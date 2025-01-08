New Approving Authority For Some Work Permit Application Types In Hanoi

Update - January 2, 2025: The temporary delegation of authority to the local People's Committee has been extended for another year until December 31, 2025. Further, the scope of their authority has expanded to include work permit exemption applications for foreign students, volunteers, and foreign nationals certified by the Ministry of Education and Training for teaching, research, or managing educational institutions established by diplomatic missions or intergovernmental organizations.

May 20, 2024: Effective June 1, 2024, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (DOLISA) in Hanoi will be temporarily delegating authority to the respective People's Committee for the following types of work permit applications in Hanoi: Work Permit Exemption applications (based on eligibility as spouses of Vietnamese nationals); Work Permit re-issuances; and Work Permit renewals. After the DOLISA approves the Job Position Approval, the employer will need to send the application to the relevant People's Committees of each district, commune, or town in Hanoi, whereas currently this is sent to the DOLISA. There may be processing delays during the implementation process of this new process. Other related process steps remain unchanged. This new process is expected to last until December 31, 2024, but this may be extended or adopted by other provinces in Vietnam.

