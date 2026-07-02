Wireless Roundup (July 2026)

The Federal Communications Commission advances multiple regulatory proposals targeting national security concerns in telecommunications, including restrictions on entities identified on the Covered List and new equipment authorization requirements. Key developments include proposed exclusions from domestic Section 214 authority, enhanced cybersecurity controls for federal contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information, and updated technical frameworks for satellite spectrum sharing.

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Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Proposes to Exclude Covered List Entities from Blanket Domestic Section 214 Authority: On May 1, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeking to prospectively exclude any entity identified on the FCC’s Covered List (or potentially, other entities of concern or that install covered equipment) from receiving blanket domestic authority to provide interstate telecommunications services under Section 214 of the Communications Act. The NPRM also solicits comment on other potential measures, including restrictions on interconnection or transactions with entities of concern. Reply Comments are due July 7.

FCC Seeks Input on GSO Reference Links Used to Demonstrate NGSO Compatibility: On May 12, the FCC issued a Public Notice on potential revisions to the set of Geostationary Satellite Orbit (GSO) reference links used by Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) operators to demonstrate technical compliance with spectrum sharing requirements with GSO operators. The Public Notice comes after the FCC revised the NGSO/GSO spectrum sharing framework in April, replacing previous protection metrics based on Equivalent Power Flux Density limits with new performance-based criteria. Reply Comments are due July 13.

Commission Proposes Additional Measures to Encourage Equipment Testing and Certification in the U.S. and Allied Countries: On May 1, the FCC issued a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) proposing to revoke or preclude recognition of test labs, telecommunications certification bodies, and laboratory accreditation bodies that are located, or conduct operations, in countries without a reciprocal trade agreement or Mutual Recognition Agreement with the United States. The FNPRM also called for comment on additional measures to protect intellectual property during the equipment authorization process, to expand testing and certification in the U.S. and allied countries, and to modernize the FCC’s equipment authorization database. Reply Comments are due July 14.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for July 22. Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for Meeting details can be found here. The tentative agenda will be posted approximately three weeks prior to the meeting. FCC Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services Informal Working Group Meeting: On July 1 , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 4: Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services. More information can be found here.

On , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 4: Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services. More information can be found here. FCC Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters Informal Working Group Meeting: On July 1 , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 3: Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters. More information can be found here.

On , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 3: Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters. More information can be found here. FCC IP Transition Workshop: On July 15-16 , the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will host an industry workshop on proposed reforms to accelerate the transition to all-Internet Protocol (IP) networks. More information can be found here.

On , the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will host an industry workshop on proposed reforms to accelerate the transition to all-Internet Protocol (IP) networks. More information can be found here. FCC Maritime, Aeronautical and Radar Services Informal Working Group Meeting: On July 28 , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 1: Maritime, Aeronautical and Radar Services. More information can be found here.

On , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 1: Maritime, Aeronautical and Radar Services. More information can be found here. FCC Mobile and Fixed Services Informal Working Group Meeting: On July 28 , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 2: Mobile and Fixed Services. More information can be found here.

On , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 2: Mobile and Fixed Services. More information can be found here. FCC Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services Informal Working Group Meeting: On July 29 , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 4: Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services. More information can be found here.

On , the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 4: Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services. More information can be found here. FCC Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters Informal Working Group Meeting: On July 29, the FCC will hold a meeting for Informal Working Group 3: Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters. More information can be found here.

Cyber Corner

FAR Council Proposes Implementing CUI Controls: On June 23, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council published a broad set of proposed changes to the FAR that would, among other things, implement the National Archives and Records Administration’s Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) Program in federal government contracts. The FAR would require the government to identify, on a standard form, the CUI that will be involved in the contract and provide contractors with any agency procedures for handling that CUI. In turn, contractors would be required to, among other things, identify CUI in their own networks and in the information they provide to the government; handle CUI consistent with the applicable requirements in Title 32 of the Code of Federal Regulations (including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171 Revision 3 controls, and for cloud services, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate baseline); and report instances of CUI incidents and unmarked or improperly marked CUI. Contractors who discover CUI incidents must retain certain forensic data for up to 90 days to facilitate the government’s investigation (if the agency chooses to investigate). Comments on the proposed FAR revisions are due July 23 .

