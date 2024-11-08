ARTICLE
8 November 2024

McCabes in the media: Key considerations for boards when considering a sale

McCabes

Contributor

Board requirements when considering the sale of a company.
When a company considers a sale, the board plays a vital role in protecting stakeholders and ensuring a smooth process. Directors must manage advisers, oversee due diligence, address outstanding claims, and ensure employee and tax obligations are met. Above all, they must prioritise the company's interests, not just those of selling shareholders.

Sharing his insights with Australian Institute of Company Directors, Managing Principal Andrew Lacey further explains the board requirements when considering the sale of a company.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

