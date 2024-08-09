Online EVisa Issuance Suspended Temporarily

Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE) has temporarily suspended operations of the new online eVisa platform to improve the system. Until further notice, foreign nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka should instead apply for an on-arrival tourist visa that allows a 30-day stay (though foreign nationals with a passport from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Ivory Coast, Maldives, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, or Türkiye are not eligible for the on-arrival tourist visa). Since the government is not currently issuing business visas, foreign business travelers should hold their travel plans until the DOIE resumes issuance of business visas to ensure compliance with immigration regulations. Those with a valid eVisa may still use it for entry for business or tourism. Fragomen is monitoring this issue and will report on further developments.

