European Union Introducing New Travel Requirements In 2025

Beginning mid-2025, the European Union ("EU") will introduce a new requirement for travelers from visa-exempt countries to visit member countries. This will affect 1.2 billion travelers, including U.S. citizens.

Travelers from visa-exempt countries must now complete a European Travel Information and Authorisation System ("ETIAS") application before traveling to any member country. It will be an online application, completed via the ETIAS website (ETIAS - European Union (europa.eu). Travelers will need passports and other travel documents to have validity for at least three (3) months beyond the entry date and not be more than ten (10) years old. Travel documents that do not comply with international standards will be rejected during the application, as will any document not verified by carriers, such as air or rail lines.

The processing time is expected to be within minutes, but applications may take longer should additional information be required and personal interviews may be requested. The expected fee is €7 Euro. Denials may occur, with an appeal process. The ETIAS visa will be issued for three (3) years or until passport expires and will cover all member countries of the EU. Admission is not guaranteed upon each subsequent entry and is based upon the discretion of the border official that all entry requirements are met. U.S. citizens and other travelers from visa-exempt countries will still allow to remain in the EU for up to 90-days within an 180-day period.

Visa exempt individuals include nationals from the following countries:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.