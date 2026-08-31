Mauritius’s 2026 Family Office Regime: A Comparative Perspective With South Africa

As private wealth expands across Africa, South Africa and Mauritius have emerged as key jurisdictions for family wealth structuring, yet they adopt markedly different approaches to regulating family offices. Following the introduction of Mauritius's Financial Services (Family Office) Rules 2026, which substantially revise the regulatory framework with new legal form requirements...

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As private wealth expands across Africa, both South Africa and Mauritius have emerged as key jurisdictions for family wealth structuring. South Africa serves as a leading hub for high-net-worth individuals and private wealth advisory services, while Mauritius has positioned itself as an international financial centre offering cross-border wealth planning solutions. Although both jurisdictions play a significant role in the private wealth landscape, they adopt markedly different approaches to the regulation of what is known as family offices.

This distinction is particularly relevant following the introduction of the Financial Services (Family Office) Rules 2026 (the “2026 Rules”) in Mauritius on 1 June 2026, replacing the Financial Services (Family Office) Rules 2020 (the “2020 Rules”). The single family office and multiple family office licence categories are not themselves new, as they already existed under the 2020 Rules, however, the 2026 Rules substantially revise the regulatory framework: they apply immediately to new applications, with existing licensees given until 31 December 2026 to transition. Mauritius offers a dedicated licensing regime that formally recognises and regulates family office activities, while South Africa accommodates family offices within its broader financial services and corporate law framework. This article examines the key features of the new Mauritian framework alongside South Africa’s approach, as families increasingly hold assets across multiple African jurisdictions.

At its core, the distinction between the two jurisdictions is structural: Mauritius regulates the family office as an integrated institution, licensing it as a single regulated entity under a dedicated statutory framework, whereas South Africa regulates the constituent activities, advisers and legal vehicles within the family-office ecosystem rather than the family office as such. There is accordingly no direct one-for-one equivalent to the Mauritian licence in South Africa; a South African family office’s regulatory footprint is instead assembled from a series of activity-based statutes, each administered by a different authority. Understanding this fundamental difference is essential for families and advisers structuring across both jurisdictions.

Firstly, the 2026 Rules introduce a new legal form requirement, providing that a family office licence may only be held by a "corporation". Under the 2020 Rules, applications could be made by a “person” with requisite experience. The new framework defines “corporation” broadly to encompass companies, sociétés, partnerships, trusts, foundations, or any other body acceptable to the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”). Alternatively, a management company may apply on behalf of the family. This change offers the families significantly more flexibility in their choice of vehicle, as a trust or foundation can itself hold the licence, which may be attractive from an estate planning and succession perspective.

South Africa does not formally recognise a ‘family office’ license category and also does not prescribe the vehicle to house family wealth. Family offices may be structured as companies, trusts, partnership, or a combination of these. A private company (whether a holding or operating company) is established in terms of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, trusts are established in terms of the Trust Property Control Act 57 of 1988 and supervised by the Master of the High Court and partnerships are established contractually in terms of the common law. The choice of vehicle is driven by succession, tax and asset-protection planning rather than by any family-office-specific statute. Because there is no equivalent to Mauritius’s broad ‘corporation’ definition, South African families retain considerable structuring flexibility but must independently satisfy the separate legal requirements applicable to whichever vehicle (company, trust, or partnership) they choose.

Secondly, the 2026 Rules draw a sharper line on what triggers the licensing requirement. Services are now divided into “Core” (investment oversight, asset holding, estate management, and financial reporting) and “Ancillary” (governance, tax, succession planning, cybersecurity, philanthropy, and concierge). Only core services trigger mandatory licensing requirement, while ancillary-only service providers may apply voluntarily but are not obliged to do so. This allows families to engage unlicensed specialist providers for ancillary functions (tax advisers, governance consultants) without those providers needing an FSC licence, whilst ensuring that the investment and asset management function sits within a properly licensed and regulated entity.

South Africa does not draw a family-office-specific line between ‘core’ and ‘ancillary’ services; instead, regulation attaches to the specific activity performed, irrespective of whether it is performed inside a family office. Providing financial advice or rendering intermediary services in relation to financial products will require licensing under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act 37 of 2002 (FAIS) or the Financial Sector Regulation Act 9 of 2017 (FSRA), as will the management of client assets, which requires a Category II financial services provider (FSP) licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. Governance, tax, succession-planning, philanthropy and concierge-type functions analogous to Mauritius’s ‘ancillary’ category would ordinarily fall outside of the ambit of FAIS licensing. The practical effect is accordingly broadly similar to the. Position in Mauritius. While investment and advisory functions are regulated, ancillary services required by a family office are not. The South African position is reached through a patchwork of activity-based statutes rather than a single licensing rule.

Thirdly, the capital and asset requirements have been recalibrated. Multiple Family Offices (“MFO”) now require minimum capital of USD 50,000 (down from USD 70,000), and Single Family Offices (“SFO”) no longer have a prescribed minimum capital requirement. However, MFOs face a new aggregate asset threshold of USD 25 million (retaining the existing USD 5 million per-family minimum). The barrier to establishing a SFO has thus been lowered, making Mauritius more accessible for smaller single-family structures, whilst MFOs must demonstrate management of wealth at meaningful scale.

