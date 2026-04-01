Singapore's High Court Rejects Spain's State Immunity Defence (NextEra Energy v Spain [2026] SGHC 43)

In NextEra Energy Global Holdings B.V. and NextEra Energy Spain Holdings B.V. v Kingdom of Spain [2026] SGHC 43 ("NextEra v Spain"), the High Court of Singapore held that Spain was not entitled to state immunity...

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In NextEra Energy Global Holdings B.V. and NextEra Energy Spain Holdings B.V. v Kingdom of Spain [2026] SGHC 43 (“NextEra v Spain”), the High Court of Singapore held that Spain was not entitled to state immunity in proceedings to register and enforce an award rendered under the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (“ICSID Convention”).

Key Takeaways

The court held that by acceding to the ICSID Convention, Spain had:

Submitted to the jurisdiction of Singapore courts for recognition/enforcement purposes, and

Agreed in writing to arbitrate under Article 26 of the Energy Charter Treaty (“ECT”).

The court refused to set aside the registration of the award and confirmed that ICSID awards operate within a self-contained system not subject to review by national courts.

Background of the Dispute

In May 2014, Dutch investors commenced an ICSID arbitration against Spain under Article 26 of the ECT (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/11).

In March 2019, the tribunal issued a Decision on Jurisdiction, Liability and Quantum Principles, finding Spain in breach of Article 10(1) of the ECT for failing to provide fair and equitable treatment (para. 682(ii)).

In May 2019, the tribunal issued an award against Spain, reaffirming its March decision and ordering Spain to pay the claimants EUR 290.6 million, together with pre-award and post-award interest and costs (Award dated 31 May 2019, para. 37).

In September 2019, Spain applied for the annulment of the award under Article 52(1) of the ICSID Convention, but this was rejected (Decision on Annulment dated 18 March 2022, para. 533).

In December 2023, the Dutch investors then applied in Singapore to register the ICSID award and the annulment decision. The Singapore High Court granted a Registration Order in January 2024.

In May 2025, Spain applied to set aside that Registration Order, arguing that it enjoyed state immunity under the Singapore State Immunity Act 1979 (“SIA”) in relation to the registration/enforcement proceedings, and even if not immune, registration should be set aside in the interests of justice.

What the Court Had to Decide

The Court identified three main issues:

Submission Exception (s 4 SIA): Did Spain submit to Singapore’s jurisdiction by acceding to the ICSID Convention? Arbitrations Exception (s 11 SIA): Had Spain agreed in writing to arbitrate the dispute (via Article 26 of the ECT)? Interests of Justice: Should the registration of the award be set aside in the interests of justice?

What the Court Decided

Submission Exception to State Immunity Applied (s 4 SIA)

Section 4(1) (Submission to Jurisdiction) of the SIA provides that “[a] State is not immune as respects proceedings in respect of which it has submitted to the jurisdiction of the courts of Singapore.”

The Singapore court held that by entering into the ICSID Convention, Spain submitted to the jurisdiction of the courts of other contracting states for ICSID recognition and enforcement proceedings (NextEra v Spain at [70]). The court’s reasoning is that Article 54 of the ICSID Convention requires contracting states to recognise and enforce awards. This constitutes an express written submission. ICSID awards are binding and not reviewable by national courts (NextEra v Spainat [71]). Therefore, Spain could not rely on state immunity.

Arbitration Exception to State Immunity Also Applied (s 11 SIA)

Section 11(1) (Arbitrations) of the SIA provides that “[w]here a State has agreed in writing to submit a dispute which has arisen, or may arise, to arbitration, the State is not immune as respects proceedings in the courts in Singapore which relate to the arbitration.”

The court further held that Spain had agreed in writing to arbitrate under Article 26 of the ECT, which provides unconditional consent to arbitration. Thus, it could not rely on state immunity under Section 11 of the SIA (NextEra v Spainat [123]).

The court also rejected Spain’s intra-EU objection (NextEra v Spainat [122]). It held that EU law primacy operates only within the EU legal order and does not bind Singapore courts. Article 26 of the ECT contains no carve-out for intra-EU disputes. The ECT is a multilateral treaty and cannot be disapplied between selected parties only. Thus, Spain had agreed in writing to arbitrate and could not invoke immunity.

Interests of Justice Argument Rejected

Spain argued that enforcement was contrary to EU law and public policy. The court rejected this, holding that public policy is not a recognised ground to resist enforcement of an ICSID award (NextEra v Spainat [128]). Singapore courts must give effect to Singapore’s treaty obligations under the ICSID Convention. Meanwhile, even though intra-EU arbitrations are considered invalid under EU law, based on the Achmea (2018) and Komstroy (2021) decisions of the European Court of Justice, Spain’s conflicting obligations (ECT vs EU law) were consequences of its own treaty commitments (NextEra v Spainat [130]). Setting aside the registration would itself contradict Singapore’s international obligations.

Implications

For investors, the decision reinforces the practical enforceability of ICSID awards. For states, it is a reminder that treaty commitments, once made, carry real and unavoidable consequences. A state that joins the ICSID Convention cannot later invoke immunity to resist recognition. Singapore courts will not apply EU law primacy to defeat treaty-based arbitration rights. National courts cannot review ICSID tribunal jurisdiction and refuse enforcement on public policy grounds. They must treat awards as binding. Singapore continues to position itself as a reliable and arbitration-friendly enforcement hub, particularly for award creditors facing resistance in the EU.

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