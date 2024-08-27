Understanding UAE Family Law: A Comprehensive Guide For Expatriates (Part 1) (Video)

self

This video provides a comprehensive guide to understanding family law in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for expatriates.

In Part I of the series, the video discusses the laws governing family matters in the UAE, including the UAE Personal Status Law, UAE Civil Personal Status Law, Civil Transactions Law, and Abu Dhabi Personal Status Law.

It explains the jurisdiction of the UAE courts over personal status matters, even if the respondent is not a UAE resident. The video also explores the two types of dissolution of marriage: divorce by mutual consent and contested divorce. It explains the process and requirements for each type, including the rights of Muslim husbands to divorce their wives without reason or fault, which has also been extended to non-Muslims.

The video concludes by highlighting the importance of considering other aspects of family law, such as claims in a divorce, child custody and relocation, and inheritance. The upcoming parts of the series will delve into these topics and explore questions related to foreign laws and financial considerations in divorce cases.

For more details: https://www.professionallawyer.me/leg...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.