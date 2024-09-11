Accounting and tax remains particularly complex in 2024 as increasing global and local requirements place additional pressure on companies operating in multiple jurisdictions. So, what measures can businesses adopt to stay compliant?

Featuring expert observations and practical solutions, this A&T sub-report builds on insights from our GBCI 2024, unravelling the complexities and paving the way for smooth operations.

Learn more about:

The growing frequency of legislative changes – the key steps to staying compliant in an increasingly unpredictable environment.

– the key steps to staying compliant in an increasingly unpredictable environment. The double-edged sword of digitalisation – why processes will get more complicated before they become simplified.

– why processes will get more complicated before they become simplified. The rise of progressively harsh penalties – zero-tolerance policies and what this means for your business.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.