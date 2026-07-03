How To Renegotiate A Contract Safely After Signing (Video)

Article Summary

Yes, you can renegotiate a contract after signing, but renegotiation alone does not change your legal rights or obligations.

In Australia, the original contract will usually continue to apply until the parties agree to a legally effective variation.

In this article, our experienced litigation lawyers explain when a contract variation is binding; whether emails, verbal agreements, or conduct can change a contract; when consideration or a deed may be required; and why authority and compliance with contractual procedures matter.

It also examines unilateral variations, written-only clauses, waiver, election, estoppel, economic duress and misleading conduct, the risks of informal arrangements, and what happens if one party refuses to renegotiate.

The key takeaway is that poorly documented variations can lead to expensive disputes, while clear, properly authorised and legally compliant variations provide the greatest certainty and enforceability.

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Can You Renegotiate a Contract After Signing?

Yes. Parties can generally renegotiate a contract after it has been signed. However, renegotiation is not the same as legally changing the contract. A common misconception is that once discussions about new terms begin, the original agreement is effectively put on hold. In most cases, that is incorrect. Unless and until a valid variation is agreed, the existing contract will usually continue to govern the parties’ rights and obligations.

Many businesses assume that once both parties discuss changing a contract, the new arrangement automatically applies. In reality, renegotiation and legal variation are not the same thing. This decision tree helps readers quickly identify whether they are still bound by the original contract or whether a potentially enforceable variation may already exist.

f you are experiencing hardship in contract negotiations/variations and require legal assistance contact one of our experienced team If you are experiencing difficulties renegotiating or varying a contract and require legal assistance, contact one of our experienced commercial litigation lawyers today.

Does Renegotiation Suspend a Contract?

Usually not. The fact that parties are discussing new pricing, deadlines, scope of work, payment arrangements or other amendments does not normally suspend the operation of the existing contract. If negotiations break down, the original agreement will generally remain enforceable unless a legally binding variation has already been made.

This distinction matters because many commercial disputes arise when one party begins acting as though proposed changes have already taken effect. In practice, I frequently see businesses reduce performance, delay payments, alter delivery arrangements or commit to new obligations before any variation has been finalised. If negotiations later fail, those actions can expose the party to breach of contract allegations.

Whether a variation has been agreed is determined using ordinary contractual principles, including offer, acceptance, intention to create legal relations, certainty and consideration. The starting point remains the contract that was originally executed.

In Toll (FGCT) Pty Ltd v Alphapharm Pty Ltd [2004] HCA 52; (2004) 219 CLR 165, the High Court reaffirmed the principle that parties are generally bound by contractual documents they sign. Likewise, in Codelfa Construction Pty Ltd v State Rail Authority of New South Wales [1982] HCA 24; (1982) 149 CLR 337, the High Court confirmed at [22]:

The true rule is that evidence of surrounding circumstances is admissible to assist in the interpretation of the contract if the language is ambiguous or susceptible of more than one meaning. But it is not admissible to contradict the language of the contract when it has a plain meaning.

This reflects the objective approach to contractual interpretation. As Mason J explained elsewhere in Codelfa Construction Pty Ltd v State Rail Authority of New South Wales [1982] HCA 24; (1982) 149 CLR 337, evidence of the parties’ actual intentions and expectations is generally inadmissible, reinforcing that contractual rights and obligations are determined by the contract properly construed rather than by a party’s subjective understanding of the bargain.

Accordingly, parties should not assume that the original contract stops applying merely because renegotiations have commenced. Until a legally effective variation is made, the safest assumption is that the existing contract remains fully operative.

When Is a Contract Variation Legally Binding?

Not every agreed change to a contract will be legally enforceable. For a variation to be binding, the parties must generally agree on the change, ensure the revised terms are sufficiently certain, and satisfy any legal requirements relating to consideration, deeds, authority or contractual variation procedures. In Queensland domestic building contracts, additional statutory requirements may apply, including requirements concerning written variations, prescribed information, timing and owner acknowledgement under the applicable legislation. Those requirements depend on the nature of the contract and the circumstances of the variation.

