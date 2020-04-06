Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced, via Twitter, that the Internal Revenue Service is officially moving the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. The later deadline will apply to all taxpayers and businesses, giving taxpayers additional time to file and make any required tax payments without interest or penalties.
This announcement builds from relief announced earlier in the week, when the Internal Revenue Service announced a 90-day extension to the normal April 15 deadline for paying incomes taxes for many individuals and corporations (discussed here). Today's announcement goes a step further by moving the filing deadline as well.
We will continue to monitor for additional guidance aimed toward curbing the economic impact of the coronavirus and make you aware of any taxation relief offered by the government.
