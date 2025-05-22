ARTICLE
22 May 2025

John Collins, Zachary Arons Author Lexis+ Practical Guidance Article On Pre-2026 Estate Planning Considerations

John Collins and Zachary Arons
Private Wealth Partner John Collins and Associate Zachary Arons authored an article for Lexis+ Practical Guidance about the major impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) on the US tax system, focusing on the estate tax exemption set to expire at the end of 2025. It delves into strategic estate planning opportunities to utilize the increased exemption amount before its expiration, aiming to optimize wealth transfer and reduce potential estate tax liabilities. Strategies such as Spousal Lifetime Access Trusts and Family Limited Partnerships are highlighted. John and Zachary also consider possible legislative actions that may affect these planning approaches.

"Riding Into the (Tax) Sunset: Pre-2026 Estate Planning Considerations," Lexis+ Practical Guidance, March 28, 2025