Agreement Requirements When You Renegotiate a Contract

A contract variation normally requires agreement between the parties to alter their existing rights or obligations. The parties do not necessarily need to renegotiate the entire contract, but there must be a clear consensus regarding what is changing and when the change takes effect.

The revised terms must also be sufficiently certain. A common issue in commercial disputes is that parties agree “in principle” to amend pricing, delivery dates, payment arrangements or scope without recording the precise details. When disagreements later arise, the court may struggle to identify exactly what was agreed, making enforcement difficult.

Is an Email Agreement Enough to Vary a Contract?

Potentially, yes.

If the email exchange clearly identifies the parties’ agreement and satisfies any contractual requirements regarding variations, it may be capable of creating a binding variation. However, vague discussions, negotiations in principle, or communications that leave important terms unresolved may not be enforceable.

Do You Need Consideration to Renegotiate a Contract?

Where a variation is made by simple contract, consideration will usually be required. In practical terms, each party must generally provide something of legal value in exchange for the revised arrangement.

In GEC Marconi Systems Pty Ltd v BHP Information Technology Pty Ltd [2003] FCA 50; (2003) 128 FCR 1 at [224], Finn J indicated that there was “much to be said” for accepting the practical-benefit reasoning developed in Williams v Roffey Bros & Nicholls (Contractors) Ltd [1991] 1 QB 1. The decision is frequently cited in discussions concerning whether practical commercial benefits may, in some circumstances, assist in establishing consideration for a contractual variation.

Where consideration may be uncertain, parties often execute the variation as a deed. This is particularly common where one party appears to receive most of the immediate benefit from the revised arrangement. A properly executed deed can avoid disputes about whether sufficient consideration exists and provide greater certainty regarding enforceability.

Who Has Authority to Renegotiate a Contract?

Even where the terms of a variation are clear, the variation may fail if the person agreeing to it lacked authority.

In commercial matters, I frequently encounter situations where project managers, sales staff or operational employees negotiate significant contractual changes without confirming whether they have authority to bind the business. This can create costly disputes when the organisation later denies that the variation was authorised.

For companies, authority and execution issues should be checked carefully against the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), including ss 126 and 127. Before relying on a variation, parties should ensure the person agreeing to the change has actual, implied or apparent authority to do so and that any contractual execution requirements have been satisfied.

Can You Change a Contract Without Both Parties Agreeing?

Generally, no. A contract cannot usually be changed simply because one party wants different terms. Contractual obligations arise from agreement, and in most circumstances both parties must consent to any variation. This means a business cannot ordinarily impose a unilateral price increase, change payment terms, alter the scope of work, extend delivery deadlines, or introduce new contractual obligations merely by announcing the change.

Can an Email Unilaterally Change a Contract?

Usually not.

Sending an email stating that prices have increased, payment terms have changed, or new conditions now apply does not automatically vary an existing contract. Unless the contract permits unilateral changes or the other party agrees, the original terms will generally continue to govern the relationship.

That said, there are important exceptions. Some contracts contain express variation clauses allowing one party to make specified changes in limited circumstances. Certain statutory regimes may also permit contractual adjustments. In other cases, legal consequences can arise through waiver, election, estoppel or conduct, even where a formal variation has not been executed. These doctrines are addressed later in this article.

In practice, disputes frequently arise where a supplier attempts to increase prices mid-contract, a contractor expands the scope of work without formal approval, or a customer insists that revised payment arrangements were accepted through silence or continued performance. Whether those changes are enforceable will depend on the contract terms, the parties’ conduct and the surrounding circumstances.

