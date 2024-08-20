JORC Code Update – Compliance With Guidance

Mining companies are one step closer to being subject to the changes of the first comprehensive review of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code or the Code) since 2012. The revised draft Code was published on 1 August 2024 (Draft Code) and is open for consultation until 31 October 2024.

JORC Code

The JORC Code is a professional code of practice published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee which regulates the manner in which exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves may be publicly reported.

The Draft Code is the culmination of a four-year consultation process by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) with various stakeholders including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Summary of Material Changes

The consensus from the stakeholder consultation process was the need for greater clarity and guidance to both the users of the Code to make mining-related disclosures and to the recipients and end-users of such disclosures. The proposed changes in the Draft Code focus on six key areas. They are: