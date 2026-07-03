Personal Guarantees: What Assets Are At Risk?

Signing a personal guarantee for your company creates direct personal liability for business debts, potentially exposing your bank accounts, investments, vehicles, real property, and even your family home to creditor claims. Understanding which assets are at risk and how creditors can enforce these guarantees is crucial before putting your personal wealth on the line.

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Article Summary

If you sign a personal guarantee for your company, you can become personally liable for business debts even though the company is a separate legal entity. A personal guarantee creates a separate contractual obligation allowing a lender, supplier, landlord, financier, or other creditor to pursue you personally if the company defaults.

Depending on the guarantee and any supporting security, creditors may be able to pursue bank accounts, investments, vehicles, real property, and, in some circumstances, the family home. Where substantial debts remain unpaid, personal bankruptcy may also become a risk.

A personal guarantee does not automatically mean you will lose your assets. Creditors must generally enforce the guarantee in accordance with its terms and applicable law, and there may be circumstances in which enforcement can be challenged. However, Australian courts generally enforce properly executed commercial guarantees, making it essential to understand the legal and financial consequences before signing.

In this article, our expert commercial litigation lawyers explain:

what a personal guarantee is;

when directors and business owners become personally liable for company debts;

how guarantees differ from indemnities;

what assets may be at risk;

whether creditors can take your house;

how bankruptcy may affect existing and future assets;

when a personal guarantee may be challenged;

the common mistakes business owners make when signing guarantees; and

what practical steps to take if you receive a demand under a personal guarantee.

Understanding these issues before signing a personal guarantee—or immediately after receiving a demand—can significantly improve your ability to manage risk, preserve assets and make informed commercial decisions.

Why Personal Guarantees Create Personal Risk

If a business fails, a personal guarantee can allow a lender, landlord, supplier, or financier to pursue the guarantor’s personal assets even though the debt was originally incurred by a company. That is the most important risk business owners often overlook. Many directors correctly understand that a company is a separate legal entity, but fail to appreciate that a signed personal guarantee can effectively bypass the protection of limited liability.

Even where no personal guarantee exists, directors may still face liability in certain circumstances involving insolvent trading, statutory obligations, or personal undertakings.

Once the business defaults, the creditor may be entitled to demand payment directly from the guarantor and, if payment is not made, to commence recovery action against the guarantor’s personal assets.

This issue matters because personal guarantees are now common across commercial lending, equipment finance, trade credit facilities, commercial leases, and supplier arrangements. In practice, one of the most common mistakes I encounter is the assumption that incorporation alone protects a director’s home, savings, or investments from business failure. That assumption is often wrong. While the company may be the primary debtor, a personal guarantee creates a separate contractual obligation owed by the guarantor.

From a creditor’s perspective, personal guarantees shift risk away from the business and onto the individuals behind it. This is particularly important where a company has limited assets, uncertain cash flow, or a short trading history. If the company becomes insolvent, enters liquidation, or simply cannot pay its debts, the creditor may look to the guarantor as an alternative source of recovery. Recognising insolvency warning signs early often provides more options than waiting until creditors begin enforcement action.

Can I Be Personally Liable for Company Debts?

Yes. A director or business owner who signs a personal guarantee can become personally liable for company debts covered by that guarantee. Liability arises because the guarantor has agreed to answer for the company’s obligations if the company fails to do so. The creditor does not need to prove director misconduct or wrongdoing. The contractual promise itself may be enough.

The practical consequence is that business failure does not necessarily end the financial exposure. In many disputes involving failed businesses, the real commercial battle is not about whether the company owes money. It is about whether the creditor can enforce the guarantee against the individuals who signed it.

Understanding that risk starts with understanding what a personal guarantee actually is and how Australian courts approach its enforcement.

What Is a Personal Guarantee?

A personal guarantee is a contractual promise that a person will repay a debt or perform an obligation if the primary borrower fails to do so. In a business context, directors and business owners commonly provide personal guarantees to support company borrowings, commercial leases, trade accounts, and equipment finance.

One of the most common misunderstandings among directors and business owners is the belief that incorporation automatically protects them from business debts. In reality, the answer often depends on whether a personal guarantee has been signed. This table provides a simple comparison between ordinary company liability and personal guarantee liability, helping readers understand when a creditor may pursue company assets and when personal assets can become exposed.

Issue Company Debt Only Personal Guarantee Signed Who owes the debt? Company Company and potentially guarantor Can a creditor sue a director personally? Usually no Potentially yes Can personal assets be targeted? Usually no Potentially yes Is the family home at risk? Usually no Potentially, especially if secured Does limited liability protect the director? Generally yes Protection may be significantly reduced Can bankruptcy become relevant? Not usually for the director Potentially yes Main creditor recovery source Company assets Company assets and guarantor assets

Many commercial documents contain both a guarantee and an indemnity. Although often treated as similar, they perform different functions. A guarantee is a secondary obligation that depends on the company’s default. An indemnity is generally a primary obligation requiring the indemnifier to compensate the creditor for loss, even when enforcement against the company is difficult.