Parties should also exercise caution when relying on unilateral variation clauses. Depending on the circumstances, the use of such clauses may create risk under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL), contained in Schedule 2 to the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth). In particular, conduct may attract scrutiny where a party engages in misleading or deceptive conduct contrary to s 18, or unconscionable conduct under ss 20–21. A clause permitting unilateral changes does not provide a blanket protection against those obligations.

Where the contract is a standard form consumer or small business contract, unilateral variation clauses may also raise unfair contract terms issues under the Australian Consumer Law. Since 9 November 2023, businesses may face penalties for proposing, using or relying on unfair contract terms in standard form consumer or small business contracts. A clause that allows one party to vary important contractual terms without a corresponding right, safeguard or genuine opportunity for the other party to respond should therefore be reviewed carefully before it is relied upon.

Risks of Informal, Email or Verbal Contract Variations

When parties renegotiate a contract, the method used to record the agreed change can significantly affect legal risk. Verbal discussions, email exchanges, text messages and signed deeds may all appear commercially practical at the time, but they create very different evidentiary issues if the parties later disagree about what was changed, when it took effect, or whether the variation was intended to be legally binding.

Verbal vs Email vs Signed Contract Variation: Which Carries the Lowest Legal Risk?

Many contract disputes begin with uncertainty about whether the parties actually changed their agreement. While Australian law may recognise verbal agreements, email exchanges and formal written variations in certain circumstances, the practical risk associated with each method differs significantly. The table below compares the most common methods used to vary contracts and highlights the evidentiary and litigation risks associated with each approach.

Method Can Be Legally Binding? Ease of Proving Agreement Typical Legal Risk Common Dispute Verbal Agreement Potentially yes Low High Parties disagree about what was said Phone Call Followed by Conduct Potentially yes Low to Medium High Whether conduct reflected a binding variation Email Exchange Potentially yes Medium Medium Whether emails show final agreement or ongoing negotiations Text Messages Potentially yes Medium Medium to High Lack of detail or uncertainty regarding terms Signed Variation Agreement Usually yes High Low Interpretation of the variation wording Deed of Variation Usually yes High Lower Scope of the variation rather than validity



Many contract disputes do not arise because the parties failed to reach an agreement. They arise because the parties believed they had reached an agreement but never documented it properly. Informal discussions, phone calls, text messages and email exchanges can all create uncertainty about whether a legally binding variation was intended, what terms were agreed, and when the change took effect.

Can You Renegotiate a Contract Verbally?

A common misconception is that a contract can only be varied if the change is recorded in writing. While written documentation is usually preferable, Australian courts may recognise informal agreements or conduct-based variations in appropriate circumstances.

In the High Court’s decision in Liebe v Molloy [1906] HCA 67; (1906) 4 CLR 347, Griffith CJ statement at [356] demonstrates that contractual provisions requiring written approval do not necessarily eliminate all arguments arising from later conduct:

The condition that no extras should be allowed unless ordered in writing was inserted for the protection of the owner, and there is no reason why he should not waive it.

The case remains a significant Australian authority on waiver and is frequently cited in disputes involving contractual requirements for written approval, later conduct inconsistent with those requirements, and the legal consequences of how parties perform their contractual obligations in practice.

The difficulty is evidentiary rather than theoretical. In practice, I frequently encounter disputes where both parties agree a conversation occurred but strongly disagree about what was actually said. The further parties move away from written records, the greater the risk that a court will be required to reconstruct events months or years later.

How Written-Only Clauses Affect Attempts to Renegotiate a Contract

Many commercial contracts contain clauses stating that variations must be in writing and signed by the parties. These provisions are important and should not be ignored.

However, Australian law has not finally settled the effect of such clauses in the same way as the UK Supreme Court’s decision in Rock Advertising Ltd v MWB Business Exchange Centres Ltd [2018] UKSC 24. Care should therefore be taken before assuming that a written-only variation clause will automatically defeat every argument based on later conduct, waiver, estoppel or informal agreement.

The safer view is that these clauses provide strong evidence of the parties’ intentions and may be enforceable depending on the wording and circumstances, but they do not eliminate the possibility of factual disputes.

