ARTICLE
18 October 2025

The Review: Class Actions In Australia 2024/2025

KW
King & Wood Mallesons

Contributor

King & Wood Mallesons

King & Wood Mallesons' annual report, The Review: Class Actions in Australia 2024/2025, charts a record-breaking year for class actions - from unprecedented settlements to landmark High Court rulings.
Australia Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Moira Saville,Peta Stevenson,Eleanor Atkins
+1 Authors
Between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, Australia's class actions activity reached new heights, with 79 new filings - the highest on record - and over $1.9 billion in settlements approved, plus a further $1.5 billion awaiting approval.

Key highlights include:

  • Record-breaking settlements: Over $1.9 billion in settlements approved, the highest on record and more than the previous two years combined, with a further $1.5 billion awaiting approval.
  • High Court hast its say: Five landmark decisions redefining closure powers, funding models and measures of loss.
  • More actions, broader scope: 79 new filings, spanning consumer, employment and shareholder claims, with seven settlements exceeding $100 million.
  • Emerging frontiers: Increasing interest in privacy and data breach, spurred on by cyber incidents and privacy legislation reforms.
  • Nationwide reach: For the first time, actions were filed in all six jurisdictions with a class actions regime.

The findings show a litigation environment that is broader, faster and more complex - one where data, governance and accountability are under the spotlight. Read The Review: Class Actions in Australia 2024/2025 to explore the key developments shaping corporate Australia.

Authors
Moira Saville
Peta Stevenson
Alexander Morris
Eleanor Atkins