Many commercial guarantees provide that guarantors are jointly and severally liable. This means a creditor may pursue a single guarantor for the entire debt, even when multiple guarantors signed the same facility or transaction.

The High Court in Andar Transport Pty Ltd v Brambles Ltd [2004] HCA 28 recognised the distinction between guarantees and indemnities. In practice, creditors frequently require both forms of obligation because they may provide alternative avenues of recovery depending on the circumstances of enforcement.

In that context, the Court referred to Mason CJ’s explanation of the distinction between a guarantee and an indemnity:

that a contract of guarantee is, subject to any qualifications made by the particular instrument, a collateral contract to answer for the debt, default or miscarriage of another who is or is contemplated to be or to become liable to the person to whom the guarantee is given. Such a promise was required…to be evidenced in writing, unlike a contract of indemnity, which stands outside the statutory requirement. An indemnity is a promise by the promisor that he will keep the promisee harmless against loss as a result of entering into a transaction with a third party.

What Assets Can Be At Risk?

The assets exposed under a personal guarantee depend on the guarantee itself, any supporting security documents, the ownership structure of the assets, and the recovery options available to the creditor. A guarantee does not automatically give a creditor ownership of personal assets, but it can provide a pathway to enforce against them if the debt remains unpaid.

Many business owners understand that signing a personal guarantee creates risk, but few appreciate exactly which assets may become exposed if the business cannot pay its debts. This infographic provides a simple visual breakdown of the most commonly targeted assets and explains why personal guarantees can bypass the protections typically associated with corporate structures.

The family home is often the asset of greatest concern. If a mortgage or other security has been granted in support of the guarantee, enforcement action may extend directly to real property. Jointly owned property can also be affected, although co-owners’ rights may complicate recovery.

Bank accounts, savings, term deposits, and investment accounts may be vulnerable once a creditor obtains a judgment and commences enforcement action. In practice, directors frequently underestimate how quickly accessible cash assets can become exposed following default.

Other assets that may be at risk include shares, investment properties, vehicles, and valuable personal property. The extent of exposure will depend on ownership arrangements and the available enforcement mechanisms in the relevant jurisdiction.

Can Bankruptcy Affect Assets I Acquire Later?

Potentially, yes. If a guarantor becomes bankrupt, ss 58 and 116 of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) establish a regime under which most divisible property vests in the trustee for administration and distribution among creditors. Bankruptcy can affect both existing assets and certain property interests acquired during the bankruptcy period. The consequences often extend well beyond the immediate business failure and can continue long after trading has ceased.

Can Creditors Take Your House If the Business Fails?

Yes, in some circumstances. Enforcement usually begins when the business defaults on its obligations. Depending on the terms of the guarantee, the creditor may issue a demand requiring immediate payment of the guaranteed debt and may rely on contractual acceleration provisions that make the entire outstanding liability immediately due.

If the debt remains unpaid, court proceedings may follow, potentially resulting in judgment and subsequent enforcement action against personal assets.

The risk is significantly greater where the family home has been mortgaged or otherwise provided as security for the guarantee, as creditors may be entitled to exercise contractual and proprietary enforcement rights against secured property following default. An unsecured guarantee generally requires the creditor to obtain judgment before pursuing enforcement. By contrast, a secured guarantee may give the creditor direct rights against the secured property, subject to the terms of the security and applicable legislation.

Jointly owned property can create additional complications. Although a co-owner’s interests must be considered, joint ownership does not necessarily preclude recovery.

Does A Personal Guarantee Automatically Mean You Lose Your House?

No. A guarantee creates potential liability, not automatic loss of property. However, where substantial debts remain unpaid and real property has been provided as collateral, the family home may become a primary target in recovery proceedings. State-based enforcement and mortgage procedures will determine the precise process.

Defences and Challenges to Personal Guarantees

Personal guarantees are not always enforceable. In some circumstances, a guarantor may challenge enforcement based on misrepresentation, undue influence, unconscionable conduct, defective execution, or a failure to adequately explain the transaction where the law imposes such obligations.

The leading authorities are Commercial Bank of Australia Ltd v Amadio (1983) 151 CLR 447 , Yerkey v Jones (1939) 63 CLR 649 , and Garcia v National Australia Bank Ltd (1998) 194 CLR 395 . These cases demonstrate that courts may intervene where a vulnerable guarantor signs without a proper understanding of the transaction and the creditor has notice of circumstances giving rise to equitable concern.