Can Emails or Texts Be Used to Renegotiate a Contract?

Modern commercial negotiations often occur entirely through electronic communications. As a result, businesses sometimes underestimate the legal significance of emails, text messages and electronic approvals.

The Electronic Transactions Act 1999 (Cth) and the Electronic Transactions (Queensland) Act 2001 (Qld) support the use of electronic communications and electronic signatures in many transactions, provided the relevant statutory requirements are met. This does not mean that every email exchange creates a binding variation. The communications must still satisfy ordinary contractual requirements, including agreement, intention, certainty and any applicable consent, signature or writing requirements.

Can Emails Legally Vary a Contract?

Potentially, yes.

If the communications clearly demonstrate agreement on the revised terms and satisfy any contractual requirements regarding variations, emails may be capable of creating legally enforceable obligations. For that reason, parties should treat electronic negotiations with the same care as formal contractual documentation and avoid assuming that informal language carries no legal consequences.

Common Mistakes When Businesses Renegotiate a Contract

Most disputes involving contract variations do not arise because the law is unclear. They arise because parties make practical assumptions that later prove incorrect. Over time, several recurring issues appear in client matters across a wide range of industries.

One of the most common involves price changes agreed during a phone call or meeting. The parties may agree to increase pricing, reduce pricing, extend payment periods or alter delivery arrangements, but fail to record whether related issues were also intended to change. Questions then emerge about GST, revised milestones, scope adjustments, delay rights or additional costs. The parties often remember the conversation differently, and the dispute becomes an evidentiary exercise rather than a legal one.

Another frequent issue occurs when one party grants a temporary concession and the other treats it as a permanent variation. For example, a supplier may accept reduced payments for several months to assist a customer facing cashflow difficulties. Years later, the customer may argue that the original payment obligations were permanently changed. In many cases, the parties never expressly addressed whether the arrangement was temporary or ongoing.

Authority problems are also common. Directors, project managers, contract administrators and sales staff frequently negotiate commercial changes without first confirming whether they have authority to bind the business. The commercial deal may appear settled, only for a dispute to emerge when senior management later challenges the variation.

I also regularly encounter situations where parties continue performing under revised arrangements without documenting them. A contractor performs additional work, a supplier accepts delayed payments, or a customer receives altered services. When the relationship later deteriorates, the parties disagree about whether the original contract was varied, waived, or simply not enforced for a period of time.

Parties should also be cautious when using expressions such as “subject to approval”, “subject to contract” or “subject to formal documentation”. These phrases are often intended to indicate that negotiations remain incomplete, yet parties sometimes behave as though a binding agreement already exists.

Perhaps the most expensive mistake is varying one part of the contract while ignoring connected provisions. A change to pricing, scope or payment terms may affect termination rights, default provisions, guarantees, indemnities, security interests, PPSR registrations, insurance obligations or other risk allocation mechanisms. Focusing only on the commercial change while overlooking these related provisions can create significant legal and financial exposure long after the variation was agreed.

What Happens If One Party Refuses to Renegotiate?

A party is not usually obliged to renegotiate a contract simply because circumstances have changed. In most cases, refusing to renegotiate does not amount to a breach of contract. If the parties cannot agree on revised terms, the original agreement will generally continue to govern their rights and obligations.

This principle is particularly important where a contract has become less profitable than anticipated. Rising costs, labour shortages, inflation, supply chain disruptions or reduced demand may create genuine commercial pressure, but they do not automatically entitle a party to demand new terms. Australian contract law does not recognise a general right to renegotiate simply because a bargain has become commercially disadvantageous.

Can I Stop Performing if the Other Side Refuses to Renegotiate?

Usually not.

If the existing contract remains on foot, a refusal to renegotiate will not ordinarily excuse performance. A party that unilaterally stops supplying goods, performing services or making payments may expose itself to breach of contract claims, termination rights and damages.

