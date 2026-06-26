Who Gets The Final Say When You’re Gone?

In a related post, “Your Last Party: Why Funeral Planning Matters”, we talked about all the ways a person can make their grand exit: burial, cremation, composting, water cremation, space travel, tacos, dancing...

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In a related post, “Your Last Party: Why Funeral Planning Matters”, we talked about all the ways a person can make their grand exit: burial, cremation, composting, water cremation, space travel, tacos, dancing, and the critically important question of whether there should be an open mic at the celebration of life.

Now comes the less sparkly—but arguably more important—question: Who gets to make those decisions if you don’t?

Because in Washington, the person who has the right to control your remains does not just get to pick up the urn and call it a day. Under RCW 68.50.160, that person has authority over the disposition of your remains, including the practical decisions about the time, place, and manner of what happens to you.

In plain English: they decide what happens, where it happens, when it happens, and how it happens.

That is a lot of power to leave to default rules.

The Law Has a List, But It Does Not Know Your Family

Washington law allows you to control the disposition of your own remains through a valid written document expressing your wishes regarding the place or method of disposition, signed in the presence of a witness. If you do not make that kind of written direction, then the right to control your remains passes to others in the order set out by statute.

And that is where things can get interesting.

Estranged from your family by choice? Haven’t spoken to a parent in twenty years? Have one sibling who believes every family event should include a slideshow, a microphone, and at least three deeply uncomfortable stories?

Absent clear written instructions, those may still be the people who end up in charge.

The law does not know who showed up for you. It does not know who you trusted, who you avoided, or who you would absolutely not want selecting hymns, flowers, or the location of your final resting place. The statute has a priority list. Your family history, unfortunately, does not appear in the margins.

Here’s the Actual List

Washington’s priority order generally runs like this: a surviving spouse or registered domestic partner; then a majority of your adult children; then your parents; then your adult siblings; and then a court-appointed guardian at your time of death, if you had one. It is a tidy little hierarchy — assuming your family actually fits into one, and your kids can agree on a majority vote.

If it does not — and most real families do not, not perfectly — that tidiness becomes a problem. The statute does not ask whether the surviving spouse and the kids get along. It does not ask whether the parent at the top of the list is the parent you would have chosen. It just runs the list.

What “In Writing” Actually Means

This is the part people get wrong most often. A conversation does not count. Telling your spouse what you want does not count. That very clear discussion at Thanksgiving does not count, no matter how many people were in the room or how certain everyone is about what you said.

If it is not a signed, witnessed document expressing your wishes about the place or method of disposition, the priority list above is what governs — regardless of what anyone remembers and regardless of how obvious your wishes seemed to everyone who knew you.

Sometimes a Group Project Is the Right Answer

The default is a single decision-maker. It does not have to be. As a general rule, I do not recommend turning estate administration into a group project which you can read more about in my blog: Probate is Hard Enough – Don’t Make it a Group Project. If you have ever tried to coordinate dinner reservations with more than four people, you already understand why. Now add grief, money, old family dynamics, and legal authority, and suddenly “majority rules” starts to sound less like democracy and more like a hostage situation.

But there are exceptions.

If it matters to you that all of your children are involved, or that nothing proceeds without notice to certain people, you can build that into your written direction. You can require agreement. You can require that everyone has a chance to be there before anything is finalized.

The alternative is worse than people expect: not disagreement, but someone finding out after the fact that the burial already happened, the ashes were already scattered, or the service already took place — without them. That is not the kind of thing families recover from easily, and it is entirely avoidable with a few sentences in a written document.

The Bottom Line

None of this requires anything elaborate. It requires a signature and a witness.

Skip it, and Washington law picks your decision-maker for you, using a list that has never met your family, has no opinion about your sibling’s slideshow habits, and does not know who you would or would not trust with this.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.