Despite these protections, such cases are often difficult to establish. Courts generally enforce signed commercial guarantees and expect parties to understand the documents they sign. One of the most significant practical safeguards remains obtaining independent legal advice and financial advice before execution.

This is a highly fact-sensitive area. Outcomes frequently depend on the guarantor’s circumstances, the creditor’s knowledge, the nature of the transaction, and the steps taken before the documents were signed.

Common Mistakes Seen in Practice

One of the most common mistakes I encounter is the assumption that operating through a company completely eliminates personal exposure. Directors often understand the concept of limited liability but overlook the fact that a personal guarantee can effectively override much of that protection.

Another recurring issue is the accumulation of multiple guarantees over time. A director may sign separate guarantees for business loans, supplier accounts, equipment finance, and commercial leases without ever assessing the combined exposure. By the time the business experiences financial distress, the total personal liability can be substantial.

Directors dealing with financial distress should also consider whether safe harbour protections under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) may assist them while they take a course of action reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome for the company.

I also frequently see clients focus on the guarantee itself while paying little attention to accompanying indemnity provisions. In many cases, the indemnity significantly expands the creditor’s recovery options.

A further problem arises where directors provide mortgages or other security over homes and investment properties without fully appreciating the consequences if the business fails.

Finally, many guarantors wait until judgment enforcement or bankruptcy action is underway before obtaining advice. In practice, opportunities to negotiate standstill arrangements, restructure liabilities, challenge enforcement steps, or resolve disputes commercially are often greatest before formal enforcement proceedings have advanced significantly.

What Happens If You Cannot Pay Under a Personal Guarantee?

If a guarantor cannot pay, the creditor may obtain judgment for the outstanding debt and commence enforcement proceedings. Depending on the circumstances, this can include seizure of assets, charging orders, or recovery action against real property under applicable State enforcement rules.

Where liabilities are substantial, creditors may seek to commence bankruptcy proceedings, typically by first obtaining judgment and then relying upon the bankruptcy notice and creditors’ petition process prescribed by the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) . The consequences can extend well beyond the original business failure.

Key Takeaways for Business Owners and Directors

Personal guarantees can transform business debts into personal liabilities. Homes, investments, and other assets may be exposed. Independent advice before signing is often invaluable, and prompt action after default may preserve important options.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address the practical risks of signing a personal guarantee, including whether creditors can pursue a family home, jointly owned property, savings, investments, vehicles and future income. They also explain the enforcement process, possible bankruptcy consequences, and when a guarantor may be able to challenge, negotiate or limit liability.

Can I be personally liable for company debts if I signed a personal guarantee?

Yes. A personal guarantee creates a separate contractual obligation between you and the creditor. If the company defaults, the creditor may pursue you personally for debts covered by the guarantee, even if the company enters liquidation.

What happens if my business fails and I cannot pay under a personal guarantee?

The creditor may issue a demand, commence court proceedings, obtain a judgment, and pursue enforcement against personal assets. In serious cases, bankruptcy proceedings may also be commenced against the guarantor.

Can a creditor take my house if I signed a personal guarantee?

Potentially. The risk is highest where the property has been mortgaged or otherwise provided as security. Even without a mortgage, a creditor who obtains judgment may be able to enforce against real property in certain circumstances.

Can I challenge a personal guarantee after I have signed it?

Sometimes. Challenges may arise where there was misrepresentation, undue influence, unconscionable conduct, defective execution, or other circumstances affecting the validity of the guarantee. These cases are highly fact-specific.

What should I do if I receive a demand under a personal guarantee?

Do not ignore it. Review the guarantee, assess the amount claimed, and promptly obtain legal advice. Early action may create opportunities to negotiate payment arrangements or identify potential issues with enforcement.

Does limited liability protect me if I have signed a personal guarantee?

Usually not. While a company is a separate legal entity, a personal guarantee can expose directors and business owners to personal liability for the guaranteed debt if the company defaults.

Can jointly owned property be affected by a personal guarantee?

Yes. Joint ownership may complicate enforcement, but it does not automatically prevent recovery action. The creditor’s rights and the co-owner’s interests will depend on the circumstances and applicable law.

What assets can creditors pursue under a personal guarantee?

Depending on the available guarantees and enforcement options, creditors may seek recovery from bank accounts, investment assets, vehicles, shares, investment properties, and, in some cases, the family home.

How long can a personal guarantee remain enforceable?

This depends on the wording of the guarantee, the nature of the debt, and applicable limitation periods. Some guarantees remain effective until all obligations owed to the creditor have been fully discharged.

Can I remove or limit a personal guarantee before signing?

Often, yes. It may be possible to negotiate liability caps, time limits, release triggers, or restrictions on secured assets. Many business owners assume guarantees are non-negotiable when, in practice, some terms can be negotiated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.