Where renegotiations fail, the available options will depend on the contract and the surrounding circumstances. In practice, parties often continue discussions on a without prejudice basis, issue contractual notices, seek to enforce existing rights, or explore negotiated exits that minimise commercial disruption.

In some cases, the contract itself may contain mechanisms that address changed circumstances, such as force majeure clauses, price review provisions or extension rights. Those provisions must be interpreted according to their specific wording and should not be assumed to apply merely because performance has become more difficult or expensive.

Parties sometimes ask whether a contract can be set aside because circumstances have fundamentally changed. While the doctrine of frustration may apply in limited situations, the threshold is high. In Codelfa Construction Pty Ltd v State Rail Authority of New South Wales [1982] HCA 24; (1982) 149 CLR 337, the High Court emphasised the narrow operation of frustration and the importance of identifying the contractual rights and obligations the parties actually assumed. A contract is not frustrated simply because performance becomes less profitable, more burdensome or commercially unattractive.

If renegotiation fails, termination may still be available where a contractual termination right exists or where common law grounds for termination have arisen. However, parties should proceed carefully, as an incorrect termination can itself amount to repudiation or breach.

Where renegotiations involve unpaid invoices, informal payment arrangements or disputed work, parties should also consider whether recovery may still be possible through enforcing payment of a debt without a contract.

This can become relevant where the written agreement is incomplete, the variation is disputed, or the parties relied on emails, conduct, purchase orders or prior dealings rather than a clearly executed contract.

How Conduct Can Affect Attempts to Renegotiate a Contract

One of the most common sources of confusion in contract disputes is the assumption that variation, waiver, election and estoppel mean the same thing. They do not. Although these concepts often arise from the parties’ conduct, they operate in different ways and can produce very different legal outcomes.

A variation changes the parties’ contractual rights or obligations by agreement. The contract itself is altered, either permanently or temporarily, because both parties have agreed to modify their existing arrangements.

Waiver and election are different. In broad terms, a party may lose, abandon or be prevented from insisting on a contractual right in certain circumstances. This commonly occurs where a party becomes aware of a breach but continues to perform the contract in a manner that is inconsistent with immediately enforcing or terminating for that breach. The legal consequences depend heavily on the facts and the nature of the right being exercised.

Estoppel operates differently again. Rather than changing the contract itself, estoppel may prevent a party from departing from an assumption that it has induced another party to adopt, where reliance and detriment can be established.

Can Conduct Change Legal Rights Even Without a Signed Variation?

Potentially, yes.

Even where no formal variation has been executed, a party’s conduct may affect its ability to enforce contractual rights. This is why businesses should be cautious about granting informal concessions, repeatedly overlooking breaches, or making assurances that are inconsistent with the strict terms of the contract.

The distinction between these doctrines is not always straightforward. In Commonwealth v Verwayen [1990] HCA 39; (1990) 170 CLR 394, the High Court considered the relationship between waiver, election and estoppel. The decision illustrates that these doctrines may overlap in practice and that the legal effect of a party’s conduct depends on the substance of the circumstances rather than the terminology used by the parties. Deane J stated at 444:

The doctrines of waiver, election and estoppel are closely related. Indeed, waiver has been said to be an example of estoppel and election has been said to be an instance of waiver.

Mason CJ further observed in Commonwealth v Verwayen [1990] HCA 39; (1990) 170 CLR 394 at [406]:

[t]he terms ‘waiver’ and ‘estoppel’ have been used indiscriminately in some cases and the distinction between them has not always been observed.

The decision demonstrates the importance of analysing the substance of the parties’ conduct rather than focusing solely on the label attached to a particular doctrine.

Promissory estoppel was developed significantly in Waltons Stores (Interstate) Ltd v Maher [1988] HCA 7; (1988) 164 CLR 387, where the High Court recognised that a party may be prevented from acting inconsistently with an assumption it has encouraged another party to adopt where reliance and detriment make that conduct unconscionable.

