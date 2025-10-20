How do the changes to the BCI Act affect my construction company?

Construction companies should reassess compliance strategies following recent changes to regulations.

The Building Code 2016 has been repealed, removing certain industrial relations obligations for construction projects.

The ABCC has been abolished, changing compliance requirements for construction companies.

Construction businesses should review their practices to align with the new regulatory framework.

Tips for Businesses

Australia's construction sector underwent a significant change following the Federal Government's introduction of substantial reforms to repeal the Code for the Tendering and Performance of Building Work 2016 (Cth) ('Building Code 2016') and abolish the Australian Building and Construction Commission ('ABCC'). This article will assist you in navigating those changes.

Abolishment of the ABCC and Repeal of the Building Code 2016

The Building Code 2016 aimed to establish superior industrial relations standards among contractors engaged in Commonwealth-funded building and construction projects. Imposing a series of obligations, it sought to streamline operations and ensure adherence to high industry benchmarks, intending to foster transparency, compliance, and fairness within the sector.

On July 26, 2022, the Code for the Tendering and Performance of Building Work Amendment Instrument 2022 (Cth) ('Amendment') significantly reduced a substantial portion of the Building Code 2016's obligations, such as: directives for code-covered entities to comply with Workplace Relations Management Plans;

enforcement of downstream code compliance on subcontractors; and

adherence to restrictions on enterprise agreements.

While the Amendment marked a critical shift, the full repeal of the Code was still contingent upon the repeal of the Building and Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) Act 2016 ('BCIIP Act').

The Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Act 2022

The Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Act 2022 ('SJBP Act') received Royal Assent on December 6, 2022. The SJBP Act:

repealed Chapter 3 of the BCIIP Act, thereby triggering a substantial repeal of the Building Code 2016; and

abolished the ABCC, renaming the BCIIP Act as the Federal Safety Commissioner Act 2022.

Effective on and from February 6, 2023. Despite the substantial reduction in substantive provisions, certain obligations remain intact. These include:

conducting labour market testing for engaging non-citizens or non-residents in building work;

ensuring specific information is provided by preferred tenderers before engaging in Commonwealth-funded building work contracts; and

mandating compliance with Australian standards for building work products.

Importantly, Chapter 4 of the BCIIP Act (The Federal Safety Commissioner) and the Building and Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) (Accreditation Scheme) Rules 2019 (Cth) remain in force and are not impacted by the SJBP Act.

Funding Entities should continue to apply the WHS Accreditation Scheme requirements of the BCIIP Act and the Accreditation Scheme Rules where appropriate.

Navigating the Transitional Landscape

The sector's transition to this revised landscape requires meticulous assessment, adaptation, and alignment with the amended legislative framework ushered in by the Amendment. Generally, stakeholders must recalibrate operational frameworks, contracts, and compliance mechanisms to align with the updated obligations and industry standards.

The Australian Government Solicitor has provided a useful breakdown of the recommended approach for Funding Entities to assist in transitioning into the new regulatory framework. This can be found here.

Key Takeaways

The SJBP Act's reforms mark a pivotal moment in Australia's construction industry. Stakeholders must navigate this transformational phase with diligence, adaptability, and a keen understanding of the revised legislative landscape to ensure sustained integrity, compliance, and operational efficiency within the redefined regulatory ambit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.