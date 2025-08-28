ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Vermont's Agency Of Natural Resources To Implement Nation's First Household Hazardous Waste Stewardship Program

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Vermont has become the first state in the nation to implement a household hazardous waste extended producer responsibility law. This is an important development for two key reasons.
United States Vermont Environment
Maureen O'Dea Brill and Dawn M. Lamparello

Vermont has become the first state in the nation to implement a household hazardous waste extended producer responsibility law. This is an important development for two key reasons. First, every manufacturer that sells covered products in Vermont or ships them into the state through online sales must comply. Second, other states—including California1—have expressed interest in passing similar laws, which could lead to broader compliance requirements in the future.

As explained in a prior alert, Vermont's law required that a single stewardship organization register to represent all affected manufacturers and submit a single collection plan for approval by 25 July 2025. No stewardship organization satisfied that requirement. Accordingly, Vermont's Agency of Natural Resources (the ANR) has announced that it will adopt and administer the first collection program for covered household hazardous products sold in the state.

In doing so, the ANR will charge each manufacturer the prorated costs of plan administration and oversight costs. It will also charge a hazardous-waste-reduction assessment of 10% of the plan's total cost to be deposited in the Solid Waste Management Assistance Account of the Waste Management Assistance Fund. The fund will be used to provide grants to municipalities and small businesses to prevent pollution and reduce hazardous waste generation. While the ANR has not yet announced how it will allocate costs, the law specifically provides that the ANR may do so based on a manufacturer's sales of covered household hazardous products nationally prorated to the population of Vermont.

Looking ahead, a manufacturer who sells in Vermont a covered household hazardous product, whether through brick-and-mortar locations or through online sales, must register with the ANR on or before 1 November 2025. After that, a manufacturer who has not registered cannot sell, offer for sale, or deliver to a retailer for subsequent sale a covered household hazardous product. Examples of covered products include fuel additives, cleaning products, glues, paint removers, spray paint, nail polish, nicotine vaping devices, and gas cylinders that contain flammable or toxic ingredients.

Those interested in discussing this new Vermont state law or other current or proposed extended producer responsibility laws should contact the authors or another member of our Environment, Land, and Natural Resources practice group.

Audio Version

Footnote

1. See California SB 501, the Household Hazardous Waste Producer Responsibility Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Maureen O'Dea Brill
Maureen O'Dea Brill
Photo of Dawn M. Lamparello
Dawn M. Lamparello
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More