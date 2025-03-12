EU Reviews Competition Rules For Automotive Sector

The EU is reviewing competition rules in the automotive sector, with potential changes affecting supply chains, aftermarket services, and how relevant operators structure their contractual framework. Interested parties have until 23 May 2025 to provide input.

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the competition rules governing vertical agreements in the automotive sector involving the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation ("VBER"), including the guidelines on vertical restraints, the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation ("MVBER") and the Supplementary Guidelines ("SGL").

This consultation, part of the ongoing evaluation of the MVBER and the SGL, aims to assess how these regulations impact market competition, innovation, and consumer access. The MVBER and the SGL - currently set to expire on 31 May 2028 - provide exemptions from EU competition rules under certain conditions, allowing businesses within the automotive aftermarket to operate with greater legal certainty.

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition states the following:

"With this evaluation, we want to make sure that our antitrust framework keeps pace with the rapid changes in the motor vehicle market, ranging from digitalisation to new mobility patterns. As part of the evaluation, it is essential to draw on the experiences of various stakeholders — from manufacturers to independent repairers — to have rules that continue to foster innovation and safeguard fair competition in sales, repair and maintenance of motor vehicles."

This consultation is particularly relevant for automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and repairers, as it could lead to adjustments in competition rules in light of digital transformation and new mobility trends and could influence how vertical agreements - such as those governing vehicle sales, spare parts distribution, and repair networks - are structured in the future.

The consultation runs parallel to the EU's Strategic Dialogue on the Future of the Automotive Industry, which focuses on technological innovation, talent acquisition, and regulatory predictability.

Interested businesses and stakeholders can submit their feedback until 23 May 2025. The Commission will use this input to shape future policy decisions and expect to enter the policy-making phase in 2026.

