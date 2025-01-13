Legal Challenges Mount Over Tiger Woods' Brand, Sun Day Red

It has emerged that Puma has filed an opposition against Tiger Woods' US trade mark application for the Sun Day Red tiger logo, making them the second challenger to the brand since its launch in partnership with TaylorMade in February 2024.

In the notice of opposition filed on 2 January 2025, Puma alleges that Woods' logo is likely to cause "consumer confusion as to the source or sponsorship" of the products and services in question, and that the use of the tiger logo will damage their interests in the "Leaping Cat" logo, which has been used since 1969.

This is not the first legal challenge facing Woods' brand. In October 2024, the company Tigeraire also filed an opposition against the application for the Sun Day Red tiger logo, claiming that the design "unlawfully hijacked" their branding. This opposition was swiftly followed by a lawsuit from Woods, accusing Tigeraire of attempting to capitalise on Sun Day Red's status as a "larger and more successful brand".

Trade mark oppositions and litigation actions are notoriously expensive in the US and Woods certainly has a battle on his hands, with three cases now ongoing. Meanwhile, Tiger was seen sporting Sun Day Red apparel at the launch of his new venture, TGL, in Florida yesterday. The new league features players from the PGA tour and high-tech indoor golf simulators, which fans seem to be enjoying so far.

In a statement to CNBC, TaylorMade said, "We feel very confident in our trademarks and logos." www.cnbc.com/...