However, not every statement or indication will create an estoppel. In Legione v Hateley [1983] HCA 11; (1983) 152 CLR 406, the High Court emphasised the importance of clear and unambiguous representations. Vague assurances, informal discussions or ambiguous communications will often be insufficient to prevent a party from enforcing its legal rights.

For this reason, parties should be cautious about assuming that a concession, discussion or informal understanding has permanently altered their contractual position. Conduct can matter, but its legal effect is often more complex than it first appears.

When a Renegotiated Contract Variation Can Be Challenged

Not every signed or agreed variation will be enforceable. Courts may scrutinise both the content of the variation and the circumstances in which it was negotiated. This risk matrix identifies the most common grounds used to challenge contract variations and the practical consequences that may follow.

Issue Example Potential Consequence Economic duress Threatening to stop work unless paid more Variation may be set aside Misleading conduct False statements about legal rights Compensation claims Unconscionable conduct Exploiting significant disadvantage Variation challenged Lack of authority Employee agrees without authority Variation unenforceable Uncertain terms Key obligations unclear Court may refuse enforcement No consideration No value exchanged Variation vulnerable Defective execution Incorrect signing process Enforceability dispute Failure to follow contract procedure Written approval requirements ignored Increased litigation risk



Even where parties appear to have agreed on revised contractual terms, a variation is not automatically immune from challenge. Courts may refuse to enforce a variation where the circumstances surrounding its formation raise concerns about fairness, consent, authority or legal validity.

One of the most significant risks is economic duress. This occurs where one party exerts illegitimate commercial pressure that leaves the other with no practical alternative but to agree. A common example is a party threatening to stop performance unless additional payments are made, despite already being contractually obliged to perform. In Crescendo Management Pty Ltd v Westpac Banking Corporation (1988) 19 NSWLR 40, the court recognised that economic pressure can invalidate an agreement where the pressure becomes illegitimate and effectively overbears the will of the affected party.

Undue pressure and unconscionable conduct can produce similar outcomes. While hard commercial bargaining is generally permitted, the law may intervene where a stronger party exploits a position of disadvantage or applies pressure that goes beyond ordinary commercial negotiation.

A variation may also be challenged where it was induced by misleading or deceptive conduct. Under s 18 of the Australian Consumer Law, contained in sch 2 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), parties must not engage in misleading or deceptive conduct in trade or commerce. Misrepresentations regarding pricing, future performance, contractual rights or the consequences of refusing a variation can create substantial legal risk.

Can a Variation Fail Even If Both Parties Signed It?

Yes.

A signed variation is not necessarily enforceable if it was procured through economic duress, misleading conduct, lack of authority or another recognised legal defect. Execution is important, but it is not always conclusive.

Other common grounds of challenge include uncertainty in the revised terms, the absence of consideration where one is required, lack of authority on the part of the person agreeing to the change, or failure to comply with mandatory deed or execution requirements. For companies, issues surrounding execution formalities and authority frequently become significant once a dispute arises.

For these reasons, the legal validity of a variation depends not only on what was agreed, but also on how the agreement was reached and documented.

How to Document Changes When You Renegotiate a Contract

Most contract variation disputes arise because important details were never recorded. This checklist summarises the key steps that should be considered before relying on a contractual change and highlights the areas most commonly overlooked in commercial disputes.

A well-documented variation can significantly reduce the risk of future disputes. The objective is not simply to record that a change occurred, but to clearly identify what changed, when it changed, and how the revised arrangement interacts with the remainder of the contract.

Should You Use a Deed When You Renegotiate a Contract?

A deed is often worth considering where the variation is commercially significant, where consideration is doubtful, or where the parties want greater certainty regarding enforceability. The additional formality can reduce arguments about whether the variation is legally binding.

Risks of Failing to Properly Renegotiate a Contract

Poorly documented or legally ineffective variations can create significant commercial problems. In many cases, the parties discover the issue only after a payment dispute, termination dispute or enforcement action has already commenced.