On June 23, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council published a broad set of proposed changes to the FAR that would, among other things, implement the National Archives and Records Administration’s Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) Program in federal government contracts. The FAR would require the government to identify, on a standard form, the CUI that will be involved in the contract and provide contractors with any agency procedures for handling that CUI. In turn, contractors would be required to, among other things, identify CUI in their own networks and in the information they provide to the government; handle CUI consistent with the applicable requirements in Title 32 of the Code of Federal Regulations (including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171 Revision 3 controls, and for cloud services, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate baseline); and report instances of CUI incidents and unmarked or improperly marked CUI. Contractors who discover CUI incidents must retain certain forensic data for up to 90 days to facilitate the government’s investigation (if the agency chooses to investigate). Comments on the proposed FAR revisions are due . NIST Releases Draft Update to IoT Cybersecurity Guidance: On June 24, NIST released for comment the initial public draft of Revision 1 to SP 800-213, Internet of Things (IoT) Product Cybersecurity Guidelines for the Federal Government: Establishing IoT Product Cybersecurity Requirements. The revision moves from an “IoT device” approach to addressing “IoT product” elements. Comments are due August 24 . NIST also plans to make updates to SP 800-213A, IoT Device Cybersecurity Guidance for the Federal Government: IoT Device Cybersecurity Requirement Catalog, and plans to offer future stakeholder engagement opportunities.

On June 24, NIST released for comment the initial public draft of Revision 1 to SP 800-213, Internet of Things (IoT) Product Cybersecurity Guidelines for the Federal Government: Establishing IoT Product Cybersecurity Requirements. The revision moves from an “IoT device” approach to addressing “IoT product” elements. Comments are due . NIST also plans to make updates to SP 800-213A, IoT Device Cybersecurity Guidance for the Federal Government: IoT Device Cybersecurity Requirement Catalog, and plans to offer future stakeholder engagement opportunities. NIST Workshop on Securing AI Data Centers: On July 22-23, NIST will host a virtual workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) data center security titled, “Securing AI Data Center: Architecture, Security Posture, and Emerging Standards.” More information can be found here.

Other Wireless Developments

Commission Bans Importation and Marketing of All Equipment Added to Covered List in 2024 or Earlier: On June 26, the FCC announced a ban on all future importation and marketing of previously authorized equipment that was added to the Covered List in the year 2024 or earlier. The FCC’s action does not revoke any previously issued authorization for any equipment, and the Public Notice clarifies that while importation and marketing of any such equipment is prohibited, consumers may continue to use any device or equipment that was legally purchased and maintains an existing equipment authorization. The ban will take effect 10 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Most Recent AWS-3 License Auction Nets Nearly $3.6 Billion in Proceeds: On June 26, the FCC announced the seven winning bidders in Auction 113 for 200 licenses in the 1695-1710 MHz, 1755-1780 MHz, and 2155-2180 MHz bands (known as the “AWS-3 bands”). The auction raised over $3.57 billion in total bids. Details on individual licenses and bid amounts are available here.

FCC Proposes New Rules to Improve EAS and WEA: At its June 25 Open Meeting, the FCC approved an FNPRM intended to improve the reliability and accuracy of both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Among other changes, the FNPRM would require authentication of all alerts before transmission and establish a universal alert identification numbering system. Comments and Reply Comments will be due 30 days and 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, respectively.

FCC Issues Additional Covered List Exemptions for Certain Foreign-Produced Drones and Routers: In June, the FCC announced in five separate Public Notices (DA 26-542, DA 26-548, DA 26-584, DA 26-585, and DA 26-616) additional “Conditional Approvals” for certain foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems and routers, allowing them to receive FCC equipment authorizations. For more information on the Covered List and other recent FCC actions related to national security, check out the May 8 episode of Wiley Connected’s Signal Shift podcast featuring Wiley partners Megan Brown, Sara Baxenberg, and Josh Turner.

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