

Overall, the reforms are expected to lead to a more comprehensive and effective legal response to domestic violence. While implementing the new laws may present some challenges, the ultimate aim is to better protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

What are the Criticisms of the Recent Domestic Violence Law Reform?

While the recent domestic violence law reforms in NSW have been largely welcomed, there are also some criticisms and concerns that have been raised:

Complexity of Coercive Control Laws

While groundbreaking, the new laws criminalising coercive control are complex and may be challenging to implement effectively. There is a risk that the behaviours involved in coercive control, which can be subtle and insidious, may be difficult to prove in court. There are concerns that this could lead to under-prosecution or miscarriages of justice.

Impact on Vulnerable Groups

There are concerns that the reforms, particularly the stricter bail laws and increased use of electronic monitoring, may disproportionately impact marginalised and vulnerable groups, including Indigenous communities and people with disabilities.

These groups may be more likely to be subject to surveillance and control and less likely to have access to the support and resources needed to navigate the legal system.

Focus on the Criminal Justice System

Some critics argue that the reforms place too much emphasis on the criminal justice system and not enough on prevention and early intervention. They argue that more investment is needed in social services, housing, and education to address the root causes of domestic violence.

Potential for Unintended Consequences

There is a risk that the reforms could have unintended consequences, such as increased pressure on victims to report abuse or participate in prosecutions. There are also concerns that the new laws could be used to target and control individuals in non-abusive relationships.

Resource Constraints

Implementing the reforms, particularly the complex laws around coercive control, will require significant resources and training for police, prosecutors, and other justice system professionals. There are concerns that these resources may not be adequately provided, which could undermine the effectiveness of the reforms.

Overall, while the reforms are a positive step towards addressing domestic violence in NSW, it's essential to be mindful of these potential challenges and ensure that the laws are implemented in a way that is fair and effective and protects the rights of all involved.

Stay Informed on NSW Domestic Violence Law Reforms

If you or someone you know is navigating the complexities of domestic violence, understanding the latest legal reforms in NSW is crucial. At Justice Family Lawyers, our AVO lawyers are committed to providing expert guidance and support.

Don't face these challenges alone—contact us today to learn how these important changes can affect you and how we can help you move forward safely and informed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.