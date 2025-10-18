- within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- in Australia
- within International Law, Government, Public Sector and Strategy topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas and Telecomms industries
King & Wood Mallesons' annual report, The Review: Class Actions in Australia 2024/2025, charts a record-breaking year for class actions - from unprecedented settlements to landmark High Court rulings.
Between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, Australia's class actions activity reached new heights, with 79 new filings - the highest on record - and over $1.9 billion in settlements approved, plus a further $1.5 billion awaiting approval.
Key highlights include:
- Record-breaking settlements: Over $1.9 billion in settlements approved, the highest on record and more than the previous two years combined, with a further $1.5 billion awaiting approval.
- High Court hast its say: Five landmark decisions redefining closure powers, funding models and measures of loss.
- More actions, broader scope: 79 new filings, spanning consumer, employment and shareholder claims, with seven settlements exceeding $100 million.
- Emerging frontiers: Increasing interest in privacy and data breach, spurred on by cyber incidents and privacy legislation reforms.
- Nationwide reach: For the first time, actions were filed in all six jurisdictions with a class actions regime.
The findings show a litigation environment that is broader, faster and more complex - one where data, governance and accountability are under the spotlight. Read The Review: Class Actions in Australia 2024/2025 to explore the key developments shaping corporate Australia.
