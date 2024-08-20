August 2024 - Hughes Hubbard's anti-corruption "Month in a Minute" offers a look-back at the biggest foreign corruption-related developments from the prior month. The Month in a Minute is intended to provide a quick snapshot of the latest news and developments. We hope you find it a useful and perhaps even enjoyable resource.

Highlights from July 2024 include a loss for a Petrobras co-conspirator, a guilty plea and exposure of a bribery scheme involving a state-owned airline in South Africa, an amendment to FEPA, and the announcement of a new DOJ whistleblower program.

Read the Month in a Minute.

