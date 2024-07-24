Permanent Residence Scheme Forthcoming For Individuals Of Sri Lankan Descent

The Sri Lankan government has announced a new permanent residency scheme that will allow individuals of Sri Lankan descent and their dependents to obtain a Permanent Residence Visa in Sri Lanka. Once it comes into effect, the following individuals will qualify for this new scheme: a person of Sri Lankan descent or whose citizenship of Sri Lanka has ceased under the law; a non-Sri Lankan spouse of a Sri Lankan citizen who has been married for more than six months at the time of filing; a non-Sri Lankan spouse of a deceased Sri Lankan citizen who has not remarried at the time of filing and whose marriage subsisted for more than six months before the death of the Sri Lankan citizen; a non-Sri Lankan spouse of the person with Sri Lankan descent, who has been married for more than six months at the time of filing; and a child under the age of 22 of any qualified individual mentioned. Holders of the Permanent Residence Visa will be allowed to enter, stay, and work in Sri Lanka; engage in business and commercial activities while in the country; inherit, transfer, or sell any property in Sri Lanka; and access education, health, and other public services. The government has introduced this visa to offer a pathway to permanent residency for individuals of Sri Lankan descent and their dependents who are ineligible for dual citizenship. The application costs will be from USD 400 to USD 1,000. The implementation date and filing details have yet to be announced. Fragomen will report on further developments.