South Africa imposes no minimum capital or assets-under-management threshold on a ‘family office’ as such, since it is not a licensed category. Where the office (or an associated entity) holds a FAIS licence, however, capital adequacy is required as a. licensing condition: Category I (advice and/or intermediary services) FSPs must meet modest solvency requirements, while Category II (discretionary) FSPs are subject to more exacting liquid asset and solvency requirements under the FAIS General Code of Conduct and related Board Notices. There is accordingly no direct South African counterpart to the Mauritian USD 5 million SFO or USD 25 million aggregate MFO asset thresholds; the relevant financial threshold in South Africa is determined by licence category rather than by family wealth.

Fourthly, the 2026 Rules introduce governance obligations with no equivalent under the 2020 regime. MFOs must now maintain written conflict of interest policies (reviewed annually), ensure strict segregation of each family’s assets and liabilities, implement cybersecurity and data protection measures compliant with the Data Protection Act 2017, and observe statutory confidentiality obligations. For families considering an MFO structure, this is reassuring as the regulatory framework now provides explicit protections against the risk of one family’s liabilities being attributed to another on the same platform. For MFO operators, however, it means substantial compliance infrastructure must be in place from day one.

While South Africa has no bespoke family-office governance code, materially similar protections arise from several overlapping regimes. The FAIS Codes of Conduct impose conflict-of-interest management, record-keeping and fit-and-proper requirements on key individuals and representatives of entities providing regulated services to clients, including family offices. Where trusts are used to house the family wealth, the Trust Property Control Act imposes fiduciary duties on trustees and requires trust assets to be kept separate from a trustee’s personal estate, providing an analogue to Mauritius’s asset-segregation requirement. The Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (FICA) obliges ‘accountable institutions including FSPs, and trust and company service providers, to perform client due diligence and source-of-funds and source-of-wealth verification, closely mirroring the new Mauritian requirement. The Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) governs data protection in place of Mauritius’s Data Protection Act 2017, and beneficial-ownership registers now required for trusts (lodged with the Master) and companies (lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) address transparency concerns similar to those underlying the Mauritian reforms. The result is a functionally comparable, but institutionally fragmented set of obligations, each administered by a different authority.

Finally, the definition of “family” has been expanded. The 2026 Rules now explicitly recognise spouses from civil, religious or customary marriages and legally recognised unions, ascendants and their spouses, and notably “other financially dependent persons as may be approved by the Commission.” This residual category accommodates non-traditional structures or dependents who do not fit neatly into conventional bloodline or marriage-based definitions. From a structuring perspective, it means a broader group of beneficiaries can be served under a single SFO licence without requiring a more expensive MFO structure.

South Africa has no statutory definition of ‘family’ for family-office purposes because there is no licence to which such a definition could attach. Who benefits from a family office structure is instead determined by the trust deed, company constitutional documents, or other founding documents governing the relevant vehicle, subject to the general law of trusts and, where relevant, the attribution and donations tax rules in the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 and exchange control considerations for cross-border family arrangements. This gives South African families greater drafting freedom than the Mauritian residual category for ‘other financially dependent persons,’ but that freedom must be exercised carefully, since poorly drafted beneficiary definitions can create unintended tax, exchange control or fiduciary consequences.

Grandfathering provisions 2026 Rules

Existing licence holders may continue to operate under the 2020 Rules until 31 December 2026, after which full compliance with the 2026 Rules is required. New applications are subject to the 2026 Rules immediately. Families and operators with existing licences should use the transitional period to assess their structures, policies and documentation against the new requirements, particularly around conflict of interest, asset segregation and cybersecurity, and make the necessary adjustments well ahead of the deadline.

Comparative assessment

Each model carries distinct advantages. The Mauritian approach offers a recognisable regulatory home for the family office as an institution, a single point of credibility when engaging with international counterparties, and a consolidated compliance framework administered by one regulator. The South African model, by contrast, offers greater structural flexibility and avoids the cost and rigidity of a dedicated licence, allowing families and their advisers to assemble a bespoke structure from existing corporate, trust and financial-services building blocks without the overhead of a standalone licensing process.

That flexibility, however, comes at a price: the South African regulatory perimeter is more fragmented, requiring a careful multi-disciplinary mapping exercise across financial regulatory, trust, tax and exchange control specialists to ensure every applicable obligation has been identified and addressed. The risk is that a gap in that exercise is only discovered on enforcement or dispute. For families holding assets across both jurisdictions (an increasingly common pattern in the African private wealth landscape) the practical imperative is to work with advisers who understand both the Mauritian institutional model and the South African activity-based framework, and who can structure coherently across the two so that compliance in one jurisdiction does not inadvertently create exposure in the other.

Key takeaways

The 2026 Rules represent a deliberate tightening and modernisation of the Mauritian regime. By strengthening regulatory expectations while maintaining structural flexibility, Mauritius continues to enhance its credibility as a centre for private wealth management. For high-net-worth families seeking a well-regulated, internationally recognised and strategically positioned jurisdiction in which to organise and preserve their wealth, the 2026 Rules signal that Mauritius remains committed to meeting evolving global standards and the increasingly complex needs of modern family offices.

South Africa’s position is activity-based rather than institution-based: there is no single ‘on/off’ licensing switch as in Mauritius. A family office’s regulatory footprint in South Africa is assembled from FAIS, the FSRA, the Trust Property Control Act and the oversight of the Master of the High Court, FICA and beneficial-ownership obligations, POPIA, and the tax and exchange control rules that overlay the chosen structure. This gives South African families and their advisers greater flexibility in structuring, but requires a careful, multi-disciplinary mapping exercise across financial regulatory, trust, tax and exchange control specialists to ensure the full regulatory perimeter has been identified and addressed, since there is no single regulator or rulebook to consult.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.