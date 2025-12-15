Wealth Planning In The Bahamas

We were delighted to be in São Paulo, where we had the opportunity to connect with members of Brazil's vibrant financial and advisory community. The Bahamas has long been recognized as a leading international financial center, built on a foundation of stability, innovation, and service excellence.

Our visit underscored the tremendous potential that exists between Brazil and The Bahamas. Through open dialogue and collaboration, we can strengthen our shared understanding and unlock new opportunities for partnership in the evolving global wealth landscape.

A sincere thank you to all who attended the Brazil Luncheon on 21 October at Meliá Jardim Europa. Your presence and engagement were truly appreciated and made the event an incredible success.

We invite you to explore insights shared by our experts on The Bahamas' evolving financial offerings, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today's global client.

EXPERT INSIGHTS

Segregated Accounts Act, 2025

A brief look at how the new Segregated Accounts Companies Act, 2025 modernizes The Bahamas' corporate landscape - expanding eligibility, enhancing oversight, and introducing the innovative ISAC structure.

Modernizing the Segregated Accounts Framework: Key Reforms Under the Segregated Accounts Companies Act, 2025

By: Tonesa Munnings, Counsel & Attorney-at-law

Embracing Legal Certainty for Generational Wealth

Discover how The Bahamas combines innovation, flexibility, and legal sophistication to help families protect, manage and pass on their wealth with confidence.

Descubra como as Bahamas combinam inovação, flexibilidade e sofisticação legal para ajudar as famílias a proteger, gerenciar e passar sua riqueza com confiança.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.