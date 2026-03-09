The Politics Of Presidential Pardons – Perspectives From Best-selling Author Jeffrey Toobin (Podcast)

In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, New York Times contributing opinion writer and best-selling author Jeffrey Toobin discusses his latest book, The Pardon: The Politics of Presidential Mercy, with host Tom Firestone, head of our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice.

Jeffrey engages in a wide-ranging and deeply researched discussion around the evolution of the US presidential pardon – from President Ford's pardon of Richard Nixon to President Trump's current term – and his conclusions as to why presidential pardon power should be preserved even though it has often been abused for political purposes. He also explains why he believes that:

President Ford's pardon of Richard Nixon was a "moral and practical failure"

President Biden's pardon of his son and relatives "stained the record of the Biden presidency"

President Trump has issued pardons based on "nepotism, favoritism, self-dealing and vengeance"

President Trump "did more to liberate unjustly incarcerated people – and to reduce mass incarceration – than any other president"