The most immediate consequence is that the original contract may remain fully enforceable. If the alleged variation is ineffective, the parties may find themselves bound by obligations they believed had been changed months or even years earlier.

An unenforceable variation can also create disputes about payment obligations, pricing arrangements, delivery requirements and performance standards. Where substantial sums are involved, these disputes can quickly escalate into litigation.

Termination risks are particularly significant. A party may terminate on the assumption that revised obligations apply, only to discover that the original contract remained operative. Incorrect reliance on an alleged variation can expose a party to repudiation arguments and damages claims.

In some circumstances, disputes surrounding a variation may also give rise to allegations of misleading or deceptive conduct, unconscionable conduct, economic pressure or misrepresentation.

What Is Usually the Biggest Risk?

The biggest risk is often uncertainty.

When parties cannot prove exactly what was agreed, when it was agreed, or whether it was legally effective, the dispute frequently becomes an expensive evidentiary contest rather than a straightforward contractual issue.

Poorly documented variations also weaken a party’s position during settlement negotiations. Uncertainty regarding enforceability reduces commercial leverage and may encourage the other party to challenge the alleged agreement rather than resolve the dispute. In many cases, investing time in properly documenting a variation at the outset is substantially cheaper than resolving the resulting dispute later.

Key Takeaways When You Renegotiate a Contract

Parties can generally renegotiate a contract after signing, but renegotiation alone does not create a legally binding variation. To reduce the risk of future disputes, variations should be documented clearly, identify the precise changes being made, and address when those changes take effect.

Before relying on a variation, parties should consider whether consideration is required, whether execution requirements have been satisfied, and whether the person agreeing to the change had appropriate authority.

Verbal concessions, informal understandings and loosely drafted emails can create significant uncertainty. Continued performance under changed arrangements may also affect legal rights through variation, waiver, election or estoppel.

Where disagreements arise, they should be addressed before breach, termination or enforcement action occurs. Early clarification is usually less costly than resolving a dispute after positions have become entrenched.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address common issues that arise when parties seek to renegotiate a contract, including whether discussions are binding, when variations need to be in writing, whether emails or conduct can change legal obligations, and what risks arise if revised terms are not properly documented.

Can you renegotiate a contract after signing?

Yes. Parties can generally renegotiate contractual terms after execution. However, discussions alone do not change the contract. A legally effective variation is usually required before the revised terms become binding.

Is a verbal contract variation legally binding in Australia?

Potentially. Verbal variations can be enforceable in some circumstances, but they are often difficult to prove. Disputes frequently arise regarding what was agreed and whether the parties intended to create binding obligations.

Can one party change a contract without consent?

Usually not. Unless the contract expressly permits unilateral changes, a statutory regime applies, or another legal principle is engaged, contractual obligations generally cannot be altered without agreement.

Does a contract variation need to be in writing?

Not always. While written variations are preferable and sometimes contractually required, some variations may arise through oral agreement, conduct or electronic communications.

What happens if a party refuses to renegotiate?

The refusal will not usually amount to a breach of contract. In most cases, the original agreement remains binding and enforceable.

Can emails vary a contract?

Yes, in some circumstances. If the communications clearly demonstrate agreement and satisfy any applicable contractual requirements, emails may be capable of creating a binding variation.

Is consideration needed for a contract variation?

Usually yes, where the variation is made by simple contract. Alternatively, the variation may be executed as a deed.

Should a variation be signed as a deed?

A deed may be appropriate where consideration is uncertain or where the variation is commercially significant and greater certainty is desired.

Can conduct vary a contract?

Potentially. Conduct may support arguments based on variation, waiver, election or estoppel depending on the circumstances.

What are the risks of informal variations?

Common risks include uncertainty, evidentiary disputes, unenforceable obligations, payment disputes, termination disputes and increased litigation exposure.