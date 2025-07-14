New Hungarian Rules On Waste Management Fines

July 2025 – On 23 June 2025 the Government Decree 156/2025. (VI. 23.) on the amount of waste management fines and on the detailed rules for the assessment, criteria for determining and imposing waste management fines and on the application of other sanctions ("Decree") was published. The Decree specifies the amounts of waste management fines and provides for additional sanctions for specific infringements.

The basic amount of the waste management fine to be imposed for each infringement and the method of calculating the fine are set out in the annexes of the Decree. The amount of the waste management fine may be increased in the case of certain aggravating factors, but the total amount may not exceed HUF 50 million for natural persons and, as a general rule, HUF 500 million (approx. EUR 1.25 million) for legal persons (i.e. companies) and unincorporated organisations.

The Decree also provides for additional sanctions. One of such sanctions are the on-the-spot fines imposed by the waste management authority under certain circumstances for the illegal placement or disposal of waste. The amount of the on-the-spot fine is HUF 20 000 (approx. EUR 50).

In addition, the waste management authority may suspend or restrict the activities of the economic operator after considering the criteria applicable when imposing administrative fines, as provided for in Article 10 (1) of Act CXXV of 2017 on the Sanctions of Administrative Violations. The restriction or suspension is mandatory in the case of a major waste law violation.

In addition, confiscation may be ordered in proceedings relating to the unlawful placement or abandonment of waste.

The Decree will enter into force on 9 July 2025.





