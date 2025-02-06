Are Cryptocurrency CFDs reportable under ASIC?

Many firms have asked us if cryptocurrency CFDs (Crypto CFDs) and other OTC derivatives with cryptocurrency as a reference are reportable under ASIC's Reporting Rules. Previously, there was no definitive position on this provided by either the regulation or ASIC guidance. However, since ASIC Rewrite came into effect on 21 October 2024, there is now clarity on the reporting of crypto-assets in Australia.

Currently, Crypto CFDs or derivatives with cryptocurrency underliers are to be reported as a commodity under the ASIC Reporting Rules. Derivatives with crypto underliers may also be reported as an equity or interest rate asset class if it contains features of an equity or debt instrument.

What is reportable?

The ASIC website states:

'OTC transactions of derivatives, such as CFDs in crypto-assets and crypto-assets that are derivatives, by AFS licensees and other 'reporting entities' are subject to the transaction reporting requirements' under the ASIC Reporting Rules.

Further to the above, there is now clear guidance provided ASIC's Schedule 1 Technical Guidance (Technical Guidance) on where Crypto CFDs would fall under the 5 categories of derivatives which are currently reportable under the ASIC trade reporting regime, being:

commodity derivatives (excluding electricity derivatives); credit derivatives; equity derivatives; foreign exchange derivatives; and interest rate derivatives.

Which asset class does Crypto CFDs or derivatives with crypto underliers fall under?

ASIC has confirmed in the Technical Guidance (see statement below) that derivatives with cryptocurrency underliers, are initially to be supported as part of the 'commodity' asset class within the UPI service – they should currently be reported as a commodity. Note, ASIC provides that this position may change in the future as an 'other asset' class may be introduced.

The Technical Guidance also refers to the DSB Product Committee Digital Asset Recommendations. ASIC states that those recommendations are consistent with ASIC's Information Sheet 225 Crypto-assets (INFO 225) i.e. that digital asset 'security token' underliers that represent a feature of an equity or debt instrument are supported within the UPI service in the equity and rates asset classes.

'(103) The recommendations also conclude that digital asset 'referential token' underliers (such as cryptocurrencies) are initially to be supported within the UPI Service in the commodity (COMM) asset class. In the long term, the DSB Product Committee recommends introducing a new category (i.e. asset class) within the ISO 10962 (CFI) standard for the classification of referential tokens. If this occurs, this would likely be represented as the other (OTHR) asset class under the 2024 Rules.

(104) Reporting entities that determine that derivatives over referential tokens are reportable transactions should currently report those transactions in the commodity (COMM) asset class.'

Are there any additional identifier or data fields for Cryptocurrencies?

The Technical Guidance provides that where the underlier ID type is 'digital asset', the:

UPI service source is the UPI Service enumerated list (paragraph 476); and

form of underlier ID is ISO 24165 Digital Token Identifier (paragraph 477).

There are no other additional data fields required for cryptocurrencies under the ASIC Rules.

How can TRAction assist?

In addition to cryptocurrency, TRAction most commonly report gold, copper, oil, gas, coffee and corn derivatives on behalf of clients as commodity derivatives.

If you are concerned about the reportability of your crypto-assets, we would suggest obtaining a legal opinion on which you can rely in the event of any regulatory scrutiny.

